Veeva Systems Earnings Preview: Even After Gaining Over 80%, Skepticism Still Prevalent

Cloud-based software company Veeva Systems (VEEV) first hit my radar in late 2017. The company’s fundamental indicators were really strong and the sentiment toward the stock was pretty bearish. I recommended the stock to readers of another publisher on January 30, 2018 with the following comment:

Suggested strategy: Buy VEEV with a maximum entry price of $65.00. I would set a target of at least $85 in the next six months.

My target didn’t quite get met in the time frame I suggested, but it did hit $85 in seven months and it has continued to climb.

The company is set to report fiscal 2020 first quarter earnings on Wednesday and even after its incredible run, the company still has its fair share of doubters.

Looking back at when I recommended Veeva almost a year and a half ago, I cited strong fundamentals, an uptrend that had stalled enough to let the long-term moving averages catch up, and a high short interest ratio. Looking at the stock now, most of those things still hold true - except for the stalled rally.

Veeva has been able to grow its earnings at a rate of 44% per year over the last three years and the EPS grew by 88% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenues increased by 25% in the fourth quarter and have averaged annual growth of 28% for the last three years.

Analysts expect the company to post EPS of $0.44 for the first quarter and that would mean growth of 33.3% over the first quarter of 2019. Revenue is expected to come in at $238.7 million and that is a year-over-year increase of 22.1%.

In addition to the earnings and revenue growth, Veeva’s management efficiency measurements are really good. The return on equity is 23.7% and the profit margin is at 37.3%. It is also worth noting that the company doesn’t have any long-term debt.

The Stock Gained Over 80% From The Low In December Through The Recent High

When Veeva pulled back in the fourth quarter, it found support at its 52-week moving average. The stock would eventually bottom at $79.26 before taking off on another torrid rally. The stock peaked at $145.70 recently and that is a gain of 83.8% from the low to the high.

The huge rally over the last five months has caused the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings to reach overbought territory and they have been in overbought territory for quite some time now. Looking back at the rallies in 2016 and 2017, the stock has a history of moving into overbought territory and staying there for long periods of time.

Ideally we would get a dip in Veeva that would bring the stock down a little and move the oscillators out of overbought territory. This would give investors that don’t own the stock a chance to buy the stock with a better entry price. Unfortunately I’m not sure that will happen with the earnings report.

Looking at the high from last September, the $110 area would seem like a great entry point on the stock. If the stock were to fall sharply after earnings, depending upon how abruptly it fell, we could see the 52-week moving average in the $110 area within the next few weeks. The combination of the former high and the moving average meeting in the same area would provide a dual layer of support.

The Sentiment Has Changed Very Little In The Last Six Months

I wrote an earnings preview on Veeva back in November and the sentiment toward the stock hasn’t really changed much, even though the stock is considerably higher. There were 14 analysts following the stock back then and eight had “buy” ratings on it. Today there are 19 analysts following the stock with 11 of them rating it as a “buy.” There are seven “hold” ratings and one “sell” rating as well. Looking at the overall buy percentage, it was at 57.1% in November and it is at 57.9% now. I should point out that I have changed the source of my analysts’ ratings, so we aren’t exactly comparing apples to apples here, but the overall view is very similar.

The current short interest ratio reading is at 4.6 and that is higher than where it was at in November. In November, the short interest ratio was at 4.0 and I noted that the short interest had jumped ahead of the earnings report. One thing that is different this time around is that the number of shares sold short dropped from 5.33 million to 4.94 million from the mid-April reading through the end of April reading.

The put/call ratio is at 0.67 with 13,682 puts open and 20,333 calls open. The current put/call ratio is a little lower than it was in November when the reading came in at 0.912. The current reading is on the border of neutral and bullish sentiment. One thing to keep in mind about the open interest is that the total only represents about three days of average trading volume on the stock. The stock trades just over a million shares a day, so the call open interest only represents two days of trading volume.

Overall we see that the sentiment is leaning toward the pessimistic side. It isn’t a case of all out bearish sentiment, but given how the stock has jumped in the last five months, the sentiment is more bearish than I would expect.

My Overall Take On Veeva Systems

I am hesitant to state how bullish I am on Veeva for the long term. The last few earnings previews I have written where I have been bullish on the stock haven’t worked out very well - Microchip (MCHP), Toll Brothers (TOL), and NetApp (NTAP) have dropped significantly after their earnings reports.

Despite that trend, I am bullish on Veeva for the long term. I would love to see a pullback so that the stock isn’t so overbought and would allow for what I see as a better entry price. Like I expressed earlier, seeing the stock down in the $110 area would get me excited about buying it.

Given how well Veeva has performed as a company and as a stock, I don’t know that the earnings report is going to be the catalyst that causes the stock to drop - at least not all the way down to the $110 level.

Looking at the last few years and the earnings reports that have occurred, Veeva has only gapped higher on a couple of occasions. It has also gapped lower on two occasions.

As I expressed, I am bullish on Veeva for the long term, but I don’t want to buy the stock right now because of how overbought it is. One of the times the stock gapped higher on earnings was last August and the stock was overbought before the earnings report and it did move higher. However, the pullback in the fourth quarter brought the stock back down below where it was trading before earnings.

My suggested strategy for Veeva right now is to write out of the money puts on the stock. I looked at the July 115-strike puts and they were selling for $1.70 at the time with the stock trading right at $140. This is pretty good, getting $1.70 of premium for an option that is 17.8% out of the money. Using the CBOE’s margin calculator, the margin for this trade would be $1,320. Given the collected premium of $1.70, you are looking at a return on margin of 12.9% if the option expires worthless. If the stock drops down below the $115 level and gets put to you, that’s okay too. This is a stock that I think you want to own for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.