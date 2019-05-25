Lumber Approaches The Low - Buying CatchMark Timber Trust On The Dips Offers Exposure To The Price Of Wood

I never recommend trading lumber futures because of the lack of liquidity in the lumber futures contracts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. However, lumber is a critical commodity when it comes to construction and building all over the world. The current level of open interest in the lumber market, which is the total number of open long and short positions, stood at only 4,061 contracts on May 23. On a typical day, fewer than 1,000 contracts change hands, and many days the volume is under 500 contracts. However, lumber is an industrial commodity when it comes to building infrastructure and new homes. I look at the price of lumber like I view commodities like crude oil and copper. The open interest metric in those two commodities stood at 2,103,109 and 272,570 contracts respectively on May 23.

The lack of liquidity in lumber futures contributes to the high level of volatility in the market and the potential for price gaps where bids and offers disappear when the price is moving making the execution of positions more than a challenge. However, I watch the price of lumber in the futures market like a hawk for clues about the state of the economy. While I avoid lumber futures, the CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) is a product that moves higher and lower with the price of wood and is an excellent proxy for participating in the industrial commodity.

As of May 21, the price of lumber was not far off its 2018 low which was a far cry from the all-time peak that same year.

What a difference a year makes - a record last May

Like most commodities that reached significant price bottoms in late 2015 or early 2016, the price of lumber fell to a low at $214.40 per 1,000 board feet in September 2015.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of lumber rose making higher highs and higher lows starting in the fourth quarter of 2015, and the trend continued through late 2017 when the price of wood futures rose to a new all-time peak at $500 per 1,000 board feet. After a correction that took lumber to $411.20, the price blasted off to the upside reaching a new record at $659 per 1,000 board feet one year ago in May 2018. Supply concerns because of trade issues between the US and Canada and a booming market for new home demand in the United States took the price of lumber to dizzying heights.

The price of lumber reached a low in October 2018

The lumber market got a little overstimulated on the upside, which led to a substantial price correction. It took lumber two years and one-half years to more than triple in value, and in five short months, the price came tumbling down to a low at $299.90 per 1,000 board feet in October 2018. After a recovery rally that reached $453.90 in early February 2019, the price has headed lower and is now approaching the most recent low at just under the $300 level. In April, the nearby futures contract reached $308, but a recovery to just over the $350 level failed, and the price of nearby futures was at $324.50 on May 24. Lumber is now threatening to challenge levels below $300. A strong US dollar, a new trade deal that replaces NAFTA, the USMCA, and generally sluggish conditions in the commodities asset class are all combining to weigh on the price of wood.

Lumber fell to lows in 2015 before other commodities prices. It reached its low in September while precious metals reached lows in December 2015 and January 2016. Copper fell to its low in January 2016 at $1.9355 per pound along with many of the other ferrous and nonferrous metals, and NYMEX crude oil reached its bottom at $26.05 per barrel in February 2016.

On the upside, lumber peaked last May, while copper only began to decline from the $3.30 level in over the summer months when the price of wood was on its way lower. Crude oil waited until October 2018 to begin its descent from $76.90 per barrel. Therefore, when it comes to many of the other industrial commodities, lumber is often a leader rather than a follower, which is why it serves as a significant benchmark price in the asset class.

Meanwhile, since lumber depends on new homes and other areas of the construction business for demand, it is likely that the futures market will find a bottom sooner, rather than later as lumber is now inexpensive and the illiquid market often rises and falls early, before many other industrial commodities prices.

Lumber should rally on mortgage rates

One of the most significant triggers for the prices of commodities and other assets last year was the hawkish approach to monetary policy in the United States by the Federal Reserve. The Fed told markets last June that they would add another 25-basis point interest rate hike to their agenda for 2018 increasing the number of rate increases to four for the year. While the central bank responded to US economic growth and a robust labor market, the move to tighten credit caused fears that it would cause the economy to cool and reverse the impact of tax and regulatory reformed that amounted to fiscal stimulus. Moreover, rising rates cause the demand for new homes to decline, and lumber is a critical ingredient in construction.

Meanwhile, after the market's less than positive reaction to tighter credit during the final quarter of 2018, the Fed took note and canceled rate hikes for 2019 and cut the projected increase for 2020 in half. At the same time, the central bank told markets that the program of balance sheet normalization would come to an end in September 2019, taking the upward pressure off rates further out along the yield curve. Since last October, bonds have been moving higher and rates lower.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the 30-year US government Treasury bond illustrates, the long bond rallied from a low at 136-16 in early October to over the 151 level on May 24 causing interest rates to decline. With 30-year fixed mortgage rates back at around the 4% level, the demand for new homes should be increasing after the scare late last year. While the price of lumber has not yet responded to the falling interest rate environment, shares of the leading home building companies have reflected increased demand for new homes, which translates into demand for wood.

Source: Barchart

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) have moved from $28.68 last October to their most recent high at $39.58 on May 16, a rise of 38%. TOL was trading at $36.24 not far below the recent high on May 24.

Source: Barchart

Lennar Corporation (LEN) did even better over the period as the shares moved from a low at $37.29 in late December to a high at $54.50 on May 16, a rise of over 46% since late last year. LEN was just below that higher and was trading at $51.60 on May 24. Most of the home building companies have experienced a significant increase in their stock prices since late last year.

While one of the issues that lifted the price of lumber, the trade dispute with Canada, is no longer supporting the price of the commodity, demand for new houses is strong considering the price appreciation in homebuilders. The factors currently weighing on the price of wood are the strong dollar which made a new high last week, trade with China and Europe and doubts that the executive and legislative branches of the US will agree on anything these days which makes the odds of an infrastructure rebuilding project in the US slim.

Infrastructure rebuilding would support the price of wood

On May 22, in a sign of political divisiveness, a meeting between President Trump and the opposition leaders in the House and Senate over common ground for infrastructure legislation went nowhere fast. The Speaker of the House gave a press conference before the meeting in the White House accusing the administration of a cover-up when it comes to subpoenas for testimony of members of the Trump administration and the President's family. The statement ticked off President Trump who told Speaker Pelosi and Senate minority leader Schumer that there could be no deal so long as Congress continues to investigate the administration on the same issues that were the subject of the Mueller report. With the 2020 Presidential election kicking into high gear, members of the two political parties are not likely to agree on anything, and legislation to rebuild the crumbling infrastructure in the US will fall victim with each side blaming the other. The pity and irony are that there is bipartisan support for funding a project that improves the road, bridges, tunnels, rails, airports, and other areas of crumbling infrastructure in the United States.

An infrastructure project would increase demand for lumber, which is a staple for construction. The low price of wood as it approaches $300 per 1,000 board feet could be the market telling us that in an environment where there are disputes with trading partners and little to no chance of an infrastructure project, demand for wood will have to come from new home construction. At the current price, that could be enough to trigger at least a modest price recovery.

CatchMark Timber Trust pays while you wait - buying the dip in wood prices

While lumber futures do not offer the necessary liquidity to support risk positions in the wood market, the CatchMark Timber Trust provides an alternative that tends to move higher and lower with the price of lumber. CTT's company profile states:

CatchMark seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

CTT is a US company with US assets, and it operates as a Real Estate Investment Trust with exposure to the price of wood.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, CTT traded to a low at $7.90 per share in 2015 around the time lumber fell to $214.40. The shares peaked in March 2018 at $13.73, an increase of 73.8%. CTT moved lower with the price of lumber since last June when the shares fell through the $13 level and reached a low at $6.71 during the fourth quarter of last year when both lumber and stocks were under pressure, a decline of over 51%. Since then, CTT rebounded and was trading at $9.77 per share on May 24.

CTT has a market cap of $479.54 million and trades an average of 214,046 shares each day. The company also pays a juicy 5.5% dividend. For those looking for a rebound in the price of lumber, CTT could be an excellent proxy for the illiquid lumber futures market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.