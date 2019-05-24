Priam Properties Files For U.S. IPO

The strategy looks interesting, but the U.S. office market is neither hot or cold and management may find it difficult to acquire low-cost properties with the ability to raise rents.

PRMI hopes to acquire properties in 2nd- and 3rd-tier metropolitan areas that it believes are attractive to Millennials.

The REIT intends to own and operate multi-tenant office properties in the Midwest and Southeast U.S.

Priam Properties has files to raise $100 million in an IPO.

Priam Properties (PRMI) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-11 registration statement.

The firm is organizing itself as a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) with a focus on owning and managing office properties in the Midwest and Southeastern U.S.

PRMI hopes to acquire properties in markets that will see significant Millennial worker growth.

Nashville, Tennessee-based Priam was formed to acquire multi-tenant office buildings in the Midwest and Southeast U.S. in major cities with high concentrations of Millennial workers.

Management is headed by CEO Abhishek Mathur, who was previously Chief Financial Officer and Brock Capital and an attorney. He has more than 14 years of experience in real estate private equity for a range of asset types.

The firm seeks to acquire and manage properties with the following characteristics:

Upon completion of the IPO and initial transactions, PRMI plans to own the following property interests:

Market

According to a 2019 Barron’s report on the state of the U.S. office market, many office REITs are at ‘bargain prices’ due to difficulty in achieving meaningful rent growth.

Office REITs have been market underperformers compared to hotel, mall, and apartment REITs due to ‘worries that the U.S. economic expansion has finally started to deteriorate.

Of the office sector, Danny Ismail at Green Street said it ‘will continue to be challenged,’ and ‘growth in most major markets doesn’t seem to be enough to push pricing power...it’s a tough business. Capex is high, and fundamental growth is tough to come by.’

Financial Performance

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Assets $ 21,708,884 Total Liabilities $ 16,644,181 S/T & L/T Debt Portion $ 15,415,759 Cash & Equivalents $ 477,883 2018 Revenue $ 3,733,758 2018 Operating Income (Margin) $ 92,527 2018 Net Income $ (708,608) Book Value (Total Assets - Total Liabilities) Most Recent Date $ 5,064,703 2018 Adjusted FFO $ 360,471

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $477,883 in pro form cash and $16.6 million in total liabilities.

Adjusted funds from operations [AFFO] in 2018 was $360,471.

IPO Details

PRMI intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $17.5 million to acquire ownership interests in certain of the properties in our initial portfolio pursuant to the formation transactions; approximately $63.3 million to repay outstanding indebtedness as described in the table below; and the remaining net proceeds for future acquisitions and general corporate purposes, including working capital, future acquisitions, and, potentially, paying distributions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets, Baird, Stifel, BB&T Capital Markets, D.A. Davidson & Co., and Janney Montgomery Scott.

Commentary

Priam is seeking public capital in a choppy period for IPOs.

The firm’s pro forma financials show a very small REIT that seeks to nimbly acquire properties in what it believes are growth areas of the U.S. where Millennial workers are likely to gravitate to.

Additionally, it hopes to acquire properties in 2nd- and 3rd-tier metropolitan areas at a lower cost basis as they believe these properties will have less competition driving up sales prices.

It’s a fine strategy on paper, but one in which the timing may be problematic.

In real estate, timing is everything. Ideally, you want to buy property when prices are low and recycle (sell) when prices are high. For the office environment, I’m not convinced prices are very low. We may be in a period of a ‘muddled middle.’

In the meantime, PRMI may have a harder time raising rents due to a sluggish economic environment overall and more specifically in the office segment.

When we learn management’s assumptions about pricing and valuation, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

