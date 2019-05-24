47 Reasons Why Canadian Utilities Belong In Your Dividend Growth Portfolio

Investment Thesis

In January 2019, Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCPK:CDUAF) announced a 7.5% increase to its dividend. This increase marks the 47th consecutive year that the firm has increased its dividend; making it the longest record of dividend increases for any publicly traded firm in Canada. This record of dividend growth has been supported by a history of adjusted earnings growth, underpinned by stable regulated revenue. CU combines an attractive current yield of 4.6% with an unparalleled record of dividend. Long term dividend investors can buy Canadian Utilities and hold it with confidence that its dividend will continue to grow.

Company Overview

Canadian Utilities Limited is a Canada based regulated provider of natural gas and electricity serving markets in North America and Australia. With a market capitalization of CAD $10B, Canadian Utilities trades as CU on the TSX and CDUAF on the pink sheets. Canadian Utilities is part of Atco Group Ltd, (OTC:ACLTF), as the parent company Atco owns 52.3% of CU. Canadian Utilities has approximately 3,500 employees and CAD $16B in assets. The firm operates in two divisions: Atco Pipelines and Liquids transmission and distribution, and Atco Electricity transmission and distribution.

Source: Canadian Utilities Investor Presentation

In 2018, 86% of Canadian Utilities' adjusted earnings were regulated, while the remaining 14% were derived from long-term contracted earnings. From 2013 to 2017, CU improved its portion of regulated earnings as a percentage of adjusted earnings from 65% to 99%. This high ratio of regulated and contract earnings provides revenue stability and a clear line of sight for future revenue growth through rate base development.

Operating Results

Canadian Utilities wrapped up another successful year in 2018 with a new company record for adjusted earnings; the 3rd consecutive year of record adjusted earnings. Canadian Utilities' 2018 results of CAD $607M in earnings, were an increase of CAD $5M over 2017. Despite lower earnings in the utilities division, strong growth in the energy infrastructure division more than offset earnings. New revenue from the Alberta Powerline project and strong results in the power generation business drove earnings growth in the energy infrastructure division from CAD $77M in 2017 to CAD $156M in 2018. Adjusted earnings from the utility division decreased from CAD $593M in 2017 to CAD $525M as a result of rate rebasing due to lower operating costs. While this result is a decrease from 2017 results, it still represents a 10.5% return for Canadian Utilities.

CU has demonstrated a record of long term operating efficiency and superior ROE compared to its peers. Over the last 12 months, CU has delivered 12.56% ROE, comparing favorably to peers, Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp (AQN), Emera Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF) and Fortis Inc. (FTS). From 2007-2017 Canadian Utilities posted ROE that was 2.33% above the average ROE approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission; CU's primary regulatory body.

Source: RBC Direct Investing

Canadian Utilities reported Q1 2019 results on April 25, with earnings reaching CAD $200M; a 10% increase over the first quarter of 2018. These Q1 results were supported by a CAD $7M increase in earnings from the utilities business and a CAD $12M increase in earnings from the energy infrastructure business. Capital investments in the energy infrastructure space over the last few years have started to add to CU's cash flow. Additional investments in the rate base will support future earnings growth.

Capital Investment

After 47 years of dividend increases supported by growing earnings, Canadian Utilities has a well proven formula for growing its business. This growth formula is simple: capital investments add to the rate base from which Canadian Utilities derives its regulated earnings. Canadian Utilities has a current rate base (the value of the property linked to the contracted rate of return) of CAD $13.0B; an amount that is expected to grow 4% annually in the coming years. Canadian Utilities is currently executing a 3 year, CAD $3.6B capital growth plan that will drive regulated earnings growth.

Source: Canadian Utilities Investor Fact Sheet

This balanced capital plan advances regulated electrical, natural gas transmission and distribution projects in Canada, Mexico and Australia over the next three years. As a regulated utility, Canadian Utilities has been able to grow its regulated adjusted earnings at a rate approved by its primary regulator. From 2013 to 2017, regulated earnings grew 67% from CAD $190M to CAD $318M.

Source: Canadian Utilities Investor Presentation

Domestic Growth

Based in Alberta, Canada, CU has been adding capacity to its domestic energy infrastructure in support of the resource industries operating in that region. Diversifying from purely energy generation and transmission, Canadian Utilities has developed an industrial water storage solutions business. Through this enterprise, CU builds and operates water storage and processing facilities for industrial operations on long-term contracted commercial agreements. CU has recently announced that it will build a water storage and processing facility for Inter Pipeline Ltd.'s (OTCPK:IPPLF) Heartland Petrochemical Complex located in Strathcona County, Alberta; Canada's first combined propane dehydrogenation and a polypropylene facility. Although, non-regulated, CU's water business should be another source of stable long term contracted earnings.

Domestically, Canadian Utilities sees another opportunity for growth in western Canada, where Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and its partners are developing a CAD $40B LNG facility on Canada's west coast. Canadian Utilities plans to provide electricity to the refrigeration facilities at the export terminal and upstream production facilities. Additionally, CU has planned investments in midstream assets to develop liquids production and storage facilities for this project. The LNG sector should provide Canadian Utilities with years of growth potential in areas that are well within the company's core competency. These industrial development initiatives are a nice complement to Canadian Utilities' traditional regulated utility businesses.

International Growth

In Canadian Utilities' annual report for 2018, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Siegfried Kiefer states that CU's future growth is "fundamentally about taking our skills, products and services to new markets". Building on its achievements in 2018, Canadian Utilities has set a strategic goal for 2019 to continue expansion of its asset base into selected global markets including: Canada, Australia, Latin America, and the United States. In 2018, CU completed the sale of its Barking Power plant in the UK for CAD $219M. This mature power generation asset was at the end of its economic life and Canadian Utilities saw an opportunity to recycle this capital from a mature asset into a growth asset. The proceeds from this sale were used to fund the acquisition of a 35 MW hydroelectric power station in Veracruz, Mexico.

Source: Canadian Utilities Ltd. Annual Report 2018

Doubling down on its latest purchase in Mexico, CU is advancing a project to build a 26-megawatt co-generation plant in state of Durango, Mexico. This project will take advantage of waste heat feedstock from petrochemical production at the Chemours Chemical Company facility and convert it into useful heat and a low-emission source of power generation. The addition of Hector Rangel, President at BCP Securities Mexico to Canadian Utilities Board of Directors in 2014 signaled CU's plans for expansion into Mexico.

Since 2016, the Mexican government has been advancing reforms in the domestic utility market to reduce the price of electricity for consumers. Since the 1930s, Mexico's federal government has largely supplied the country's electricity needs by providing generation, transmission and distribution services to the entire country. Recent reforms to Mexico's utility sector and regulatory environment have opened up much of the country's electricity sector to private investment. According to a report from Deloitte, "Private investment opportunities are anticipated to emerge in Mexico from 2016 to 2030 for generation build, transmission, construction, and customer service improvements". With two projects in Mexico since 2018, and the significant market opportunities present in the Mexican domestic utility space, I anticipate that Canadian Utilities will look to this market as a key source of future growth opportunities.

Dividend Growth

Canadian Utilities has the longest record of uninterrupted annual dividend increases of any publicly traded Canadian company. This record, stretching back to 1972 is evidence that the stability of Canadian Utilities regulated business model can support increased pay outs to shareholders through all economic conditions. This dividend streak has occurred through multiple recessions, periods of high interest rates and all kinds of utility price market conditions.

Source: Canadian Utilities Investor Fact Sheet

The most recent dividend increase in January 2019 was 7.5% bringing CU's quarterly payout to CAD $0.4277 or CAD$ 1.7108 annually. Canadian Utilities has a current payout ratio of 76.12% of EPS over the last 12 months. This current payout ratio has been consistent, with CU's 5-year average payout ratio holding at 75%. The current yield as well as future increases are covered through a long term capital plan and a record of growing adjusted EPS.

Canadian Utilities has a 10-year dividend growth rate of ~9%. This steady trend of annual dividend increases is a great way to compound wealth. Investors who purchased shares of CU 10 years ago, now enjoy a yield on cost of ~10%. Using 7.5% CAGR as an indicator for future dividend increases, buyers of CU at today's levels could expect a CAD $3.52 dividend per share 10 years from now. Investors who choose to enroll in CU's dividend reinvestment program can take advantage of a 2% discount per share on reinvested dividends.

Valuation

Canadian Utilities stock is up over 18% over the last 12 months on strong results and falling interest rates. For comparison, Fortis Inc. (FTS) is up 21%, Emera Inc. is up 27% and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is up 25% over the same period. With these recent run ups, none of the Canadian utility sector stocks appear cheap at these levels. With CU near its 12 month high and trading close to its one year average price target of CAD $37.88, Canadian Utilities is close to fully valued at current levels. Value oriented investors would do well waiting for a correction to initiate a new position. On a relative basis, however Canadian Utilities is not expensive compared to its peers. With a current P/E ratio of 16.6X, it compares favorably to the sector.

Source: RBC Direct Investing

CU's current P/E ratio of 16.6X compares favorably to its 5-year average P/E of 20.57X. On a price to book basis, the current value of 2.03X is slightly less than the 5-year average of 2.10X. Similarly, the current dividend yield of 4.6% is more attractive than the 5-year average dividend yield of 4.19%, or the 10-year average yield of 3.8%. For investors buying Canadian Utilities primarily for its yield and dividend growth, the current yield is very attractive on a historical basis.

Risk Analysis

As a regulated utility, Canadian Utilities has limited exposure to core earnings variability. 86% of earnings are regulated while the remainder are contracted on a long term basis from stable sources. Unregulated assets include hydroelectric plants as well as carbon and natural gas storage facilities. Canadian Utilities maintains a strong balance sheet and investment grade credit ratings. DBRS currently maintains a stable "A" credit rating while Stand & Poor maintain an "A-"

Canadian Utilities and its brand "Atco" are well established in the markets where they operate and are good corporate citizens. With a track record of positive relations with indigenous groups and local land owners, Canadian Utilities has gained social license for the projects it pursues. A diversified business model and a trajectory of geographic expansion continue to diversify cash flow by region and business segment. Canadian Utilities' key risk is geographic; while the firm continues to expand its footprint around North America and Australia, the company is still highly concentrated in western Canada. Electricity prices are currently rising in Alberta, improving market conditions for CU.

Canadian Utilities is currently converting its Battle River and Sheerness electrical generation facilities from coal to natural gas. This conversion, expected to be complete in late 2019 will be the first of its kind in Western Canada. While similar projects have seen mixed results in other jurisdictions, Canadian Utilities bears an element of execution risk for this process. Power sold from the Battle River and Sheerness plants are covered under long term power purchase agreements (PPAs), mitigating the long term risk of these conversions to CU. The PPA entitles Canadian Utilities to recover the forecasted fixed and variable costs of power production from the purchaser.

While utilities are inherently low risk investments, as a high yielding equity, Canadian Utilities has the potential to be impacted by rising rates. As a Canadian company, U.S. based investors receiving this dividend are subject to a withholding tax in unsheltered accounts.

Investor Takeaways

Canadian Utilities is a low risk, dividend growth stock with a stellar history of rewarding shareholders. This regulated utility has a dividend growth profile underpinned by a CAD $3.6B capital plan that should grow the firm's rate base 4% annually. Canadian Utilities has a current yield of 4.6% with a dividend that was just increased 7.5% in January; the 47th consecutive annual increase. Long term dividend investors can buy Canadian Utilities and hold it with confidence that its dividend will continue to grow each year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.