Tesla's Model 3 Demand May Actually Be Rising

Does Tesla (TSLA) have a demand problem? Or is the problem trying to measure the actual demand? It is an essential question at the moment and one that investors are currently trying to figure out. The issue has resulted in several sell-side analysts to cut their price targets on the stock in recent days and the stock to plunge. However, there is some web-based evidence to suggest that demand is not that weak and may be getting stronger.

Meanwhile, the technical chart would suggest that the stock is likely oversold at current levels and could bounce back to around $250 in the coming weeks. You can now track my success and failure rate from these articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created to judge for yourself.

Alexa

Many of us know Alexa as the voice that answers our questions on our echo devices. But long before the Echo, there was Alexa.com, a company that tracks and ranks different websites which started in 1996 but bought by Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 1999. Its data shows that trends for Tesla are robust.

Over the past 90 days, Tesla's website ranking has increased to 1,321 globally, up from 2,235; for comparisons, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is ranked 1. It is a trend that would suggest more people were visiting the website today than three months ago and that the demand for information on Tesla is on the rise.

By contrast, the BMWUSA (OTCPK:BMWYY) website has increased to 10,323 from 12,070, and Ford (NYSE:F) is falling to 3,584 from 3,498. Tesla has a much stronger rank than two of its peers.

The data would also suggest that people are spending more time on the Tesla website and viewing more pages than they were 90 days ago. Consider that 78% of all Model 3 orders in 2018 were conducted on the web.

The improving Alexa may indicate that demand and interest for the Model 3 are strong and may be improving. Especially when considering the vast and growing margin Tesla's website has over rivals BMW and General Motors (NYSE:GM).

Google Trends

Additionally, Google Trends also suggests that the search term Model 3 has improved over the past several weeks after dipping in the first few months of 2019. The search trends for "Tesla Model 3" spiked at the beginning of March, suggesting that there was a greater amount of search around the term, before leveling off at lower levels. However, even at the recent levels, the term is trending more strongly today than it did throughout most of 2018.

(Google Trends)

While this sounds like a crazy way to think about the demand for the Model 3 or any Tesla vehicles, the latest data from Inside EV shows the number of Model 3 units sold in the US in March jumped to 10,175 from 5,750 in February, similar to the jump we saw in Google Search.

Bloomberg Data

Additionally, the Bloomberg Model 3 tracker has been currently pacing Model 3 production at roughly 6,000 cars per week and having produced about 47,000 cars thus far this quarter. Tesla is producing more vehicles per week now than during the fourth quarter of 2018, which was its best quarter to date. Elon's leaked email yesterday of currently producing 900 cars per day and a desire to up production 1,000 Model 3s per day for the rest of the quarter to meet demand and achieve a new record for quarterly production verifies that Bloomberg's model appears to be tracking the quarter accurately.

Tesla only produces cars it has orders for, and based on the current trends and production rates, it doesn't seem like Tesla has a demand problem at all.

A Rebound

The technical chart would suggest the stock is oversold and is bouncing off a critical level of technical support at $190. It would indicate the stock can rise back to resistance at roughly $250. Additionally, the relative strength index is pointing to a stock that is oversold as well, falling below 30.

However, should support not hold at $190, the chart would indicate the stock could fall to $130.

Risks

Tesla's stock and story carry one of the most significant risks in the stock market currently, especially given the company's large debt pile and inability to generate a sustainable profit, along with its very high valuation. The company is also highly levered to growth in China and is currently building a massive plant in Shanghai. The rising trade tension offers another layer of risk should China decide to use Tesla as a pawn in its trade war with the US.

Additionally, it is hard to say how much of the website traffic converts into real orders for Tesla. That makes it hard to assess how many of the people are visiting the website out of curiosity to place order.

For now, the data from Alexa and Google Trends suggests there is a correlation between sales and visits to the website. Add in that 80% of Model 3 orders that come from the web, and the recent surge in traffic would suggest that demand for the Model 3 may be stronger than some are giving it credit.

