Crude Oil Falls On Inventory Builds And Bearish Sentiment In Commodities

After falling to a low on the nearby NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contract at $42.36 in late December and just below $50 on the Brent contract, the prices of both petroleum benchmarks rise steadily reaching their most recent peaks in late April. WTI moved to a high at $66.60, and Brent's top was at $75.59 per barrel.

The crude oil market faced opposing forces as the price of the energy commodity remains a lot closer to the April high than the late December 2018 low, but the price corrected last week. While a combination of the escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China and a strong dollar are weighing on the prices of many commodities, crude oil had found support from rising tensions in the Middle East.

It would not be hard to make a case for the price of oil to move higher or lower over the coming days and weeks. Therefore, trading rather than investing in the energy commodity is likely to be the optimal strategy for market participants until at least the end of June. At that time, OPEC will meet for their biannual meeting in Vienna to discuss production policy, and Presidents Trump and Xi will sit down to discuss the roadblock in trade negotiations at the G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan. Until then, we are likely to see volatility based on news reports and buying dips and selling rallies in the futures market could offer rewards to nimble traders with their fingers on the pulse of the market. For those who do not venture into the leveraged and volatile world of futures but wish to participate in the market, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) are both double-leveraged instruments that reflect the price action in the price of WTI crude oil.

Crude oil collapses on May 23

The price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures had been above the $60, and Brent futures had been trading north of $70 per barrel level since the beginning of April, but that came to an end on May 23 as the price of the energy commodity collapsed.

As the chart of the nearby NYMEX futures contract highlights, crude oil took the stairs to the upside since late September, but an elevator down on May 23. Crude oil suffered its worst daily loss of 2019 last Thursday. The price cascaded through the $60 level like a hot knife through butter. Price momentum and relative strength indicators turned lower in neutral territory. Daily historical volatility spiked to over 32% from under 16%. It is possible that crude oil will become a falling knife, but the situation in the Middle East surrounding Iran could make it a very bumpy ride in the energy commodity. The price of Brent crude oil also fell dramatically last Thursday.

As the chart shows, July Brent futures fell through $70 per barrel to $67. The first levels of support for WTI and Brent now stand at $55 and $65 per barrel respectively.

Inventory builds from the API and EIA weighed on the price of the energy commodity

Crude oil prices began slipping in late April, but WTI and Brent remained above the $60 and $70 per barrel levels. The latest inventory data from the API and EIA last week likely increased selling in the futures markets as stockpiles rose more than the market had expected. The American Petroleum Institute told the oil market that crude oil stocks rose by 2.4 million barrels for the week ending on May 17 on May 21. The market consensus was for a decline in stockpiles of 2.53 million barrels. On May 22, the Energy Information Administration reported an increase in crude oil inventories of 4.7 million barrels as of May 17, which was 4% above the five-year average. At the same time, the EIA said that US production rose to a new record level at 12.2 million barrels per day which makes the US the world's leading producer of the energy commodity with more daily output than Saudi Arabia or Russia. The EIA also said that gasoline stocks rose by 3.7 million barrels as of May 17. The inventory data set the stage for the selling that arrived on Thursday, May 23.

The Brent-WTI remains near the highs for Brent

The selling in Brent and WTI nearby crude oil futures last Thursday did little to change the path of least resistance of the spread between the two benchmark crude oil prices.

As the weekly chart illustrates, the Brent premium was at over the $9.95 per barrel level over WTI on May 24 after the price of both crude oil futures markets cascaded lower. The nearby Brent premium expanded from a low at $6.46 in early April and is now heading towards last year's peak at $11.55, which came around this time. It is no surprise that Brent is trading at a premium to WTI because of the OPEC production cuts which remain at 1.2 million barrels per day, and the steadily growing output of WTI from the United States. Moreover, the region of the world that is home to over half the world's oil reserves prices their petroleum using the Brent benchmark.

The Middle East means the upside remains explosive, but the prospects for a prolonged trade war is pushing the price lower

The Brent premium over WTI should remain at an elevated level because of production levels, but the situation in the world's most turbulent area is another factor. Last year, US President Donald Trump walked away from the nuclear nonproliferation agreement with Iran. After granting exemptions to eight countries that purchase Iranian crude late last year, the US refused to extend those exemptions in April as it tightened sanctions on Iran and the economic noose around the neck of the theocracy in Teheran.

Over recent weeks, the rhetoric between the Iranians and the US has increased. Several oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz have experienced sabotage, and there was a drone attack on a Saudi pipeline near Riyadh. The drone came over the border from Yemen, where a proxy war between the Saudis and Iranians continues to rage.

Iran has said that if they cannot export their petroleum to the world, they will take actions to prevent other exporting nations in the region from shipping their crude oil abroad. The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow passageway that separated the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman. Around 20% of the world's seaborne crude oil travels through the chokepoint which borders on Iran.

To keep the oil flowing and act as a deterrent to Iranian provocation, the US dispatched the USS Abraham Lincoln warship to the area and warned Iran that any hostile actions would lead to swift retaliation. The political temperature has risen in the Middle East, and while the price of WTI futures slumped by around 6% on Thursday, May 23, we could see a bumpy road to the downside over the coming weeks.

While production data has been bearish, the escalating trade dispute between the US and China has also weighed on the price of the energy commodity as well as many other raw material markets. Before crude oil slumped on Thursday, copper dropped below the $2.70 per pound level for the first time since January 2019 as fears of a global slowdown caused by economic weakness in China gripped markets across all asset classes. The prospect for a prolonged and escalating trade war between the countries with the world's leading GDPs was a significant factor for the declines in the prices of copper and crude oil.

When it comes to the oil market, I expect volatility to continue to grip the market daily over the coming weeks as the Middle East still could cause price spikes to the upside if any hostilities impact production, refining, or logistical routes. However, the trade-related economic fears and rising crude oil inventories are pulling the price of oil in the other directions.

UCO and SCO for those who do not trade futures

Volatility is a nightmare for investors, but it creates a paradise for nimble traders who thrive when daily trading ranges expand. The highly liquid crude oil market could become the Garden of Eden when it comes to trading opportunities over the coming weeks.

Trading crude oil futures and options require an account with a futures broker. Most investors and even traders do not venture into the highly-leveraged and volatile futures arena because of risk and margin considerations. However, for those market participants looking to capitalize on a volatile period in the oil market the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product and its bearish counterpart SCO provide an alternative as the products are available to anyone with an equities account.

UCO has net assets of $384.98 million and trades an average of over 2.7 million shares each day.

The fund summary of SCO is the inverse of UCO. Last week, the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures fell from the closing price on May 21 at $62.97 to a low at $57.33 per barrel or 8.96%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, over the same period, the SCO product rallied from $15.10 to $18.03 per share or over 19.6% which was slightly over double the move in the NYMEX crude oil futures market. Over the period, UCO dropped in value from $23.60 to a low at $19.36 per share or 18%.

With the trouble brewing in the Middle East while economic concerns and rising oil inventories are weighing on the price of the energy commodity, we could be in for a highly volatile period in the oil patch. UCO and SCO are tools that could capitalize on the ups and downs of the market that is likely to be on the center stage when it comes to price variance over the coming weeks.

