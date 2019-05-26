Copper Continues To Melt Along With The Other Nonferrous Metals

With each level on the up or the downside, Doctor Copper provides market participants with a potential diagnosis for the overall health and wellbeing of the global economy. However, since China is the world's leading consumer of the red metal as well as many of the other base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange, copper and the other industrial metals are a thermometer for the most populous nation on earth.

The price of copper hit a low alongside most other commodities in late 2015 and early 2016 when the price dropped to $1.9355 per pound. Meanwhile, the most recent low at under $2 per pound was significantly higher than the price in the preceding years as copper had never traded above $1.6065 until 2005. From 1972 through 2003, the base metal spent most of its time below $1 per pound.

Like in many commodities, the base price has increased over the years because of rising production costs and growing demand because of demographics. At the turn of this century when the price of copper was trading at under 90 cents per pound, six billion people inhabited our planet. Today, the global population stands at over 7.57 billion, more than 26% higher than less than two decades ago. More people, with more money, are competing for finite resources, and copper's price action reflects the impact of rising population along with many other raw materials.

The recent move to the downside has weighed on the share price of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), one of the world's leading copper producing companies. If copper is going to make a higher low during the current period of weakness, FCX shares are now at a level where a scale-down buying strategy could offer optimal results.

Copper has been the barometer of the trade dispute between the U.S. and China

Anyone who trades commodities knows that when they are at bottoms, they look their worst, and at tops their best. When it comes to the trade dispute between the US and China, the escalation since May 10 has turned the environment of over-optimism earlier this year to pessimism. The outlook for trade between the nations with the world's leading GDPs now looks about as bad as it looked good when the markets were expecting an agreement within days. Copper has been an excellent barometer of the trade issue as it moved higher on optimism and lower on pessimism. This past week, the price of the red metal reflected the market's expectations for a prolonged trade war that will weigh on global economic conditions. In fact, copper was telling us that the prospects for a trade deal were declining since mid-April when the price stalled at $3 per pound.

As the weekly chart of COMEX copper futures highlights, the price reached a high at $2.9955 per pound during the week of April 15 and posted losses during the past six consecutive weeks. Price momentum and relative strength indicators are falling from overbought towards oversold territory. Recently, the open interest metric, which reflects the total number of open long and short positions in the copper futures market, has begun to rise from under the 250,000 to over the 272,000-contract level. Increasing open interest and falling price is typically a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market. Both the news cycle and copper are telling us that the trade dispute has escalated into a trade war. We have gone from the expectation for a new era on commerce and cooperation between the US and China to a protectionist war between the two nations over the past six weeks.

New lows last week as copper approaches the early 2019 bottom

On the weekly chart, technical support for copper stands at the $2.5430 per pound level, which was the low from the second day of trading in 2019. On May 24, the price of the red metal settled at $2.6995 per pound on the active month July COMEX futures contract after trading to a low at $2.6545 during last Thursday's session.

The daily chart illustrates that copper has declined to a price that is now in oversold territory when it comes to price momentum and relative strength. On Thursday, May 23, the price of crude oil, another industrial commodity that powers the world and is sensitive to the global economy, followed the price of copper to the downside as it posted an almost 6% decline on the day.

The next level of technical support in the COMEX copper market stands at $2.5610 on the July contract and the 2019 low at $2.5430 on the continuous futures contract.

The copper market is watching trade closely these days as China is the world's leading consumer of the nonferrous metal. At the same time, a strong dollar which rose to a new high on May 23 at 98.26 on the dollar index is also weighing on the price of the metal. Copper ticked back to the $2.70 level last Friday as the dollar index slipped to below 97.50 from the new peak. Meanwhile, there is a relationship between the dollar and trade as China's devaluation of its currency is providing support for the US currency.

LME and COMEX stocks have not impacted the price

Copper and other base metals often move higher and lower when significant changes in inventory levels occur. The London Metals Exchange is the leading market when it comes to copper and other base metals.

As the chart shows, stockpiles of copper on the LME rose from a low at just over 110,000 metric tons in late March of this year to a high at over 233,000 tons in late April. Ironically, copper ignored the rise in stockpiles and concentrated on optimism over trade when the price traded to just under $3 per pound on April 17 when inventories were rising.

Meanwhile, as of May 23, LME stocks of copper stood at 186,475 tons, but the price of copper has reflected the current environment of pessimism over trade and has ignored the stock data.

As the chart shows, COMEX copper inventories stood at 31,923 tons on May 23 compared to over 46,000 tons in late March. The decline in stocks has done nothing to support the price of the base metal.

Copper and base metals will continue to follow the news cycle on trade

The LME is the most liquid market for copper trading in the world.

The price of the red metal declined from $6532 per ton on April 17 to $5895 on May 23. Copper is not the only nonferrous metal that has experienced declines since optimism turned to pessimism when it comes to a trade deal between the US and China.

Since March 20, the price of LME aluminum three-month forwards declined from $1944 to $1769.50 per ton as of May 23.

LME zinc has declined from $2948 per ton on April 1 to $2516 on May 23.

The price of LME nickel dropped from $13,650 on March 6 to $11,860 per ton on May 23.

LME lead declined steadily from $2164 on March 1 to $1792 per ton on May 23.

Finally, even the illiquid tin forward market moved to the downside with the price slipping from $12,605 on March 1 to $19,300 per ton on May 23.

Copper is the leader of the pack in the base metals sector of the commodities market, but the prices all of the building blocks for infrastructure have moved significantly lower on the back of the trade dispute between the Chinese and US.

I continue to believe there will be a trade deal - FCX on a scale-down basis

The old saying goes that it is always darkest before the dawn. Market participants became overenthusiastic when it came to the prospects for a trade deal earlier this year, and at the end of May, the sentiment has shifted to the opposite end of the spectrum.

I continue to believe that the US and China will eventually agree on a new framework for trade, and the current escalation of the trade dispute is posturing by both sides to achieve an optimal result. China has time on its side as its political system does not allow for dissent. However, a continuation of economic weakness could begin to cause problems for the nation's 1.4 billion people. President Xi does not want to see an economic meltdown in his country that could cause civil unrest. A continuation of economic growth in China at a slower pace under his "new normal" is a goal that the leader of the People's Republic of China does not want to jeopardize. In the US, President Trump can afford to play hardball in the coming weeks and months as the US economy remains strong on the back of tax and regulatory reforms. However, one of the central pledges of his platform in 2016 was to improve the position of the US when it comes to trade with China. With his 2020 reelection campaign getting underway, President Trump must deliver on his promise and move the needle on trade with China before the election. Therefore, both leaders are likely to agree to some concessions to reach a deal that suits their economic and political needs.

As the price of copper drops during the current period of pessimism over trade, the price of Freeport-McMoRan shares has moved lower. As one of the world's leading producers of the red metal, the price of the stock rises and falls with the price of copper on a leveraged basis. FCX's company profile states:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. It also operates a portfolio of oil and gas assets comprising oil and natural gas production onshore in South Louisiana; and oil production offshore California. As of December 31, 2018, the company's estimated consolidated recoverable proven and probable mineral reserves totaled 119.6 billion pounds of copper, 30.8 million ounces of gold, and 3.78 billion pounds of molybdenum, as well as estimated proved developed oil and natural gas reserves totaled 7.2 million barrels of oil equivalents. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

FCX has a market cap of $14.651 billion and trades over 19 million shares on average each day. The price action in the stock reflects the price of copper. Since April 17, the price of copper fell by around 10%. The performance of FCX shares has been worse on a percentage basis.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, FCX shares have dropped from $14.68 to $10.10 or 31.2% over the same period.

Since I believe that the current level of pessimism has reached an unsustainable level, I am a scale down buyer of FCX shares. If copper and base metals continue to reflect the news cycle on trade, and copper finds a bottom sooner rather than later, FCX is likely to recover perhaps dramatically from its current level at under $10 per share.

The next significant event when it comes to the trade issue will be the meeting between President Xi and President Trump at the end of June at the G20 in Osaka, Japan. I will revisit view for the potential of the price of copper and FCX shares after that date, but until then, I will continue to buy on any price weakness.

