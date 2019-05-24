Credit Suisse: This Re-Rating Story Has Further To Run

CS is also outperforming UBS on several other key operating metrics like revenue growth and wealth management margins and new money. I expect CS's price to net asset multiple to converge closer to parity with UBS, in which event there is up to 25% upside in the shares.

Moreover, it trades at still very material 20% valuation discount to UBS, its closest peer despite expected returns on equity being almost identical for this year.

The market has yet to reward CS for its efforts and the stock still trades at a 25% discount to net asset value and just 8x forward EPS.

Credit Suisse has emerged from a multi-year restructuring period. Profitability should rebound strongly in 2019 as the costs of the programme drop away.

2019 marks a return to normality for CS

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) has emerged from a period of intense restructuring that was launched when CEO Tidjane Thiam took over in 2015.

Amongst the important achievements of this period are the following:

A substantial 20% reduction in operating costs that has dramatically improved CS's cost:income ratio

CS has achieved the biggest cost reduction of any European bank since 2015

Source: 2018 Investor Day presentation

The successful work-out and run-off of unprofitable legacy asset positions that have seen the volume of capital consumed by the "SRU" legacy division fall by 85%. The SRU has been shut since the beginning of 2019

CS has successfully worked-out its legacy asset positions

Source: 2018 Investor Day presentation

The resolution of key litigation cases, the largest being the $5.3bn settlement on RMBS with the US Department of Justice in 2017.

The consequence of the above is that 2019 will be the first year without significant restructuring expenses or litigation settlement charges since Tidjane Thiam took over.

Profitability is, therefore, expected to rebound sharply with management having set a target of 10-11% for this year and 11-12% in 2020. Regarding 2019, the company has a high degree of confidence since many of the expected improvements from 2018 are more or less automatic, stemming from quantifiable items such as the non-recurrence of legacy asset losses and the roll-off of certain expensive funding positions.

Expected improvement in 2019 ROE comes mainly from quantifiable items that are within the company's control

Source: 2018 Investor Day presentation

The year started slowly but is improving

1Q results at the end of April bore the battle scars of tough first quarter trading conditions that impacted all investment banks. Return on equity was only 7.8%, ostensibly putting a question mark over the deliverability of 10% for the full year. Importantly, however, management did say that March and April were much better and that both months were above the 10% target.

Two potentially powerful valuation catalysts

I see two potential catalysts that could push the shares much higher from here.

The first is that Street estimates remain well below what management think is doable. Consensus estimates for ROE in 2019 are only 8.1%, little improved on the difficult first quarter. For 2020, consensus sees the company delivering only 9.3% against a target of 11-12%.

The shares look like they are valued primarily off these low-ball estimates. Price to net assets is 0.74x which would be consistent with a 12% cost of equity assumption and the Street estimate for 2019 ROE of 8.1%.

Obviously, therefore, if the company can do better and actually deliver the target, the current multiple is too low: even hitting the lower end of this year's 10-11% target (and assuming 12% cost of equity) would put the fair value price to net asset multiple at closer to 0.85x for upside of c.15%.

CS has dramatically narrowed the gap to UBS

The second and more interesting catalyst is the comparison to UBS (UBS). Over the recent restructuring period, CS has lagged UBS on many fronts that justified the shares trading at a valuation discount. But this is no longer the case.

CS's price to net asset multiple of 0.74x is 20% lower than UBS (0.93x).

But consider the following:

Both companies are expected to deliver almost identical ROE this year. I've made the point in a previous article that one of the big disappointments with UBS has been its inability to raise ROE over the last number of years, a period in which peers like Morgan Stanley have posted dramatic improvements. The consequence of this and of CS's exiting its restructuring is that returns will be very similar this year, according to consensus estimates. CS is expected to deliver 8.1% ROE, UBS 8.3%. This is also true of 2020, where CS is expected to deliver 9.3% and UBS 9.9%.

Source: company report & accounts, company-compiled consensus *For comparability, the data for 2016/17/18 exclude restructuring and litigation charges

2. CS is showing much better traction on revenues. Revenue growth is key to the performance of both of these companies given their high operational leverage (i.e. high cost:income ratios vs. other banking peers). Probably, the most impressive aspect of CS's recent restructuring has been its ability to carve out huge chunks of costs without losing a commensurate amount of revenues. Between 2015 and 2018, the cost base shrunk by 14% while revenues actually grew by 4%.

This trend has continued into 2019 and if we put CS side-by-side with UBS and look at the annualised 1Q19 revenue run-rates, it is clear that CS's momentum is superior with 2% growth comparing to a 3% revenue decline posted by UBS. CS achieved far superior operational leverage in the quarter given that costs were flat whereas UBS posted a 1% increase.

Source: company report & accounts

3. CS is growing faster in Wealth Management and posting better margins. Part of the reason CS looked stronger on a 1Q19 revenue comparison is that its investment banking revenues held up better (-12% year-on-year vs UBS -27%). I wouldn't read much into one quarter in investment banking and the picture could easily be the reverse in 2Q.

But of more significance in understanding the divergent trend is the respective performance in Wealth Management. This is obviously the highest multiple and most important business to the equity case of both CS and UBS. It is, therefore, of major significance that CS is not just outgrowing UBS but is also protecting its margins much more successfully.

The following two charts show that the recent pre-tax margin and net new money growth performance of CS and UBS's respective WM businesses. On margin, CS's 1Q19 level was just 3% below its prior-year level whereas UBS posted a 21% decline. In 4Q18, UBS's margin was even lower, at 32% below its 1Q18 level whereas CS suffered only a 15% decline.

The picture is similar on net new money growth: CS has averaged 3.7% annualised growth over the last five quarters, UBS just 1.6%. In 1Q19, CS delivered 4.9%, UBS only 3.9%.

Part of the explanation for this is possibly UBS's larger Asian franchise, where market conditions have been particularly adverse lately. But the company has also demonstrated an inability over several years to deliver the sort of improvement to group ROE that investors expected given the presumed strength of the wealth franchise.

Source: company report & accounts

3. CS's payout has converged with UBS. A final point to consider is payout. CS slashed its dividend in 2017 to conserve capital and paid a more or less unchanged dividend in 2018. So, recent payouts have lagged far behind UBS and this was a strong reason for income-minded investors to avoid it.

But this picture is changing since the announcement of CS's share buyback programme in late-2018. The target is for a CHF1-1.5bn buyback this year, similar to UBS, which has a CHF1bn programme for 2019.

Including consensus estimates for cash dividends this year (CS CHF0.23 ps, UBS USD 0.78ps), total payouts will not be dramatically different, with CS expected to deliver an all-in yield of 7.2% (assuming the upper end of the buyback range) and UBS 8.3%. This is a dramatic closing of the gap from last year, where UBS's all-in yield was 7.4% (trailing) but CS only 2.1%.

Source: company report & accounts, company-compiled consensus

Conclusions

CS has exited its restructuring with a vastly improved cost structure and de-risked balance sheet that the market has yet to reward and the stock still trades at a 25% discount to net assets. Street estimates are also well below management targets for this year.

But the bigger factor that could deliver a significant uplift to the share price is the vastly narrowed performance gap to UBS.

Street estimates see both banks delivering almost identical ROEs this year, yet CS trades at a 20% price to net asset discount.

In addition, CS is demonstrating better revenue growth, better wealth management growth, and better wealth management margins. It will also nearly match UBS's payout level this year including the recently launched share buyback programme.

I expect CS to converge towards valuation parity with UBS as the market prices in its successful turnaround and I see this delivering at least 25% share price upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.