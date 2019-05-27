Natural Gas Falls From The Recent High

We have likely seen the low, but that does not mean the energy commodity will not test the $2.50 level.

The memories of the sudden and explosive rally in the natural gas futures market last November have faded into the distant memory of market participants who flock to the futures market and derivatives in the energy commodity because of its penchant for volatility. Since natural gas began trading on the NYMEX division of the CME almost thirty years ago in 1990, the price has been as low as $1.02 and as high as $11.65 per MMBtu.

The natural gas market in the United States has matured since the futures began trading. On the supply side of the fundamental equation, discoveries of quadrillions of cubic feet of natural gas, technological advances in hydraulic fracturing, and regulatory reforms have lowered the cost and increased the volume of production. On the demand side, the replacement of coal with natural gas for electricity production, and the ability to liquefy the energy commodity for shipment by ocean tanker around the globe created new demand vehicles. Supply and demand have supported one and other in the physical market for natural gas.

As liquidity in a market grows, it typically dampens price variance. The last time we witnessed a nearby futures price of over $6.50 per MMBtu for delivery at the Henry Hub in Erath, Louisiana was over a decade ago in 2008. A rally to $4.929 in mid-November came to a sudden end, and the price was below $4 just one month late in December. Since the week of January 22, the price of nearby futures has not ventured above the $3 level. Last week, an attempt at a rally failed.

Last week, on Monday, May 20, I published a piece on Seeking Alpha suggesting a long position in the Velocity Shares 3X Inverse Natural Gas ETN product (DGAZ). I wrote:

Natural gas rallied after the Chinese increased tariff levels on U.S. gas exports to the world's most populous nation to 25%. However, it is possible that the price will run out of upside steam sooner rather than later and return towards the bottom end of its trading range as injections continue to fill storage around the U.S.

This week, I took profits on that risk position.

Natural gas probed the $2.70 level and failed

At the start of last week, the price of natural gas traded to its highest price since the first half of April as the price put up a $2.70 per MMBtu print.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the soon to expire June NYMEX futures contract highlights, natural gas reached $2.70 per MMBtu and failed fell back through the $2.60 level on May 22. The nearby futures contract was trading at the $2.597 level on Friday, May 24. On Thursday, when the price of crude oil collapsed, natural gas settled at $2.578 per MMBtu 3.5 cents higher on the session.

The slow stochastic, a price momentum metric crossed to the downside as the price failed to follow through on the upside and was in neutral territory at the end of last week along with the relative strength indicator. Open interest in the futures market has been rising reaching 1.286 million contracts on May 23 which was a substantial increase from the low in late March when the total number of open long and short positions fell to 1.147 million contracts. The metric rose as the price recovered which tends to be a validation of an emerging bullish trend in a futures market, but it appears that selling at $2.70 overwhelmed buying and the price fell by over 10 cents per MMBtu.

Inventory builds continue to weigh on the price

The consensus estimate for last Thursday's inventory build was at around 108 billion cubic feet, but the EIA reported a slightly lower injection into storage when they told the natural gas market that stocks rose by 100 bcf for the week ending on May 17.

Source: CQG

As the chart illustrates, the increase in stocks took the total amount of natural gas in storage across the US to 1.763 trillion cubic feet. The second consecutive week of a triple-digit injection did not weigh on the price as natural gas recovered a bit in Thursday's trading despite the price carnage in crude oil and the stock market. Stocks were 8.5% higher than at this time in 2018 but were 13.5% below the five-year average for this time of the year. Natural gas inventories remain on track for 3.7 to 3.8 tcf at the end of the injection season in November. Overall, the increases in inventories and level of production continue to weigh on the price of the energy commodity and likely caused the selling as the price approached the $2.70 level last week.

We have likely seen the low, but that does not mean the energy commodity will not test the $2.50 level

Nearby natural gas futures fell to a lower low in 2019 at $2.439 per MMBtu in April compared to the bottoms in 2018 and 2017. We may have seen the lows for this year considering the price action since the 2016 low that took the price of the energy commodity to the lowest level since the late 1990s at $1.611 per MMBtu. However, that does not mean that the price will not probe the $2.50 level or below over the coming days and weeks. While production remains bearish for the price of the energy commodity, demand via power generation and LNG exports are robust, which should keep the price above the 2019 bottom at $2.439 per MMBtu. However, the upside will likely be limited unless Mother Nature increases temperatures above average over the coming summer months, causing a rise in demand for cooling power.

The market will begin to look toward the withdrawal season in late summer - watch the stock data

The natural gas market will focus on the summer season over the coming weeks. However, as we move into June and July, the market participants will shift their attention to the 2019/2020 peak season of demand during the winter months when demand for heating and natural gas tends to peak. At the same time, optimism has turned to pessimism over a trade deal between the US and China over the recent weeks. President Trump and President Xi will meet at the G20 gathering at the end of June. Any breakthrough on trade could prove supportive of demand for US LNG exports to China after the escalation of the dispute caused China to put a 25% tariff on the energy commodity. However, with LNG flowing from the US to many other consuming countries around the world, many suppliers are sold out given the long-term supply contracts now in place. The long-term fundamental equation for US natural gas could benefit from a trade deal, but at the end of last week, pessimism over trade dominated the market.

Meanwhile, the weekly stock numbers from the EIA are likely to continue to influence prices as we head into the summer season which begins with this weekend's holiday and runs through Labor Day in early September when the futures market will be watching stocks and preparing for the withdrawal season. Last year, stocks reached a high at 3.79 tcf in early November. Given that the current rate of injections will bring inventories to around that level, we could see a return of volatility to the natural gas futures market next November. Natural gas rallied to almost $5 per MMBtu in November 2018 over concerns that a cold winter would cause inventories to decline. We could see a repeat of bullish price action as the winter season approaches. I will be looking to buy call options on December, January, and February natural gas futures this summer if the price remains around current levels or declines.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

Prices are under the $3 level for next winter. I will be looking at call options with strike prices above the $3 per MMBtu level in August. It is too early to purchase the call options at this time as the time decay will eat away at their value over the next three months if the price does not move. I do not expect any dramatic moves in the natural gas futures market over the coming months.

Taking profits on DGAZ

Last week, I suggested that natural gas was crawling towards a level where a position in the Velocity Shares 3X Inverse Natural Gas ETN product made sense. A short position in the futures or a long position in DGAZ on Monday was a profitable venture. The fund summary for DGAZ states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the opposite (inverse) of this GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index.

DGAZ has net assets of $217.1 million and trades an average of 777,525 shares each day, which makes it a liquid tool to short the natural gas futures market for those who do not venture into the futures arena. UGAZ is the complimentary product for long positions available to those holding an equity account.

Source: Barchart

Natural gas hit a high on Monday, May 20 at $2.70 and fell to a low at $2.538 on May 22, a decline of 6%. As the chart shows, DGAZ traded to a low at $106.17 on May 20 and rose to a high at $128.04 on May 23, a rise of 20.6% which was slightly higher than triple the percentage move in the natural gas futures market. DGAZ and UGAZ are only appropriate for short-term trading positions on the short and long side of the natural gas market. The leverage in these products comes at a price, which is time decay as both products decline over time and experience reversal splits that eat away at their values.

For the coming week, I do not expect much from the natural gas market so I will be sitting on the sidelines. The first indications of next week's EIA inventory report are that we should expect another triple-digit injection as the market is looking for stocks to rise by around 109 bcf.

Natural gas failed at the $2.70 level last week, but it is unlikely that we will see a new low in 2019 over the coming week.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.