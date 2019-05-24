Natural Gas Fundamentals: EOS Storage Indices Are Below Market Expectations

This report covers the week ending May 24, 2019.

Total Demand

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 556 bcf for the week ending May 24 (down 1.3% w-o-w but up 6.5% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive, but increased only slightly from +16.8% to +17.6% (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research Estimates and Calculations

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up significantly across the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the number nationwide cooling degree-days (CDDs) surged by no less than 55.0% w-o-w. Overall, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days) should be above last year's level by around 13.0%.

However, non-degree day factors were mixed. The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages have remained below the norm (some 9.2 GW of nuclear power were offline this week - as much as 24% below the historical mean).

NG/Coal spreads remained relatively low, allowing coal-to-gas switching to stay above 7.0 bcf/d (no less than 1.5 bcf/d above 5-year average).

Wind speeds and hydro inflows were mostly weaker y-o-y, displacing some 300 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector.

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

The net cumulative y-o-y effect from non-degree day factors was bullish, yet minor at +350 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption.

Total exports were up 38.0% y-o-y - primarily due to robust LNG sales and stronger pipeline inflows into Canada. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, and Corpus Christi) served 10 LNG vessels with total natural gas capacity of 35 bcf, very close to an all-time high. Total flows to liquefaction averaged 5.5 bcf/d.

Total Supply

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 103 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 89.89 bcf/d in May, 90.02 bcf/d in June and 90.05 bcf/d in July. In the week ending, May 24, the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 96.90 bcf per day (down 0.20% w-o-w but up 8.70% y-o-y).

Total Balance

Overall, total unadjusted supply/demand balance should be positive at around +17.50 bcf/d.

In the simplest of terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of balance is bearish for natural gas prices, since it is above last year's level and above the historical norm (see the chart below). However, the market is forward-looking, and this week's data is, to some extent, irrelevant for traders. The price is often a function of a 2-week weather forecast and end-of-season storage expectations + short-term changes in non-degree day factors, such as nuclear outages, wind speeds, and NG/coal spreads. In the week ending May 31, we expect natural gas balance to be looser (relative to 2018), by around 3.60 bcf/d.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations; Note: total supply-demand balance does not equal storage flows.

What about weather-neutral balance? Weather-neutral SD balance = production + imports - exports. So far, it remains above last year's level, but is projected to tighten slowly. However, by August 2, 2019, it is still projected to remain looser (relative to 2018) by around 3.70 bcf/d - see the chart below.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations; Note: LNG exports estimates are based on vessels tracking system (not on the liquefaction flows) and therefore are likely to be revised higher.

Storage

Yesterday, the EIA reported a build of 100 bcf. Total storage now stands at 1,753 bcf, which is 274 bcf (or 13.52%) below the 5-year average for this time of the year. Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 106 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +102 bcf over the next two weeks (three EIA reports). Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average is currently projected to narrow from -274 bcf (or -13.52%) today to -259 bcf (or -11.17%) for the week ending June 7.

Our End-of-Season Storage Indices are currently below market expectations (see the table below).

Favorable fuel switching economics and strong projected power burn are some of the key reasons why EO(i)S storage index remains relatively low. However, should pipeline nominations continue to rise and production rate increases, the index would start moving up again. Equally, should natural gas price rise above $2.700 per MMbtu, then our coal-to-gas-switching outlook will almost certainly have to be revised lower, which, in turn, would put a bearish pressure on the index.

We have also started to track the EO(w))storage index for the week ending April 3, 2020. It remains extremely unstable due to the volatility of the long-term weather models. Still, the latest projections currently put it below 1,000 bcf.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.