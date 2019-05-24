Why The 'Lost Decade' Wasn't Necessarily A Lost Decade And Why It Matters

When looking at the market as a whole, there was little in the way of price appreciation during this decade.

While first observed in connection with Japan in the 1990s, the 2000s have been called a lost decade for US investors.

The term "lost decade" first came to the public attention in regard to the massive downturn in the Japanese economy during the 1990s after decades of massive post-war growth. This malaise in the Japanese economy continued through the 2000s.

In the United States, the period between 2000 and 2009 has been considered a lost decade because of relatively flat stock prices from the start of the decade to the end and the economic collapses that accompanied the tech bust around the turn of the millennium and the housing collapse (and subsequent market crash) that took place between 2008 and 2009.

The period between December 31, 1999, and December 31, 2009, saw an annualized return of -2.72%. The reinvestment of dividends saw the return for the aughts improve to a still less-than-stellar 0.95%. These numbers are tied to the S&P 500 (VOO).

Did People Lose Money During the Decade?

No doubt there were people who lost money on their investments during the decade, even those who invested in the broader market S&P index. The "lost decade" thesis points only at the beginning of the decade and the end of the decade. It assumes that a person invested a given sum, the size of which really doesn't matter from a percentage standpoint, at the end of the previous decade. They then left that money alone for the next decade without putting any additional funds toward their investments.

Those people would have lost 2.72% when looking at the numerical return. The actual loss would have been a bit more when looking at purchasing power because of the impact of inflation, which was actually quite moderate for much of the period in question.

Another important point is the fact that other areas of the market performed much better than the large-cap S&P 500 companies. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks actually made money during the period in question, to the tune of slightly above 6.3% on an annualized basis. Foreign stocks also had positive returns.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) closed at $146.84 ($102.43 on a split-adjusted basis) on December 31, 1999. Therefore, a person who decided to invest $10,000 on that date would have been able to purchase 68.10133 shares of the fund on that date. Vanguard's S&P 500 Index ETF, which has the ticker of VOO, had not been inaugurated at this point, but it would be a popular place to start when looking at large-cap index funds or ETFs. As of December 31, 1999, the $10,000 invested initially would have had an estimated value of $8,967.17 when accounting for dividend reinvestment. That's a negative return of -1.083% over the course of the decade, according to the calculator available at dqydj.com.

Source: dqydj.com

What About Periodic Investments?

The above example assumes a one-time $10,000 investment made as the millennium turned over and left to compound via dividend reinvestment until the end of the first decade of the 2000s.

Most people do not invest only once in a decade. Most people periodically invest as they get paid. This is the concept of dollar-cost averaging in practice. How does a person with a similar $10,000 investment turn out over the same decade if, instead of making a single $10,000 purchase at the beginning of the decade, she put $83.33 per month toward a retirement plan or a brokerage's stock purchase plan?

In that scenario, the beginning value of the investment as the calendar turned to the year 2000 would have been a whopping $0, so the investor would start out at a $10,000 disadvantage.

Over the course of the decade, however, the investor who could not invest a larger lump sum at the beginning would have actually outperformed the person who "lost" the decade. Under the periodic investments, investor two would have wound up with $10,519.36, which is right around $1,600 more than the lump-sum investor.

Source: dqydj.com

The rate of return is still on the low end at right around 1% annually, but it's better than the return the lump-sum investor achieved. Additionally, the amount lost on paper at any given time would have been experienced by the lump-sum investor. Both investors would have invested right at $10,000, yet there would have been differing outcomes for the two. The latter example would have a stronger starting point with which to begin the decade-long expansion of the market's value in 2009. Both would have started an upward climb with the bull market.

Conclusion

There is no sure thing in investing. Past history is no guarantee of future returns, but it is the best information we currently have. In a decade in which the S&P 500 experienced negative returns, both investors would have wound up with around $1,000 on either side of the $10,000 mark. Would the S&P 500 have been the best investment around in the period between 2000 and 2009? The answer is clearly "No!" That's evident from the stated returns of the mid- and small-cap indexes as noted above.

With diversification into companies with different geographic homes and different levels of market capitalization, an investor could have improved his or her returns. However, even if the hypothetical investors chose only the S&P as in the examples given above, the base investment that they would have had as the calendar turned to 2010 would have been much more than if they had saved or invested $0, which is what many who are scared of stock market drops save.

The moral of the story is to start investing and to continue investing over time. It's the only sure way to build wealth. Calls for low returns in the next few years may provide a good buying opportunity as multiples drop to lower levels. The only people who will lose money in the long run are those who sell at the bottom and those who never invest at all. Having more shares is always a better situation to be in, as long as an investor is able to diversify effectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional. The preceding is intended for informational and educational purposes. Please make sure to perform due diligence before investing in equities, as losses up to all capital invested can occur. I own shares of VINIX, which is the institutional large-cap fund for Vanguard.