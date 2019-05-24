TransDigm Moves Forward With DoD Hearing In The Rear View Mirror

It is unlikely that we’ll see any follow through or industry-wide cost disclosure reform in the near future.

The $16.1 million figure is immaterial to both TransDigm and the DoD but had a negative headline impact on the company.

TransDigm (TDG) is a proven leader in the aerospace and defense industry with a well-established model for producing equity returns. It has found repeated success through aggressive product pricing, focusing on the profitable aftermarket, making accretive acquisitions, and using financial leverage. New aircraft order announcements from Boeing and Airbus resulting in further production rate increases are likely to continue to mean solid demand for TransDigm's commercial aircraft products. TransDigm also a strong foothold in the U.S. Defense aerospace market. Equipment suppliers, including TransDigm, have been the beneficiary of expanded budgetary policies by both the domestic and developing overseas governments.

While TransDigm's ability to secure frequent contract wins drives organic growth, the company further solidifies its market position through strategic acquisitions. It has a knack to bring highly engineered proprietary components into its fold to give it valuable access to niche markets.

TransDigm has a decorated history of astute M&A activity. It doled out $660 million on three buyouts in fiscal 2018 and is showing no signs of slowing down. It completed its acquisition of Esterline Technologies in Q1, its biggest takeout yet, which has the potential to deliver significant upside to company performance in the years ahead. Esterline's strength in both the OEM market and aftermarket can help turn TransDigm into an aerospace & defense supply powerhouse.

DoD Pricing Inquiry Pressures TransDigm Shares

Despite an upbeat quarterly report which included raised guidance in all end markets, TransDigm stock came under pressure on news that executive chairman Nick Howley and CEO Kevin Stein were to testify before Congress on May 15th regarding the company's defense pricing practices.

The Department of Defense (DoD) evaluated 47 TransDigm parts purchased across 113 contracts from 2015-2017 with a total value of $29.7 million. It concluded in its February 2019 report that TransDigm earned excessive profits on 46 of the parts. The combined value of the asserted excess profits was $16.1 million on revenues of approximately $26 million based on the DoD's 15% profit threshold.

The report did not find the company guilty of any wrongdoing, and all its actions were deemed legal. The Inspector General, however, did request that TransDigm return the $16.1 million of excess profits.

Management Cites Commercial Availability, Incomplete Cost Information

TransDigm management cited the fact that its products were also sold commercially at comparable prices, which affords the company greater profit flexibility. Management also noted that the DoD's cost information might not have included R&D, aftermarket support costs, and small product quantity costs, all of which take a bite out of profitability. Regardless, TransDigm is under no obligation to provide this refund.

While it may be fair to surmise that TransDigm may have engaged in price gouging to some degree, it ultimately did not do anything illegal. The DoD can only suggest action and does not have the authority to apply penalties retroactively in this case.

TransDigm management is still reviewing whether to follow the DoD's suggestion and make the $16.1 million payment. This amount is a drop in the bucket to TransDigm considering its fiscal 2020 adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be around $2.75 billion. It's even more immaterial to the DoD's annual expenditures of $750 billion. Roughly 35% of TransDigm's sales come from Defense, but only around 7-8% from the U.S. government.

Sole-Source Contracts Enhance TransDigm Pricing Power

So, with the hearing over, what happens next?

In the near-term, the answer is probably nothing. As time goes on, it's conceivable that Congress and the DoD could increase cost reporting requirements and more closely monitor certain contractors like TransDigm. However, given how vast and diverse TransDigm's portfolio is, it would likely take a lot of reform and much time to sting company performance in any meaningful way.

Moreover, TransDigm has significant pricing muscle when you consider it is the sole provider of many of the parts it supplies to the DoD. Approximately 80% of TransDigm's government contract revenues come from sole-sourced contracts which permit profits beyond the 15% threshold. This could be a reason to push back.

Reform Could Alter TransDigm's M&A Strategy

Granted, however, it's never a good thing to be on the U.S. government's hot seat. Any potential rule changes could impact TransDigm's capital deployment strategy. The company has been fond of acquiring businesses that have mature military relationships. Reform that makes these potential M&A targets less appealing may force the company to go in a different M&A direction or lean more heavily on organic growth initiatives. What would be a more ominous threat to TransDigm is if it started to get pricing pushback from its commercial customers. The company has been able to manage this risk in the past, however, through high levels of service and support.

TransDigm Bruised, Not Beaten

Will any real reform take root in the TransDigm inquiry?

We could see more mandatory sharing of cost data, more oversight, and revamped acquisition regulations. It remains unclear, however, if any real policy changes can survive the bureaucratic nature of the DoD. Whether or not reform takes shape, the bottom line here is that the company got beat up a bit in the headlines and suffered some blows from Congress.

Most importantly, the issue at least, for now, appears in the past, and the company can move forward absent this headwind.

Conclusion

There appears to be a low near-term risk for TransDigm and its Defense revenues as a result of the DoD investigation. The attention brought upon by the recent TransDigm DoD headlines far exceeded any likely negative impact on the company's past or future earnings. It gave politicians a chance to be politicians, but likely won't result in any cost disclosure reform anytime soon.

Even if reform does survive the DoD bureaucracy, TransDigm is the sole provider of most of the aircraft supplies it sells to the U.S. government, which represent less than 10% of overall company sales.

However, the issue should not be fully dismissed as it was a high-profile hearing that cast TransDigm in a negative light and put a dent in its strong reputation. Headline risk may linger in the near-term, but there does not appear to be any significant long-term risk for the company.

While unlikely, it will be interesting to see if any follow through appears in either the June NDAA draft or the fiscal 2020 Defense Appropriations Bill.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.