National Retail Properties: A Strong Commercial Property REIT With A 3.8% Dividend Yield

The goods news, though, is that National Retail Properties pays shareholders a 3.8 percent dividend and that the yield on cost is poised to grow going.

Shares, however, are far from being cheap and have only a moderately compelling risk/reward ratio at today’s valuation point.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) is in a good position to grow its dividend during the next recession. The commercial property REIT has excellent portfolio stats and a conservative AFFO payout ratio, both of which tilt the odds in favor of continued dividend growth, in case the U.S. economy slows down going forward. The REIT's valuation reflects National Retail Properties' strong value proposition, and shares sell for an elevated AFFO multiple. An investment in National Retail Properties' common stock yields 3.8 percent.

National Retail Properties - Portfolio Overview

National Retail Properties is one of the largest commercial property real estate investment trusts in the United States with gross book assets of $8.0 billion and an equity value of $8.7 billion. At the end of the March quarter, the real estate investment trust had 2,984 properties in its portfolio, reflecting 30.7 million square feet. The REIT's properties can be found in 48 U.S. states, giving National Retail Properties a high degree of geographic diversification.

Source: National Retail Properties Investor Presentation

National Retail Properties is widely diversified in terms of geography, industry, and tenant base, which further decreases investment risks for investors during an economic downturn. The more diversification a REIT has, the less risk cash flow/dividend risks investors have to accept.

In terms of industry, convenience stores are National Retail Properties' largest concentration, representing 17.8 percent of annualized base rent. Here's a breakdown by industry.

Source: National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties is very strong in terms of leasing and managing its property portfolio. The REIT's occupancy rate has never dropped below 96.4 percent and handsomely outperformed the industry average, which suggests that the commercial property REIT can make it through a recession without putting the dividend at risk. The occupancy rate at the end of the March quarter was 97.9 percent.

Source: National Retail Properties

What further limits downside risks for income investors is that National Retail Properties has a staggered lease maturity schedule and a long-duration lease portfolio. The weighted average lease term of the REIT's property portfolio at the end of the last quarter was 11.4 years, giving the company a high degree of cash flow visibility. The majority of leases only expire after 2028.

Source: National Retail Properties

Acquisitions

In the first quarter of 2019, National Retail Properties invested $117.0 million into its real estate portfolio, which included the acquisition of 33 new properties, reflecting 434,000 square feet. The company also sold 17 properties for $19.4 million and will recycle the capital into new acquisitions. National Retail Properties has guided for $550-650 million in acquisitions in 2019.

I can see National Retail Properties be a more aggressive buyer of real estate during the next downturn, though. The REIT can scale a strong real estate business and has proven acquisition experience, which would work to the benefit of National Retail Properties in the event of a U.S. recession when deal flows tend to become more attractive in terms of potential acquisition volumes and pricing.

National Retail Properties has regularly purchased real estate worth hundreds of millions of dollars each year.

Source: National Retail Properties

Distribution Coverage And Growth

National Retail Properties has a conservative AFFO payout ratio, which strongly points to dividend growth. The REIT earned an average of $0.64/share in core funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations compared to an average dividend rate of $0.47/share in the last twelve quarters. The AFFO payout ratio averaged just 73 percent, leaving plenty of room on the table for dividend growth and property investments.

Source: Achilles Research

National Retail Properties has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years, which tilts the odds in favor of a rising yield on cost going forward. The company's low AFFO payout ratio and an impressive dividend payout history are two key reasons why I think that National Retail Properties will be able to grow its dividend throughout the next recession.

Here's National Retail Properties' impressive dividend growth.

Source: National Retail Properties

Impressive Outperformance

Long term, National Retail Properties has produced excellent returns for shareholders. Over the last 25 years, National Retail Properties' shares have produced an average annual total return of 13.3 percent, outpacing gains made by both the NAREIT Equity REIT Index (10.5 percent) and the S&P 500 (9.8 percent).

Source: National Retail Properties

Valuation

The only thing I don't like about National Retail Properties is the REIT's elevated valuation today, which is why I have not added to my long position lately. Today, income investors pay ~19.6x Q1 2019 run rate adjusted funds from operations for the REIT's dividend stream, which is a bit of a stretched AFFO multiple.

And, here's how National Retail Properties compares against other major commercial property net lease REITs in the sector in terms of P/AFFO ratio (based on Q1 2019 annualized AFFO).

Source: Achilles Research

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

A U.S. recession, possibly triggered by an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China, is the biggest risk factor for investors right now, besides overpaying for the REIT's dividend stream.

While National Retail Properties has downside risk in a recession scenario, I think the commercial property REIT should be able to handle a recession better than most REITs. National Retail Properties is a large, diversified property REIT with excellent occupancy rates and a long-duration lease portfolio. Plus, the REIT has raised its dividend during past downturns and could come out as an aggressive buyer of new properties, in case the U.S. real estate market heads for a slump.

Your Takeaway

National Retail Properties is a strong REIT choice for investors that expect slowing economic growth and, potentially, a U.S. recession. The REIT's high valuation based on Q1 2019 run rate AFFO reflects National Retail Properties' strong value proposition for defensive investors that value a stable/slowly-growing dividend more than upside potential. The conservative AFFO payout ratio, combined with nearly three decades of consistent dividend growth, makes NNN an income vehicle of choice for DGI investors that want to hedge against a market downturn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN, O, VER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.