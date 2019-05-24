Foot Locker: Stock Price Reset Seems Overdone

At current levels and given the absence of overwhelmingly negative earnings-related news, FL may be a name worth looking a bit closer into.

But the stock sold off sharply on Friday, a bearish reaction that I believe may have been overdone.

In early March, I asked "how far was too far" for the stock of sports retailer Foot Locker (FL). Shares had climbed fast up to that point, and I was concerned about how the earnings multiple had moved from a sector low of around 9.5x in early 2018 to a sector high in the low teens one year later.

This Friday, the stock went through a sharp correction that, in my view, might have been overdone.

On the back of earnings results that were far from disastrous, FL had lost 17% of market value by mid-session. Revenues of $2.08 billion lagged consensus by a timid $30 million, but some of the miss could be attributed to severe FX headwinds. And while comps of 4.6% trailed analyst expectations by a whole percentage point, the major product categories (footwear, apparel) experienced respectable volume growth - even if the top line did not get much of a boost from pricing this time.

Very impressive to me were gross margins of 33.2% that expanded nearly 30 bps YOY. The improvement happened despite the expected higher mix of online sales, which usually come with higher fulfillment costs, along with a slight merchandise margin dip of 20 bps. It looks like Foot Locker once again benefited from leverage of its fixed cost base, as was the case in the prior quarter.

Perhaps the most meaningful driver of the eight-cent EPS miss was a sharp rise in opex: 22.1% of revenues vs. only 21.2% last year. Pushing these costs higher were (1) increased wage to some extent, but also (2) Foot Locker's investments in the physical infrastructure (e.g. Power Stores) and digital platform.

While I do not think that the SG&A deleverage was unexpected, its magnitude may have been. I estimate that had the opex rate been 45 bps better than reported (still 45 bps worse than last year), non-GAAP earnings would have met consensus. But more importantly, I do not see the opex spike as a reflection of cost mismanagement. Instead, I think it is the byproduct of Foot Locker's five-year growth plan consuming resources in the short term to, in theory, produce the desired results in the long run.

See summarized P&L below. Not depicted here is management's decision to keep full-year revenue and op margin guidance unchanged despite the 1Q19 miss, suggesting confidence over the company's performance in the next few quarters. The EPS outlook was revised down slightly, but only to reflect the more paced share repurchase efforts.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings release

On lack of terrible news, stock looks more compelling

Although Foot Locker's quarter cannot be considered impressive, I also believe that it was far from disastrous. In my view, Friday's sharp selloff does not properly reflect the news released in the morning, but instead a reset in expectations that may have sent FL into oversold territory.

The stock, which toward the end of the first quarter traded at sector-high valuations, is now worth only 8.5x current-year earnings. The multiple seems highly de-risked to me, considering (1) satisfactory top-line performance, (2) projected next-year EPS growth of nearly 10% that seems respectable, and (3) a strong balance sheet that includes a $500 million net cash position.

At current levels and given the absence of overwhelmingly negative earnings-related news, FL may be a name worth looking a bit closer into.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.