China SMIs Show Continued But Modest Growth - And Worrying Price Increases

An SMI is a survey which aims to give us advance notice of forthcoming GDP numbers, akin to the better known PMIs.

Background - Why monitor these statistics?

We all know that the big economic numbers move markets. If GDP comes in - or employment, inflation, any of the big numbers - wildly different from forecast or expected then prices in equity markets will change significantly. Sadly it's rather difficult to gain access to those official numbers before they're released. That bit in Trading Places was a plot device and would be highly illegal in the real world.

So, given that the numbers are important yet privileged access isn't possible we try to devise proxies for them. What other numbers are we allowed to gather, can we gather, from the economy which then tell us what those larger market moving ones are going to be? And, of course, the moment we find such a useful proxy, everyone else realizes it, then it's the proxy that moves markets ahead of the official numbers.

Purchasing Manager Indices

This is what has happened in part to the PMIs, the purchasing manager indices. The idea's simple enough. What is going to be produced next month will be a determinant of what GDP is next month - GDP is, after all, all production. But in order to produce something the people doing so have to go out and order the stuff from which they will produce that something. So, if we ask purchasing managers what they're buying to make stuff from we get a good idea of what the future economic output is going to be.

PMIs do move markets. So, the race is then on to find some proxy which tells us what the PMI is going to be. Which brings us to the Sales Managers Index, the SMI. The people who compile this one were largely responsible, in their earlier jobs/firm, for designing some of the PMIs. The grand advantage of the SMI being that it comes out before the PMI, which in turn comes out before the GDP numbers.

Yes, OK, it can all seem a little tenuous, this connection, but it does work to a decent extent. Thus the SMIs are something to take note of each month as they come out. Which is where we are with the China SMI:

As we can see we get a close tracking of the PMI from the SMI. But we get the SMI earlier which is the value to us.

Sales Manager Indices

In more detail for this month:

The way these work - as with the PMI - is that a reading of above 50 indicates expansion. The next period is going to be busier than this one, thereby indicating economic growth. Also as we can see we're seeing expansion - slow but still there - in Chinese manufacturing, shrinkage in Chinese services. Given the structure of the economy this means overall we've still got expansion for manufacturing is still a very much larger part of the Chinese economy than it is any European or North American.

What this is telling us is that the China slowdown is indeed a slowdown. Neither the internal issues with the tailing off of possible overstimulation, nor the effects of the trade war, are yet shrinking the Chinese economy. Which is good, obviously. For the Chinese economy is the great variable in the global one.

China's not the world's largest economy, it's not a majority of the global one either. But it varies much more than those of richer countries, therefore is a greater influence upon the business cycle.

What the SMIs are telling us is that we're not, not yet at least, in for a global economic bust. Which is good, obviously enough.

What does worry slightly is prices charged:

That's something to keep an eye upon for, as elsewhere, rising inflation is an indicator that the economy is hitting capacity limits. It's not a great danger as yet but...

The Takeaway

For us as investors this is just another brick in our information wall. There will indeed be another global recession one day but it appears that it isn't here yet. We are not thus in a world where the macroeconomy is going to overwhelm the specifics of one single stock or business. We are still in that world of microinvesting that is, we should concentrate upon particular situations, not the state of the global economy.

