Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 5/22/19

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/22/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Westinghouse Air (WAB), and;
  • Medicines Company (MDCO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Bunge (BG); and;
  • USQ Core Real Estate Fund (USQIX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);
  • MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI);
  • Biglari (BH.A);
  • Twilio (TWLO);
  • RingCentral (RNG);
  • Principia Biopharma (PRNB);
  • Omnicom (OMC);
  • New Relic (NEWR);
  • Limbach (LMB);
  • Federated Investors (FII); and
  • Avalara (AVLR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Union Pacific (UNP); and
  • Evolus (EOLS).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Denner Alexander

DIR

Medicines Company

MDCO

B

$14,606,470

2

Blank Simone

DIR

Evolus

EOLS

JB*

$12,099,318

3

Heckman Gregory A

CEO, DIR

Bunge

BG

AB

$2,003,856

4

Ocampo John L

CB, DIR, BO

MACOM Technology Solutions

MTSI

B

$1,329,600

5

Delaney William J III

DIR

Union Pacific

UNP

AB

$870,300

6

Romine Kristine

DIR

Evolus

EOLS

JB*

$780,819

7

Biglari Sardar

CB, CEO, BO

Biglari

BH.A

JB*,B

$733,493

8

Column

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$675,000

9

Neupaver Albert J

DIR

Westinghouse Air

WAB

B

$652,600

10

Grugeon Stephen Timothy

PR, DIR

USQ Core Real Estate Fund

USQIX

JB*

$527,911

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Warburg Pincus

BO

Avalara

AVLR

JS*

$612,700,032

2

Sageview Capital \(A$4)

BO

Avalara

AVLR

S

$172,500,000

3

Alphaeon

BO

Evolus

EOLS

S,JS*

$102,177,844

4

Orbimed Advisors

BO

Principia Biopharma

PRNB

JS*

$30,250,000

5

Shmunis Vladimir

CEO, CB, BO

RingCentral

RNG

AS

$11,374,247

6

1347 Investors

DIR, BO

Limbach

LMB

S

$5,799,573

7

Wren John

CB, CEO

Omnicom

OMC

S

$4,833,594

8

Fenton Peter H

DIR

New Relic

NEWR

S

$4,282,095

9

Fisher John B

VP, DIR

Federated Investors

FII

S

$3,093,780

10

Lawson Jeff

CEO, DIR, BO

Twilio

TWLO

AS

$2,884,984

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.