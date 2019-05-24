Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 5/22/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/22/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Westinghouse Air (WAB), and;

Medicines Company (MDCO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Bunge (BG); and;

USQ Core Real Estate Fund (USQIX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI);

Biglari (BH.A);

Twilio (TWLO);

RingCentral (RNG);

Principia Biopharma (PRNB);

Omnicom (OMC);

New Relic (NEWR);

Limbach (LMB);

Federated Investors (FII); and

Avalara (AVLR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Union Pacific (UNP); and

Evolus (EOLS).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Warburg Pincus BO Avalara AVLR JS* $612,700,032 2 Sageview Capital \(A$4) BO Avalara AVLR S $172,500,000 3 Alphaeon BO Evolus EOLS S,JS* $102,177,844 4 Orbimed Advisors BO Principia Biopharma PRNB JS* $30,250,000 5 Shmunis Vladimir CEO, CB, BO RingCentral RNG AS $11,374,247 6 1347 Investors DIR, BO Limbach LMB S $5,799,573 7 Wren John CB, CEO Omnicom OMC S $4,833,594 8 Fenton Peter H DIR New Relic NEWR S $4,282,095 9 Fisher John B VP, DIR Federated Investors FII S $3,093,780 10 Lawson Jeff CEO, DIR, BO Twilio TWLO AS $2,884,984

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Bonus! Check out our Premium May 22nd Daily Ratings Report for FREE! It's more insider intelligence, sooner.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.