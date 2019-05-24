Magal Security Systems: Record Revenue But Still Not Delivering Shareholder Value

Comparison to rivals indicates that the stock is fairly priced by the market.

Record revenue and backlog are not finding their way to the bottom line.

Magal Security Systems (MAGS) has a history of lumpy earnings due to its dependence on government contracts. The majority share owner, FIMI, a $3 billion Israeli private equity fund has been active behind the scenes driving an effort to scale the company beyond being just a "smart" wall company. MAGS has made several acquisitions, expanded its addressable market, and changed leadership twice in the last two years in an effort to right the ship. My review of this stock found that:

Revenues have improved but the bottom line has not.

The company strategy is confusing.

Fundamental ratio comparison to rival companies indicates that the market has accurately priced the stock.

The chart confirms the fundamental picture.

Earnings

There have been some positive signs that the company is on the right course. MAGS reported record bookings, record backlog, and record revenue for fiscal 2018.

Take out the revenue from the April 2018 acquisition of Esc Baz which accounted for 6% of total revenue according to CEO Sharon at the 2018 Q4 cc and the reported revenue would be $88 million, not a record.

CEO Sharon said at the 2018 Q4 cc:

Our success in 2018 was due to the increased market interest for our products and services in each and every geography that we serve. Another aspect of our performance that we are pleased with is that our revenues were also more diverse -- diversified than we have seen in previous years. It's a good sign for the future to come.

The 2018 annual report spelled out a less diverse sales performance with two customers accounting for 36% of the total revenue for the year.

Historically, a relatively small number of customers account for a significant percentage of our revenues. The Israeli Ministry of Defense, or the MOD, and the Israeli Defense Forces, or the IDF accounted for 8.6%, 10.2% and 10.9% of our revenues in the years ended December 31, 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively. In addition, revenues from a national electricity company in Latin America accounted for 11.91%, 14.6% and 25.3% of our revenues in the years ended December 31, 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Again CEO Sharon at the 2018 4Q cc:

Last year, we combined our 2 operations, the products and the video, into one entity under Senstar. This allowed us to generate cost saving and operate our North America business more efficiently.

The savings cited did not show up in the 2018 annual report.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 R & D 4604 4814 6779 6558 6852 Selling and marketing 17130 14785 17536 18158 18557 General/Administrative 8898 7026 7445 7853 10160

Mr. Yaacov Vinokurm, CFO, illuminated on the G&A increase at the 2018 Q4 cc, explaining that $1.7 million was a one-time charge. Anyone doing the math would accept his explanation but would also note that expenses increased for the year, even after the $1.7 million is subtracted from the $10.0 million G&A reported.

During the quarter, we had a number of expenses, which were onetime and noncash in nature, which increased our G&A expenses and we do not expect to recur in the upcoming quarters. We had a noncash write-off of $1 million in goodwill related to the Cyberseal acquisition made in 2013 and $0.7 million of noncash provision for doubtful receivables.

Mr. Vinokurm went on to explain that the company lost money for the quarter in order to pay employees $1.4 million in bonuses due to their performance in 2018. Really?

Another impact in the fourth quarter was higher annual incentive expenses, rewarding employees for Magal's very strong performance in 2018. The higher expenses led to an operating loss of $0.4 million in the quarter compared with an operating profit of $1.8 million last year. Net loss in the quarter was $0.1 million or $0.01 per share. Net income in the fourth quarter of the last year was $0.3 million or $0.01 per share.

Yearly Revenue

Source

The company reported 2019 Q1, just a few days ago. The highlights:

Revenue of $21.2 million, up 23% y/y.

Operating income of $0.5 million versus $33 thousand y/y.

EBITDA of $1.0 million, up 96% year-over-year.

Key in this report is the $21.2 million is the company's highest reported first quarter revenue in company history but it includes revenue from the acquisition that was not included in the prior year for the same quarter. Despite increased revenues, the company managed to lose .02 per share compared to a loss of .01 per share the prior year.

Mr. Vinokur pointed out the diversity of product sales for the quarter at the cc, but what he reported is alarming from my point of view. The Israeli government and the Latin American electricity company combined for almost half of total revenue for this quarter, a continued worrying dependence on just two customers. This is not demonstrative of diversity of sales.

Quarterly Revenue

Source Please note above chart does not reflect 2019 Q1 earnings.

Company Strategy

The last question of the 2018 Q4 cc, requested that Mr. Sharon outline his view of the company direction and to explain what he is doing differently than the previous CEO. Mr. Sharon summarized his vision:

The focus on the verticals is more -- now the verticals are more focused, we are not jumping on each and every opportunity.

I found his response lacking focus. The company has been expanding into vertical markets for years. MAGS entered the cyber security market with the 2013 acquisition of U.S.-based software company, WebSilicon. The 2016 acquisition of a Canadian-based Altemis allowed them to provide video analytics and video management software products. MAGS took a 55% controlling interest in April 2018 of Israeli based ECC BAZ, a military grade smart security video observation and surveillance systems provider. Said Saar Koursh, the CEO at the time:

This acquisition will enable us to add smart thermal cameras with embedded video analytics to our product portfolio, strengthening and broadening our state of the art video management systems and video analytics offerings.

Mr. Koursh served MAGS as CEO for just three years. There was no explanation as to why he was replaced by Mr. Sharon in 2018, nor is there a notable change in company strategy as it continues to grow by acquisition and by their claim, expand their addressable market.

In 2014, MAGS introduced its long range fiber optic PIDS technology, which uses a buried vibration sensor that applies artificial intelligence to identify if the intruder is an animal, human or a vehicle. The $550 million PIDS global market is populated by a host of privately-held companies and highly fragmented, according to a study cited on the investor presentation.

MAGS recently introduced its new VMS product, Symphony. Video analytics added to security systems reduce false alarms which have been a problem area. The VMS market is worth $1.2 billion according to a study cited in the company investor presentation. Competitors include the market share leading Genetec, Milestone, and Avigilon, all of which are private companies.

Pipeline security and pipeline leak detection is a market worth over $1 billion annually according to the investor presentation. Demand is being fueled by aging infrastructure. Competitors are privately held companies.

The company is constantly expanding the applicability of its systems. The newest market adaptation is protecting marijuana fields. MAGS is leveraging its experience in Canadian marijuana fields to gain market share in Israeli marijuana fields. I love the robot that circumvents the perimeter, which acts in place of human surveillance required by Israeli law.

I didn't count every addressable market that the company listed in their investor presentation and counted only where I see MAGS being a significant presence. But it's a concern for me that their efforts into expanding market penetration have resulted in two customers increasingly becoming more prevalent for MAGS's survival. In other words, there is no evidence that their strategy is working. I also have to question if the size of their addressable market calls for as much expense this company has gone through in R&D and acquisitions instead of focusing on growing market share in one arena.

It appears that Mr. Sharon and company are intent on continuing on the acquisition strategy. There's over $50 million in the till, over $2/share. A caller at the recent CC asked why not a share buyback? I don't think that this a consideration from the response, and it demonstrates the lack of conviction that management has on the company's current course.

This is the company that built the wall in the Gaza Strip as well as the barrier between Israel and Egypt and was looking to leverage that experience. In early 2017, a few days after Mr. Trump was elected, Bloomberg published a report that MAGS offered to build the southern border wall that Trump campaigned on. The stock price went up 50% in the next few months, reaching a high of $8/share. The company has frustrated shareholders since, and the stock price has been on a steady downtrend.

It caught my attention when MAGS was recently awarded a $6.7 million, 34-month contract to maintain previously installed perimeter intrusion detection systems on the U.S. southern border. Was it time for another rally? Is the company going to get Trump dollars for a smart wall? The answer isn't forthcoming yet as nobody knows specifically what Trump has in mind, although MAGS management said that they are currently doing demos of their smart wall technology at the U.S. southern border.

U.S. southern border wall at Tijuana. Source is Bloomberg report cited above.

Technical Picture

The stock price has been on a steady decline since attaining its Trump Wall high and then rallied from its low. Subsequently, the rally stalled out and the stock price has been in a tight trading range since January until the two trend lines crossed.

Triangle patterns like MAGS are good indicators that a strong move is imminent but does not reveal which way. Now, we can see that the downward trend has won, so expect lower share price.

Source

Risks

36% of revenue for fiscal 2018 came from just two customers; the Israeli government and a Latin American national electricity company. Dependence on these two customers has consistently risen over the last three years and rose sharply in the 2019 Q1 to about half of total revenue.

The company has had sales in over 100 countries and is, therefore, subject to currency fluctuations. These fluctuations have resulted in losses in two out of the last three years.

There is a risk, as with any technology company, that their products will become obsolete or surpassed by a rival's products or new invention.

The company has operations in Israel, which presents a greater chance of a disruptive event than operations in the U.S.

The company conducts business with governments that may be unstable and is subject to changes in political climate.

The majority shareholder holds almost half the float and may lose patience with the lack of progress. Selling by this shareholder would likely result in a steep share price sell off.

Comparison

MAGS historically has sold at a discount to its peer group in P/S as well as P/B, most likely because of its inferior profit margin. The company should experience improvement in the profit margin as more products are sold that bring in recurring revenue.

ITRN averages gross margins just slightly higher than MAGS, but 70% of their revenue is from recurring revenue resulting in a higher profit margin.

NSSC has also successfully grown its recurring revenue which has translated handsomely into its bottom line.

HON has experienced flat revenue growth but earnings have seen very positive growth due to better margins.

SPCB is losing money and trades at the lowest multiple in this group.

JCI, like MAGS, has single digit profit margin and like MAGS, the market prices the stock at low P/S and P/B multiples.

Symbol Company Price Market Cap Revenue (TTM) Profit Margin (TTM) PE Ratio (TTM) P/S P/B MAGS Magal Security Systems Ltd 4.73 $115.2M $92.6M 3.18% 1.54 1.43 ITRN Ituran Location and Control 33.06 $795.1M $253.3M 23.95% 13.49 4.17 5.17 NSSC NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. 27.30 $493.1M $97.7M 10.14% 5.72 7.53 HON Honeywell International 169.86 $122.7B $40.3B 16.73% 21.21 3.07 6.59 SPCB SuperCom Ltd 1.19 $17.7M $27.7M -17.31% 1.40 0.52 JCI Johnson Controls International 39.25 $35.1B $27.7B 8.52% 15.51 1.26 1.75 Mean $26.5B $11.4B 7.54% 8.37 2.86 3.83 Median $644.1M $175.5M 9.33% 6.75 2.30 3.46

Source

Conclusion

I started out writing this article as a positive piece but could not support it as a SA editor pointed out. This is my first short thesis on SA.

Over the last few years, the company has diversified its offerings and supposedly expanded its addressable market without much to show for it. The company does not have a winning strategy. Despite changing its leadership, it continues on the same course. A look at comparable companies demonstrates that MAGS needs to grow its recurring revenues. It does appear that they are aware of this, but the question is if they can execute. The chart also spells lower prices. Until profit margins improve, it does not matter how much their revenue grows and acquiring other companies has not proven to be a solution.

I write about small-cap companies and welcome discussion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.