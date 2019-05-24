Ambarella Focuses Too Much On China

Avoid the stock as revenue trends remain negative and a retest of $30 is likely in the cards.

The company is in effect a Chinese company with a U.S. HQ in Santa Clara.

For all effective purposes, Ambarella (AMBA) is a Chinese company with an HQ in silicon valley. The Morgan Stanley warning about high Chinese exposure is just another sign of the issues with a company that constantly churns from high promising products into low promising customers, typically in China. The stock is likely to test the recent lows around $30.

Chinese Focus

The small chip company focused on computer vision technologies has a HQ in Santa Clara, but the company only lists development design centers in Taiwan, China and Italy. In reality, the workforce of 750 people is 70% based in Asia based primarily in China and Taiwan. Ambarella has about 80% of the employee base focused on engineering with the majority in Asia.

For this reason, operating expenses have always been substantially lower than one might expect for a company attacking a global market for high-resolution, video solutions. For a company with a revenue base of over $300 million in recent years, Ambarella only spent $28 million on SG&A while spending $89 million on R&D when excluding hefty stock-based compensation.

Ambarella has always been highly profitable due to the lower engineering cost base from an Asian employee base in Taiwan and China. The issue is that the video chip company ends up with a highly Chinese focused customer base and appears to consistently fail to transition highly profitable growth categories into long-term profit machines.

Whether any fault of Ambarella, the original focus on action cameras from GoPro (GPRO) and drones has ended up as a security camera market business with a promising autonomous vehicle push. In FY19, the security camera market ended up accounting for 60% of revenues.

In the latest quarter, no surprise but revenue forecasts were weak due to weakness from China customers. The promising automotive discussion was all focused on Chinese companies.

In the OEM automotive market, we continue to see solid growth in car record applications, primarily in Asia. In December, Chinese carmaker Geely, introduced its Essai Ray car models with full HD car recorder supplied by Tier 1, supplier Longhorn, and they're based on Ambarella's A12 camera SoC. Also during the quarter, China's BAIC introduced new Senova car models with car recorders supplied by Tier 1 supplier [indiscernible], and again, based on Ambarella's A12A SoC.

Now, the US government is looking to punish key customer HIKvision via a ban. Morgan Stanley's warning estimates that this Chinese customer accounts for "high teens" of sales from Ambarella.

Ambarella sells video processing chips to HIKvision, with total revenue exposure likely in the high teens % of sales; we also expect a pipeline of new computer vision products to ramp within HIKvision.

Even more troubling to the analyst is that Dahua Technology from China is another large customer that could face a ban. The combination confirms that Ambarella is a Chinese company masquerading as a U.S. firm for all intent and purposes.

Ticking Lower

The only reason to not completely throw away the stock is the low market valuation and the large potential from making a major splash in the ADAS market. With a cash balance of $359 million, the enterprise value is only ~$900 million. The good news for shareholders is that Ambarella has plenty of firepower to invest in their computer visions technology in "hopes" of cracking into Tier 1 deals with non-Chinese OEMs.

The valuation equation greatly differs on whether Ambarella reaches FY21/FY22 sales in the $300 million range or if sales remain near the predicted $200 million level for the current fiscal year. The current trend is not a friend of investors.

The estimates for future years still appear propped up on the computer vision hype that hasn't materialized yet. Ambarella is still promising deals that need to be in the bag by now to boost revenues in those years.

The focus on China auto OEMs remains problematic to the thesis that Ambarella is every going to obtain in large deals with Tier 1 American and European auto OEMs.

The stock appears poised to retest the $30 low from last November.

The key investor takeaway is that Ambarella is basically a Chinese company that faces a lot of risk in the current market where the U.S. and China are in a trade war. In addition, the slow shift to these low value customers is a big reason for the slow decline in the business. Avoid the stock until the revenue trends improve and the company works itself into major supply deals with non-Chinese auto OEMs.

