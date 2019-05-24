DMC Global Can Slow Down After The Steady Run

DMC Global Banks On Competitive Advantage

DMC Global (BOOM) serves the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. Its products are used in perforating oil and gas wells, petrochemical processing, oil refining, aluminum smelting facilities, and maintenance and retrofit projects in chemical processing. With a technologically advanced product line, I think DMC Global will continue to gain market share which makes the stock an excellent long-run investment. Investors may buy this stock at the dips for robust returns in the medium-to-long-term.

Despite the completions activity slowdown, DMC Global surged ahead in Q1 due to its definite competitive advantage in the perforating gun systems market. Customer demand has been skewed to favor the safety measures associated with the company's integrated switch-detonators and well-perforating systems, which is benefiting the DynaStage family of products. So, the company is adding to its automated shaped charge manufacturing line, while consolidating its operations in Europe and Russia. Although its margin can stay under pressure due to higher marketing and digitization costs in the near-term, higher in-house production will start to benefit the bottom-line in the latter part of the year and in 2020. BOOM's balance sheet has low leverage.

Industry Indicators And The Primary Drivers

From December-end until March in 2019, the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price was up by 31%. The drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUC) in the EIA-designated key shales went up by 3.8%. The number of drilled wells in the key U.S. unconventional shales was up by 16.7%. Although completions activity hit a temporary ceiling following the volatility in the crude oil price and upstream operators' capex cut, the inventory of DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells suggests that completions and workover activities will grow once the crude oil price stabilizes. Despite the positive movement in drilling activities, the excess capacity of the OFS equipment outpaced demand and kept pricing for pressure pumping services low.

As drilling activity in the unconventional shales consolidates, the demand for safe initiating systems and ready-to-use and reliable perforating systems increased. The advanced perforating systems reduce gun string assembly times and complete more stages per day. According to the company's estimates, the free initiating system associated with the DynaStage system has helped reduce gun string assembly times by up to 80% versus the conventional guns, leading to ~40% more stages per day. In response to higher demand, BOOM commenced the third automated detonator assembly line at the DynaEnergetics facility in Germany and plans to install an automated shaped charge line at the Blum, Texas plant during Q2 2019. The addition of the automated shaped charge production lines has more than doubled the facility's shaped charge capacity. A third product line is expected to become operational by July 2019. The company's management believes that DynaStage's market share is ~15% to 20% now, and it can grow up to the mid-20% range.

What can become an essential driver for BOOM is the Trinity system, which is a part of DynaStage. Trinity has three shaped charges aligned on a single plane, which increases the perforating intensity and improves operating efficiency. It has various operational benefits that merge DynaStage's proprietary initiating systems and shaped charges.

Analyzing Segment Performance

As a result, DMC Global's DynaEnergetics segment revenues increased by 26% in Q1 2019 compared to Q4 2018. Quarter-over-quarter, the segment adjusted EBITDA increased by 83% in Q1 2019. On the other hand, revenues from the NobelClad segment declined by 25% in Q1 2019 compared to a quarter ago, while the segment adjusted EBITDA increased by 61% during the same period. In Q4 2018, the segment revenue had benefited from production and shipment on a large order for the chemical industry. Despite that, the Q1 margin benefited through demand from aluminum smelting industries and the downstream energy as well as various mid-size projects.

If we look at NobelClad's backlog, it becomes clear why investors have been reposing faith in BOOM's stock. At the end of Q1 2019, the backlog increased by 35% compared to a quarter ago. Backlog, which represents unfulfilled purchase orders and commitments, are expected to be filled within a year. A higher backlog increases future revenue visibility.

FY 2019 Guidance

BOOM's guidance is remarkably strong. At the guidance mid-point, the management expects revenues to increase by 27% in FY 2019 compared to a year ago. Among the segments, the revenue growth in the DynaEnergetics segment is expected to be much steeper (40% up) versus a benign revenue from the NobelClad segment (7% down) in FY2019. Gross margin is expected to improve to 35% in FY2019 compared to 34% in FY2018. FY 2019 adjusted EPS is expected to increase to a range of $3.40 to $3.70 versus the $2.07 reported in FY 2018.

Competitive Edge In Perforating Gun System

Much of the DynaEnergetics segment revenue growth expectation is centered on the uptake of the perforating gun systems. BOOM's perforating gun system has advanced features which many of its competitors in the market do not provide, as I have been discussing this article. I will elaborate a little more on this. The market size for perforating equipment is ~$1.4 billion, and North America accounts for more than 70% of it. The key factor that drives demand is the safety around the well site and deployment of the perpetrating systems.

The other key features include the performance of the shaped charges, supply chain efficiency, and delivery mechanisms. DynaEnergetics has a full suite of shaped charges, including FracTune, DPEX, and HaloFrac. All three lines can be used in open architecture gun systems across a range of gun diameters. For initiating system, the company offers an integrated switch-detonator system, which can be deployed in different types of gun systems for various applications. As a result of such varied uses, DMC Global's integrated gun system has a competitive advantage in the market, and hence, will drive the robust growth in FY2019.

In-House Production And Margin

Operating costs are also expected to benefit from higher in-house production. In Q1, BOOM outsourced several components in order to cater to a higher-than-expected demand in the market. However, with the third automated detonator assembly coming online, there will room for vertical integration and lower costs. Cutting down on outsourcing and producing from its own assembly line is expected to benefit the operating margin.

However, much of the benefits of higher in-house production will accrue in the second half of 2019, which means a higher share of outsourcing will continue to eat away margin in the first half of the year. On top of that, the company is ramping up specific marketing and sales activities. As long as the marketing costs and the costs of digitization go up, there will be some pressure on the margin.

Q2 2019 Outlook

In Q2 2019, BOOM's management expects revenues to increase modestly (4% up) compared to Q1 2019. The DynaEnergetics segment is expected to see a 5% revenue growth, while the NobelClad segment revenue can improve by 3% in Q2 2019 versus Q1 2019. Despite the improvement in revenues, gross margin can decline by 1% in Q2 due to the higher costs involved with in-house manufacturing of components used in the DynaStage perforating system.

Cash Flow And Balance Sheet

In Q1 2019, BOOM's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $7.0 million, which was a sharp increase compared to a year ago. The growth was led primarily by higher revenues.

In Q1 2019, the company spent $6.6 million in capex, which was ~25% higher than a year ago. In FY2019, capex is expected to be in a range of $25 million to $30 million, which would be spent on capacity addition at the Blum facility, maintenance projects, development of digital apps and technologies, and upgrades to the ERP systems.

BOOM pays a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, which translates into a forward annual dividend yield of 0.11%. The majority of its debt repayment lies within the next three to five years ($29.6 million). BOOM's debt-to-equity ratio (0.31x) is lower than its peers' average of 0.8x. Core Laboratories (CLB) and Halliburton (HAL) have much higher leverage ratios (1.7x and 1.1x, respectively). With the available liquidity (cash balance and revolving credit facility) of ~$45 million, and at the current cash flow generation run rate, the company does not have any near-term financial risks.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

BOOM is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~15.0x. Based on sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is lower, which implies higher EBITDA in the next four quarters. The stock is currently trading at a steep discount to its past six-year average of 46.7x. However, if we exclude the FY2016 EV/EBITDA ratio (which was very high as a result of very low EBITDA), the current EV/EBITDA is at a premium to the past average.

The sell-side analysts expect BOOM's EBITDA to increase more sharply than the peers' average in the next four quarters, which typically results in higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (GRC, CLB, and WFT) average of 13.1x. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, four sell-side analysts rated BOOM a "buy" in April (includes "strong buys"), while one of the sell-side analysts rated it a "hold". None rated it a "sell". The analysts' target price is $77.6, which at the current price yields ~17% returns.

However, according to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Neutral" rating. Although its ratings are high on growth, profitability, momentum, and EPS revision, it scores poorly on value grade.

What's The Take On BOOM?

Despite the completion activity slowdown, DMC Global surged ahead in Q1 due to its competitive advantage in the perforating gun systems market. Drillers typically favor the intrinsically safe integrated switch-detonators and well-perforating systems which benefit the company's DynaStage family of products. So, it is adding to its automated shaped charge manufacturing line, while consolidating its operations in Europe and Russia. Although its margin can stay under pressure due to higher marketing and digitization costs in the near-term, higher in-house production will start benefiting the bottom-line in the latter part of the year and in 2020.

BOOM's balance sheet is stable and has low leverage. The current weakness in the energy market can put pressure on the BOOM's short-term growth and margin. However, with a technologically advanced product line, I think it will continue to gain market share which makes the stock an excellent long-run investment. The stock's relative valuation multiples suggest it is not under-valued at the current level. Investors may buy this stock at the dips for robust returns in the medium-to-long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.