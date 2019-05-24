Urban Outfitters Has At Least 40% Upside

Image source

A tough 12 months

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) has had a really rough go of it in the past year or so. The stock was on fire this time last year, knocking on the door to $50 as the company’s results were impressing investors. Fast forward to now, and even a record-setting revenue performance for the first quarter wasn’t enough to keep the stock out of the clearance bin. However, even though I see growth concerns for Urban Outfitters as legitimate, the stock is so cheap at this point that anyone that wants to own it should jump at the chance that is being presented. In short, Urban Outfitters is, I believe, as cheap as it has ever been.

Q1 margins are a legitimate concern

The Q1 report wasn’t perfect by any means, but the way the stock is reacting is difficult to reconcile. Total sales rose by 1% to $864 million, which is a Q1 record on the back of last year’s very strong Q1 performance. The core Retail segment delivered a 1% gain, while Wholesale rose 2%; forex removed 0.7% from the top line in Q1.

Free People continues to deliver as it saw its comparable sales rise 2% in Q1, while Anthropologie increased 1%, and the flagship Urban Outfitters brand was flat. Investors would do well to remember that, as noted above, the company was crushing consensus estimates this time last year and posting sizable growth numbers; maintaining a record level of sales is hardly a bad thing, even if growth is muted.

Gross margins, on the other hand, were unequivocally weak in Q1 as the company ceded 4% in gross profit on a dollar basis. As a percentage of revenue, gross margins fell 167bps to 31.1%. The loss was attributed to higher markdowns on slow-moving inventory as well as deleveraging in delivery and logistics costs. Higher markdowns were driven by underperforming women’s apparel in the Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters brands. I’ll admit that, despite my bullishness on the stock, the gross margin number concerns me a bit. The markdowns seen in Q1 caused a meaningful decline in gross profit despite a very high level of sales, which is somewhat unusual for a retailer. I’ll have a keen eye on this in Q2 and beyond, but for me, it doesn’t derail the near-term bull case for the stock… yet.

SG&A costs were well controlled as they were flat as a percentage of revenue at 26.5%. However, that means that operating income margin fell, given that SG&A costs were flat, while gross margin declined. Indeed, operating income fell 26% on a dollar basis in Q1 as the operating margin rate fell 167bps to 4.6% of revenue. The decline was obviously due to gross margin deterioration, but again, investors must keep an eye on this moving forward.

Urban Outfitters continues to invest in its digital channel in order to stay competitive, but also because it is working. The company continues to post double-digit sales gains from the digital channel, but recent results would suggest this growth is coming at the expense of the stores. In other words, while digital sales are performing well, they are merely offsetting sales that presumably would otherwise be made in physical stores, which is keeping a lid on total revenue growth as the mix in the channels shifts around. This isn’t necessarily a problem, but ideally, one would like to see the digital channel providing incremental growth. However, that isn’t the case.

EPS came in at 31 cents in Q1 against 38 cents in the year-ago period, a decline of ~18%. The deterioration in EPS wasn’t quite as bad as operating income in part because of a lower share count. Urban Outfitters continues to buy back its own shares, and the float was 4% lower year over year, which helped limit the damage.

Looking forward, growth concerns are certainly legitimate at this point for Urban Outfitters. The company is already at record sales levels, and margins are being crimped, at least temporarily, because of poor product purchasing for Q1. That doesn’t have to be a long-term issue, but it can be if management doesn’t fix it. Given the company’s track record, I don’t see cause for concern, but it is something to watch as it leads to markdowns and margin deterioration.

Limited growth is more than good enough

I think Urban Outfitters can still grow earnings in the mid-single digits for the foreseeable future as it continues to open new stores and buy back stock. Keep in mind this doesn’t include any sort of rebound in margins or comparable sales growth; this is just the tailwind from the buyback and opening new locations. For this reason, I see this as a fairly conservative base case.

Why should you buy a stock with mostly financially-engineered growth? In a word: valuation.

This chart that I compiled using the company’s annual EPS, as well as average share prices for each year, shows that Urban Outfitters is as cheap as it has ever been. The stock used to routinely trade in the 20+ times earnings range, but, of course, that was when it was growing more rapidly. Indeed, its 10-year average PE is 19, and even in the past five years, it is in excess of 17. The point of all of this is to say that, today, shares trade for just 9.1 times this year’s consensus earnings, which is a trough multiple not only for Urban Outfitters based upon its historical valuations but also on an absolute basis. This stock is ridiculously cheap, and given the way it is performing, there is simply no cause for it.

If we’re realistic and say that because of the company’s current struggle with boosting comparable sales and markdowns, fair value is 13 times earnings, that would lead to share price appreciation of more than 40%. That won’t happen overnight, but unless you think Urban Outfitters is in a state of perpetual decline, the current valuation is irreconcilable. Keep in mind that 13 times earnings would still be a trough valuation; such is the state of the current share price.

Given all of this, I think Urban Outfitters is a strong buy. The company has a robust digital channel that is performing well, and its brands are all pulling their weight. Even if future growth is just in the mid-single digits, the stock is way too cheap today. Patient investors look to be handsomely rewarded, and I am very bullish today.

