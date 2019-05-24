Edgewell Personal Care: Harry's To Become The Hero... Or Troubled Kid

I understand why investors are very cautious following the deal announcement, as uncertainty will prevail for quite a while.

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) announced earlier this month a deal which could be transformational, as investors have their sincere doubts. The company is paying some serious dollars to acquire Harry's in a deal which addresses its lack of growth and omnichannel issues yet brings real leverage concerns as well, as a smooth integration is far from a given.

Buying Harry's

Edgewell has reached a deal to acquire Harry's in a $1.37 billion deal. No fixed share ratio has been announced other than that 79% of the deal will be paid for in cash and the remainder 21% in stock. This works down to $1.085 billion in cash and $285 million in Edgewell's stock, equivalent to 6.9 million shares based on a recent VWAP. Edgewell has been attracted to the disruptive force which Harry's has been in the market for both men's and women's shaving, grooming, and personal care categories.

Harry's is very strong in brand-building and direct-to-consumer marketing, strengths which Edgewell desperately needs and could combine with its strong technological line-up, intellectual property, and global scale. The emergence of Harry's has been impressive as it was launched only 6 years ago, and it is comforting to see the co-founders joining Edgewell as well, although the question is how long they will remain, of course.

A key rationale behind the deal is synergies, of course, seen at $20 million by 2023, driven by efficiencies in production, supply chain, purchasing, distribution, and SG&A costs. Another $20 million in EBITDA revenue synergies are expected as well, although these are much less tangible, of course.

The acquisition multiples are quite steep. Sales generated by Harry's are seen at $325 million in 2019, for a 4.2 times sales multiple. The company notes that sales have been growing at a 30% CAGR since 2016, but undoubtedly, sales growth will have been less impressive in 2018 and 2019, given the law of large numbers. Comment made by Edgewell which indicates that Harry's shareholders are well aligned with an 11% equity stake in the pro forma business is a bit overstated. After all, about 80% of the elevated deal tag will be paid out in cash.

Pro Forma Position

Alongside the announcement of this large deal, Edgewell reported second quarter results as well. The picture was not pretty, with reported sales down 10% as organic sales fell by 8.9%.

The company confirmed the full year outlook calling for sales to be down in the low single digits from the $2.23 billion in revenues reported last year. This works down to $2.1-2.2 billion. Last year, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $414 million and adjusted earnings of $3.52 per share. The company now sees 2019 GAAP earnings at $2.16-2.46 per share, with adjusted earnings seen flattish around $3.30-3.60 per share. This more or less suggests that EBITDA is seen flattish or down slightly compared to last year, partly because of buybacks.

Ending the second quarter with $245 million in cash and $1.33 billion in debt, net debt of $1.08 billion will double to $2.16 billion as the deal with Harry's calls for an equal cash component. The issuance nearly 7 million shares dilutes the share count to 61 million shares. These shares traded at $40 ahead of the deal.

This means that the company had an enterprise value of $3.24 billion ahead of the deal, equal to about 1.5 times sales. After the deal and soft second quarter results, shares fell to $33, for a $2.0 billion equity valuation (which is less than the equity value ahead of the deal announcement despite the issuance of the shares). Including net debt, the pro forma enterprise value comes in at around $4.17 billion, about $930 million more than ahead of the deal with Harry's which came at a $1.37 billion valuation, indicating that investors are not happy with the deal.

The company itself reports that it expects to operate with a gross leverage ratio of 5.2 times upon closing of the deal. With a gross debt of $2.40 billion, that works down to $460 million in EBITDA, some $45 million more than the EBITDA number reported in 2018. This suggests that, including some unspecified synergies, Harry's margins come in around 10% or so, far below margins reported by Edgewell.

Investors are clearly fearful about the high leverage position, potential for dilutive divestitures, and still-grim outlook, reason why shares now trade at just 9-10 times adjusted earnings, although adjustments tend to be bigger in a business facing issues than a solid growth company, of course.

What Now?

Alongside the deal presentation, the company outlined a guidance calling for $2.7 billion in sales in 2021. This compares to pro forma sales of around $2.5 billion in 2019, suggesting modest growth to come in the coming two years. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA is seen at $475 million, including a portion of the expected synergies. This compared to $415 million reported last year.

Working with $475 million in EBITDA, $97 million in standalone D&A, and perhaps $20 million in D&A from Harry's, I peg adjusted EBIT at around $350 million. Working with a $2 billion net debt load in a year or two, I see interest at $80-100 million. A 20% tax rate results in earnings of $200-220 million, which coincidentally works out to $3.30-3.60 per share based on the current share count.

Thus, it is understandable why investors act with caution as the deal brings growth to the top line, yet real leverage and thus risks as well without much earnings per share growth to show for it. Furthermore, if the integration does not go smooth (can easily happen, given the cultural difference), the debt load might actually put the entire company in jeopardy.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.