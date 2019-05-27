Why I Dislike Realty Income's International Expansion

The biggest asset of Realty Income is its cost of capital. With added complexity and headline risk, the company is risking a lot for relatively little.

Realty Income (O) is the pound-for-pound most popular income vehicle on Seeking Alpha. The company has a near cult-like following from investors who have greatly profited in the past, and now only swear by O, regardless of its share price or fundamental performance.

Recently, the company announced its first international acquisition with a $429 million sale leaseback transaction in the UK. The market seems to like it and Loyal Realty Income followers were quick to comment their excitement for the deal on Seeking Alpha:

“OOOOOOOOOOOOO yeahhhhhhhhhhh”

“There is nothing better. O is the best.”

“Smartest management in the market right now”

“Sounds like another signal to buy O.”

“The negative articles and comments sure don't count anymore.”

We don’t want to put an end to the party here, but we see much more negative than positive to this international expansion. In the short run, it will allow Realty Income to boost its FFO per share. But in the long run, it adds new risks to the equation that many investors would prefer to avoid.

Here's why we don't like the international expansion at High Yield Landlord:

Reason #1 – Complexity Risk

Investors love Realty Income because it's a very simple story. The business model is straight forward and it pays ever growing dividends.

Now with a portion of the assets moving abroad, the risk and reward profile of the company is becoming more challenging to analyze. More complexity means more risk… more risk means less interest… and less interest means higher risk premiums.

Think of a large institution with a mandate to invest $50 million in net lease real estate in the US. In the past, it could have simply bought shares of Realty Income and been done with it. In the future, instead of buying shares of Realty Income, it will likely decide to go with National Retail (NNN), STORE Capital (STOR) or any other net lease alternative that is purely focused on the US market.

A lot of investors have no interest in investing abroad (rightfully or not) and adding this complexity risk to the stock is therefore a long-term threat to the cost of capital advantage of the company.

Reason #2 – No Scale, No Competitive Advantage, High Cost

Realty Income has been operating in the US for half a century and built valuable relationships with the country’s leading retailers. It owns billions and billions in properties and enjoys great economies of scale.

When you are in such a strong position in one country, why move to another one?

In the UK, Realty Income has no scale, no competitive advantage, and it will lead to increased cost with a new office, employees, legal and structuring cost.

Reason #3 – The Hidden Message: “We are Getting Too Big?”

We believe that the answer to previous question (why move to another country?) is that Realty Income's massive size is becoming a hurdle and causing it to have difficulties in sourcing enough opportunities in the US alone.

After 23 years of external growth driven by raising capital and making acquisitions, the company has grown to an enormous enterprise value of more than $26 billion. While it reduces risk (diversification), it also complicates the path to future growth. Realty Income’s growth strategy is all about issuing new shares at a premium to NAV to buy more properties at market rate – cashing in the arbitrage profit.

The issue is that with such a massive size, finding the right opportunities to keep the ball rolling is getting harder and harder. This is especially true because the targeted properties are low-ticket investments and require very large volumes every single quarter.

Eventually, the company will reach natural limits and growth needs to slow down. Is this international expansion finally a sign that Realty Income is slowly reaching those limits in the domestic market?

Reason #4 - Europe is Overpriced

If you think that properties are expensive in the US, it's because you do not know about what's going in Europe. With negative interest rates in several European countries, investors have had no other options than to turn to real estate for income. As a result, cap rates have dropped to their lowest levels ever.

Many argue that the cap rates are excessively low in the US, but they are still another 100-200 basis point lower in Europe. The latest acquisition was done at a 5.3% initial cap rate and these are retail properties in average locations. No matter how you put it, this is awfully low.

The reality is that this investment only makes sense because of one reason: Low interest rates. But what happens if and when interest rates (potentially) normalize someday? Will this deal still make sense at a 5.3% cap rate?

We know a lot of local investors who think that paying such low cap rates is absolutely nuts when you consider the risks of Europe… which brings us to the next point:

Reason #5 – Big Headline Risks in Europe

The UK is dealing with Brexit and the broader European region is currently shifting toward populism. There's also the risk of another looming debt-crisis and the Ukraine situation is just a few borders away from the EU region.

The point here is that there's a lot of headline risk in becoming a major player in Europe right now. The board discussed that international assets could reach 20% of assets in the coming years. If this was to happen, investors would trade in and out of Realty Income based on their perceived risk of the European market and add volatility to the shares of the company.

Global Net Lease (GNL) is another US net lease REIT that owns properties in the UK. Have a look at how the shares responded to the Brexit headline in 2016:

This is not what we would want from a low-risk net lease investment, but Realty Income is set to become more volatile with these headline risks, rightfully or not.

Short-Term Gain for Long-Term Pain?

Our overall sentiment on the international expansion is negative, but there are also some bullish arguments to it:

Solid Initial Spread: +200 basis point spread.

AFFO accretion: $0.04 AFFO per share increase.

Untapped market: Sale and Leaseback are still less common in Europe than in the US and could present opportunities to Realty income in the near term.

At the very least, this transaction will be lucrative in the short run. That's great. However, what interests us more is the long-term implications of this expansion. And given all the points discussed in this article, we believe that the negatives outweigh the positives. Opportunities exist in Europe. We just do not believe that Realty Income is the right vehicle to capitalize on them. We would prefer them to focus on their Core market and perhaps create a separate vehicle to target these foreign markets.

Bottom Line

The main asset of Realty Income is its ability to issue equity at a massive premium to NAV to achieve its growth plans. However, now with greater complexity and headline risk, we believe that many investors will lose interest and put this competitive advantage at risk.

There exists two US net lease REITs (W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)) that already invest in Europe and they both trade at a sizable discount to Realty income. There are many reasons for this discount, but one of them is the market asking for higher risk premiums for REITs with exposure to foreign assets.

If this happens to Reality Income, it could suffer from FFO multiple compression and lose some of its cost of capital advantage to peers including National Retail (NNN) and STORE Capital (STOR) who remain fully focused on the US market.

Better Opportunities Elsewhere

Before this expansion announcement, we thought that Realty Income was overpriced and one of the least attractive options in its sector.

After this announcement, we are even less interested. We see no reason to buy in Realty income when there exists so many better alternatives in the sector today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.