Why We Expect A Second Wave Of M&A Chatter At Potbelly

The company is not performing well, but the stock price appears overdone due to strong balance sheet and breakeven at worst operations.

After failing to sell the company in the mid teens in 2018, PBPB shares are down to $5.

A couple of years ago, it sure looked like sandwich chain Potbelly (PBPB) would be gobbled up in an active restaurant M&A environment. Venture capital firm Maveron, which backed the company in the early days, was looking to cash out its fund investors, and activist investors in the public markets were gearing up for a proxy fight.

Within 12 months' time, things were moving quite quickly, with then-CEO Aylwin Lewis announcing his retirement in May 2017 and a formal strategic review launched in August of that year after Ancora Capital accumulated stock and pressed for a sale. A couple of months later, Ancora secured a board seat.

However, with the stock trading around $12 and offers for the company coming in at minimal premiums to market value, the company hired a new CEO, indicating that it would stay public for the moment.

However, activists continued to pile into the stock, with Privet Fund Management getting a board seat in April 2018.

With shareholders controlling management's direction, a turnaround has become elusive, and the stock is getting crushed, down to $5 and change:

Data by YCharts

What Is Fair Value?

At the current price, Potbelly's market value has shrunk to just $127 million, with $14 million of cash on hand and no debt. With $400 million of annual revenue, even generating a less-than-exciting 16% four-wall margin and keeping G&A costs to 10% of sales would be enough to register annual EBITDA of $24 million, roughly what they achieved in 2018.

At a typical 8x EV/EBITDA valuation, PBPB fair valuer would approximate $8.50 per share. And, even with recent financial results lagging behind the company's historical averages, it is not crazy to think that a buyer would be willing to pay 10x EBITDA, or $10.50 per share.

While neither figure would have been enough to persuade the board to sell last year when the stock was $12 per share, a "5" handle today, coupled with multiple activist investors holding seats on the board of directors, makes a buyout here very attractive. After all, it might seem easy to fix up a business for sale, but if the last few quarters are any indication, it appears fixing PBPB as an independent business may be a lot harder than it once appeared. Tons of competition in the sandwich space and a relative lack of scale versus bigger players likely account for lackluster recent performance.

Could 3G Be Signalling Interest?

During the first quarter of 2019, 3G Capital Partners, Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) largest shareholder, started buying shares of Potbelly and now owns more than 3% of the company. 3G is not known for allocating money into small-cap stocks, which makes the PBPB move even more interesting. The possibilities range from simply believing it is undervalued, to buying some as a tracking position, or perhaps they are building a stake with the intention of making an offer for the rest if current management fails in its turnaround efforts. The addition of a sandwich brand would not overlap with QSR's existing owned chains; Burger King, Tim Horton's, and Popeye's.

All in all, a turnaround under current management appears unlikely for Potbelly. With representatives for multiple activist hedge funds holding seats on the board already, and a severely depressed stock price, we would not be surprised to see M&A chatter heat up again over the next few quarters. The Potbelly brand would likely thrive better under new ownership, and a larger dining player could bring some operational muscle to maximize value for all involved. For these reasons, we currently assign PBPB our highest rating ("3" on a 1 to 3 scale) and see the risk/reward trade-off as highly compelling, especially given a strong balance sheet (no corporate debt) and a board of directors with skin in the game.

If you would like to receive all research notes and ratings changes in real-time, on PBPB and three dozen other publicly traded dining stocks, subscribe to our service today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.