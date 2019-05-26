Bonds - The Safe Haven Rises On Concerns Over Trade

Capital growth and dividends attract investors to the stock market. Over my lifetime, which is coming up on six decades, investing savings in the stock market produced incredible returns. Despite the occasional correction, which is always ugly and frightening when it appears, owning a diversified portfolio of equities and reinvesting dividends has been the road to riches for many investors.

However, when all hell breaks loose in the stock market, some market participants sell their shares and seek safe havens to hide and protect their assets until it is safe to come back out and buy again. The truth is that riding the waves of the stock market and not selling in a panic has been the road to success. Timing the market has eaten away at most actively-traded portfolios causing many to miss the most significant periods of price appreciation while they hide in safe assets like government bonds which pay a fixed rate of interest.

I remember when I started in the commodities business in the early 1980s, one of the senior traders on the desk told me that he took his substantial bonus earned by riding silver to $50 per ounce in 1980 and bought 30-Year government bonds with a 15% coupon with some of his earnings. The $200,000 he invested, which was an astronomical sum for me at the time as I was earning one-tenth of that per year, would pay him $30,000 each year until 2010 which seemed centuries away for a 21-year-old. His yield was 150% of my salary, which was incomprehensible at the time.

Those days are long gone, but investors still head for the safety of US bonds when the going gets rough. Since late 2018, an investment in the US 30-year bond has done very well, not when it comes to yield, but capital appreciation.

The silver trader who purchased the bonds in the early 80s would never buy them today as he was looking at the yield. At the current level of interest rates, the government paper may not compensate for the risk of holding the obligations of the US government in the years to come. Moreover, interest rates may have risen in the US since the lows over recent years, but they are still close to historically low levels. That commodity trader would likely put his money into raw materials these days as low rates lower the cost of carrying inventories and are typically bullish for commodities.

Several assets attract capital when the s%&t hits the fan in the stock market. US bonds, the Japanese yen, and gold are havens for money, and last week we saw all three post gains when stocks ran into selling.

The stock market falls as optimism shifts to pessimism

In April, almost all market analysts believed that a new framework for trade between the US and China was just around the corner. As negotiators shuttled back and forth between Washington and Beijing, the action in markets was telling us that it would only be a matter of time until the two sides reached a compromise on a document that the Chinese and US could sign. Copper rose to almost $3 per pound; the nearby NYMEX crude oil futures contract reached $66.60 per barrel with Brent crude oil rising to over $75 per barrel. Stocks rallied and made up all of the losses suffered during the final quarter of 2018 when falling bond prices because of a hawkish US Federal Reserve caused fears that economic growth and a tighter approach to monetary policy by the Fed would cause capital to flow from stocks to fixed income securities.

This month, the trade negotiations broke down as the US accused the Chinese of backtracking on many issues that the US negotiators thought were already settled. On May 10, President Trump raised tariff levels to 25%. On May 13, China retaliated with new duties on US goods. Since then, the rhetoric has been flying back and forth between the two sides in the dispute, which now threatens to turn into both a trade and a currency war. The optimism from only a few weeks ago has transformed into extreme pessimism, and markets have reversed with pressure on stocks and commodities. The trade situation threatens global economic growth, and since China is the demand side of the equation in the commodities asset class, slower growth in China because of rising protectionism has caused selling in raw materials.

Last time it was interest rates, this time it is trade

During the fourth quarter of 2018, it was rising interest rates in the US in response to robust GDP growth and a tight labor market that weighed on both stock and bond markets. The Fed hiked rates by 25 basis points four times last year, which was one time more than they had guided at the start of 2018. At the same time, the central bank continues to reduce its balance sheet by allowing the legacy of quantitative easing to roll off at maturity. The fear of rising interest rates in late 2018 sent stock and other asset prices lower. In the stock market, investors and traders feared that higher interest rates would choke off economic growth in the US and undo the impact of tax and regulatory reforms. In the commodities asset class, higher rates increase the cost of holding inventories as well as makes holding a long position more expensive. We witnessed as the fear of rising rates weighed on markets over the final three months of last year.

A significant recovery in markets in 2019, which took stocks back to their highs and caused commodities prices to make great progress on the upside was the result of a reversal at the US Fed. The central bank canceled all short-term interest rate hikes in 2019 and cut their projection for 2020 from two to one twenty-five basis point increase in the Fed Funds rate. Moreover, the Fed told markets that the program of balance sheet reduction would come to an end in September 2019.

The latest wave of selling in stocks and commodities is not coming from fear of rising rates; it is coming from the shift in sentiment over trade. The over-optimism of recent months has turned into wild pessimism, but it is possible that each side is continuing to posture for a final agreement where both sides compromise. China has an economic reason to reach a deal with the US as the protectionism has a far greater impact on their economy. The US has a political motivation to compromise. Any deal that moves the needle even slightly on trade with China would be a fulfillment of President Trump's pledge on the campaign trail made in 2016. As he prepares to stand for reelection in 2020 in what is likely to be an even more contentious and divisive contest, a victory on trade with China would be a political feather in his cap.

Market volatility is back across all asset classes, but this time it is trade issues rather than interest rates that are driving the path of least resistance of prices and bonds, the villain in Q4 2018 are now the beneficiary of the volatility.

New highs in the 30-year bond - a better price for China

The US 30-Year bond futures contract has been quietly making higher lows and higher highs since last October.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the long bond hit a low at 136.16 during the week of October 8 which contributed to selling in many other markets, but it has been steadily rising reaching its most recent peak last week at 151-15. The futures were trading at just over the 151 level at the highs on Friday, May 24.

The escalation of the trade dispute has caused some to fear that since China is the leading holder of US bonds, the Chinese could retaliate by selling their bonds aggressively or even liquidating their position. However, the recent price action in the US bond market improved China's position on a mark-to-market basis. At the same time, higher bond prices and lower interest rates have presented the commodities asset class with a quandary. While the escalation of trade issues is bearish, lower interest rates is bullish.

Gold catches a minor bid

The gold market could be the best representation of the myriad of forces pulling commodities in opposite directions these days. Higher bonds are supportive for the price of gold as it lowers contango or the difference between the price of gold for nearby delivery and the price of the yellow metal for deferred delivery. However, the strong dollar which rose to a new high on the dollar index on May 23 at 98.26 before moving back below the 97.50 level last Friday is working against the price of the precious metal.

Economic weakness in China could curb demand for gold, but market turbulence in the US stocked demand last week.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the active month June COMEX gold futures contract shows, the price hit a higher low at $1269 on May 21 which was just $1.70 above the 2019 low which came on May 2. On May 23, when stocks moved lower with the price of crude oil, gold experienced a rally on a flight to quality that took the price back to $1287.10. Gold settled at $1283.60 on Friday, before the long holiday weekend. On the same day, gold hit the most recent high; other safe haven markets also moved to peaks with the long bond at 151-15 and the Japanese yen gaining on other world currencies.

The trend in bonds is historically bullish for commodities; is it time to buy the dip?

As we were heading into the holiday weekend, markets were delivering mixed messages with increased volatility across all asset classes. We must remember that tariffs and protectionist measures distort prices as they often create gluts or oversupplies in one part of the world and shortages in others. Tariffs interfere with the free flow of raw materials from points of production to areas of consumption around the globe, which creates price deviance.

The shift in sentiment from optimism to pessimism over trade between the countries with the world's leading GDPs has caused a dramatic reaction in markets. Therefore, an eventual deal is likely to have the opposite effect and cause a substantial relief rally in the commodities asset class. I continue to believe that economics in China and politics in the US will give way to a deal. Presidents Trump and Xi will meet at the end of June at the G20 meeting in Japan to discuss the impasse on trade. It is possible that the current market action and the latest economic data will cause the two leaders to hash out a deal where both can take a victory lap. If that is going to occur, buying commodities on a scale-down basis over the coming weeks could offer significant rewards.

The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) is a product that holds a diversified portfolio of commodities futures contracts that are highly sensitive to the Chinese economy and the current trade dispute. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBC has net assets of $1.75 billion and trades an average of 836,933 shares each day, making it a highly liquid product the provides exposure to the commodities asset class.

Source: Barchart

Since 2006, DBC has traded from a low at $11.70 to a high at $46.63 per share. At the $15.60 level on May 24, DBC is a lot closer to the lows than the highs which make the risk-reward profile of a long position attractive.

The rise in bond prices to a new high this week came on the back of risk-off behavior and capital seeking a safe haven. However, higher bonds and lower interest rates are traditionally a bullish sign for commodities price. A shift in sentiment from pessimism back to optimism over the coming weeks could ignite an explosive rally in many commodities markets, which is a reason to put the DBC product on your radar. A contrarian approach to markets often provides the most significant returns. Right now, any long position in commodities runs contrary to the market's sentiment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nothing on this site should ever be considered to be advice, research or an invitation to buy or sell any securities