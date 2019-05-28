Nyrstar Bonds Are A Compelling Arb Opportunity

Summary

Nyrstar (OTC:NYRSF) is the 2nd largest zinc smelter globally with Trafigura as a key supplier, offtaker, and shareholder. Nyrstar’s bonds sold off to extremely distressed levels in late 2018/early 2019 to a confluence of low treatment charges ("TCs") and low zinc prices (usually inversely correlated), which led to a series of profit warnings and a liquidity crisis for the Company which lost a significant amount of off balance sheet liquidity and access to working capital lines.

On April 15, Nyrstar announced a comprehensive restructuring deal with Trafigura and noteholders in which Trafigura would ultimately take control of Nyrstar and noteholders would receive a Chinese menu of Trafigura securities. Other working capital and prepay lenders would be haircut or reinstated at par. On May 8, Nyrstar announced that it has received enough consents from noteholders and other parties (banks, prepays) to implement a UK scheme of arrangement. The restructuring and recapitalization of Nyrstar is expected to close by August 2019.

The notes (2022s, 2019s, 2024s) are trading at 43/44 or roughly a ~12% gross discount to the PV of the consideration to be received from Trafigura creating a near-term arb opportunity to our base-case recovery estimate of 50-52c (see table at the end of the next section). We believe that the arb exists due to (i) perceived risk of the deal closing, (ii) the complex nature of the consideration being offered by Trafigura, which makes it difficult to value and (iii) the current investor base of distressed hedge funds. The notes are currently tightly held and available in clips of €1-2m.

Consideration and Valuation

There are €955m of notes outstanding, and the nominal consideration is €568m, consisting of Trafigura denominated Medium Term Notes (€80.6m), Trafigura perpetual securities (€262.5m), and a Commodity Price-Linked Instrument (€225m). On top of this, there is an early bird fee of 1.5% on the nominal amount of the bonds. Some brokers are quoting the paper inclusive of the early bird fee, which would mean 51.5c of total recoveries on a 44c cost basis.

(1) Trafigura USD-denominated MTNs

Noteholders will receive €80.6m equivalent of Trafigura USD-denominated MTNs (add-on to the existing 5.25% MTNs due 2023) which trade at 94 and yield ~7% (PV of €76m). The MTNs are issued by Trafigura Funding S.A. and guaranteed by Trafigura Group Pte, Trafigura Trading LLC, and Trafigura Pte Ltd. A screenshot of the Trafigura MTNs is shown below (ISIN XS1793296465).

(2) Trafigura EUR-denominated 7.5% perpetual securities

The second component of the consideration to noteholders is €262.5m of Trafigura EUR-denominated perps with a 7.5% coupon and a 300bps step up margin in year 5. The perps will be subordinated claims of Trafigura Group Pte. with terms and conditions same as USD-denominated perps which trade at a z-spread of 799bps or YTC of 7.5%, implying a par value price for the EUR perps (PV of €262.5m). A screenshot of the outstanding USD-denominated perp, which is a lower coupon of 6.875%, and a step-up margin of 200bps is given below.

(3) Trafigura guaranteed Commodity Price Linked Instrument (“CLI”)

The final component of the package to noteholders is €225m equivalent of a Trafigura guaranteed USD-denominated commodity price linked instrument (“CLI”), which is effectively a 7-year zero with quarterly early amortization linked to zinc prices based on a fixed reference volume of 250kt per quarter – 5% of the excess zinc price between $2,500/t and $2,900/t, plus 10% of the excess zinc price over $2,900/t. If zinc prices are $3,000/t, this would work out to annual amortization of $30m or 12%. The CLI will be issued by a new holding company above Nyrstar which sits below the Singapore operating company, Trafigura Pte Ltd. and all payments guaranteed by the same entities, which are guarantors of the MTNs on the same basis - Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd., Trafigura Trading LLC, and Trafigura Pte Ltd. The CLI should be priced at a YTM in line or inside of the MTNs because of the additional recourse to Nyrstar – discounting the zero at ~7% without assuming any early repayments, the CLI would be worth 62c (PV of €140m)

A summary of the total consideration to be received in the restructuring is shown in the table below, which builds up to the 50-52c recovery range mentioned above. We assume an exit date of November 30, 2019, in terms of monetizing the reorg paper, which results in an IRR of 34.7% and an MOC of 1.2x.

Concluding Thoughts on Process Risk

Now that the requisite consents have been obtained from the noteholders, bank lenders, and prepay lenders to implement the UK scheme, we believe that the process risk has been significantly reduced. There are two main items pending which we do not believe to be an issue: (i) regulatory approval of the takeover of Nyrstar and (ii) approval from the South Australian government as a change of control is triggered under the perpetual securities issued by the Port Pirie subsidiary.

In building its current stake in Nyrstar, Trafigura already had to obtain EU merger approval of its de facto control of Nyrstar back in 2015. Regarding the South Australian government, given the improved creditworthiness of Nyrstar as part of the Trafigura Group, we do not believe that they will withhold consent. Lastly, under the Lock Up Agreement terms, there is no MAC clause enabling Trafigura to pull out of the agreement on those grounds. Nyrstar’s assets are strategic for Trafigura and having put in €900m of financing (€650m TFFA and €250m Bridge Facility) which can be challenged if the deal is not successful and the company files, we believe that Trafigura is committed to closing the deal.

Based on our assessment of the process risk, we think that buyers of the notes are earning an extremely attractive spread holding through the conclusion of the restructuring.

