Spectris PLC. (SEPJF) CEO Andrew Heath on Q1 2019 Trading Update - Call Transcript

Andrew Heath – Chief Executive Officer

Derek Harding – Chief Financial Officer

Michael Blogg – Investec

Andrew Douglas – Jefferies

Mark Davies Jones – Stifel

Jonathan Hurn – Deutsche Bank

Will Turner – Goldman Sachs

Richard Paige – Numis

Andrew Wilson – JPMorgan

Robert Davies – Morgan Stanley

Andrew Heath

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Spectris Trading Update. I'm delighted to be here with our new CFO, Derek Harding, to discuss our performance for the first four months of 2019. As we are hosting our Capital Markets Day in a couple of weeks' time, where we're talking in more detail about the group, I expect this call to be quite short. I also respect your time because I know you have a very busy day.

So we'll get on with it. You'll see in the statement, the first thing I want to say is that expectations remain unchanged. Our performance has been in line, and we've seen a 3% increase in like-for-like sales, despite the anticipated moderation in some of our end markets. Growth from acquisitions net of disposals contributed a further 1%. Foreign currency exchange movements increased sales by 2%, which resulted in a 6% increase in reported sales for the period.

By segment, Materials Analysis and In-line instrumentation saw a strong like-for-like sales growth, while like-for-like sales declined in Test and Measurement and Industrial Controls. I'd like to point out that we continue to be highly cash-generative with a conversion of over 100% for the period, and we maintain a strong financial position with net debt at the end of April at £265 million.

Despite some challenges due to macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, this performance remains consistent with the expectations for the full year. As you remember, in our February results day, we laid out are near-term plan to enhance margins, the profit improvement program and also our long-term strategic direction.

I'm pleased to report the profit improvement program initiatives are well underway. We're on track to deliver the expected £15 million to £20 million of benefits in 2019 and also the exit run rate into next year. Our strategic review has progressed well. This has only further highlighted the quality of our businesses as well as the opportunities this exciting portfolio represents.

At our Capital Markets Day next month, we're providing insights into our platform businesses, which, in our view, will demonstrate their value-creation potential. I look forward to sharing more with you then on those.

And with that, let's open up to questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the first question is from the line of Michael Blogg from Investec. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Michael Blogg

Yes. Good morning. Could I ask a couple of questions? The first is about of your end-markets. The first is pharmaceuticals doesn't get mentioned as a driver of growth, which is unusual. Can you talk about what's going on there? And the other one is on the other side of the coin is semiconductor is a driver of growth, and I think we are concerned that, that might – the growth there might reverse. What is the outlook for that? And my other question is about Concept Life Sciences. I think we had a feeling that, that – the problems there had been resolved. Sort of what is happening there, please?

Andrew Heath

Okay. Well, let's take both of those. Thanks for your questions, Michael. So I think, just simply put in terms of pharma, we had – it's really down to the comparative over the last year. We had a very strong first four months in pharma last year. And we will still see pharma as the strong, it's certainly holding up. It's just not been growing the same like it was in the first four months of the year, so that's just really a comps issue. In semiconductor, we continue to remain pleased with our performance there. I mean, I think we are late a cycle. And certainly, the large equipment CapEx providers into the fabs, we're still seeing a lot of demand, particularly in Asia and China for both our Servomex business and the PMS business that has sort of the biggest exposure, so fab construction. And that's continued to – we continue to see good growth there.

On Concept Life Sciences, again, just to be very clear with you all, I mean, when we stood up in February, I think we made it very clear that we've been working hard through 2018 to correct the operational issues. Most of those operational issues are behind us. We still got some tidying up of work to do. I think it's really the progression of that business in terms of its order intake has been disappointing in the first four months, and that is causing us to – again, to look harder at Concept Life Sciences, and we are taking further action. It's too early to say what that will yield, but we will update you in due course.

Michael Blogg

Okay. Thank you.

And next question is from Andrew Douglas from Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Andrew Douglas

Glad you stole my thunder on a couple of questions, but can I just ask on Materials Analysis? Clearly, you've got a couple of end markets going your way as per the statements. Am I right in thinking that the benefit of the Malvern Instruments and PANalytical merger are still kind of coming through, so you're outperforming your underlying markets? And then with that as a backdrop, can we just give – give us a bit of an update? Appreciate it's a bit early, but on the initial progress that you're making on HBM and Bruel & Kjaer on that merger, please.

Andrew Heath

Yes. So thanks, Andy, for your question. I mean, you're spot on. I think the merger of those two businesses is continuing to drive extra momentum there. We're still running ahead of the market for sure. So Malvern Panalytical is performing very well. We're very pleased with the performance there. And HBK is facing off to – as I think, certainly, the automotive side of HBK, we have seen some slowdown in Asia. And Europe is clearly far more challenged from an automotive perspective. I think I would just like to point out, though, and remind everybody that the majority of the auto sales for HBK is in the RFP space, which generally remain – continues to hold up, albeit we are seeing some customers fold their homes in a little bit. So it's creating some headwinds for HBK this year.

But I think the other point I just like to point out, the merger of HBM with BK hasn't really started in earnest on the 1 of January. So this year is, to some extent, a bit of a transition year for HBK. But we are very much using the Malvern Panalytical playbook in terms of integrating those two businesses. And we remain very excited and optimistic about what that merger will bring in terms of combining the sales force, accessing greater parts of the market, whilst, at the same time, delivering operational efficiencies.

Andrew Douglas

Okay. Super. Thank you very much.

Next question is from Mark Davies Jones from Stifel. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Mark Davies Jones

Thank you very much and good morning, everyone. If we can just round off, that was a major discussion. If you can update us on how things are looking at Millbrook. Can you remind the amount of capital that's been flowing into that? Are you also seeing any softening in revenue trends there? Was that still very well underwritten? And then can you just talk briefly to the U.S. industrial piece? Is the slowing there more about destocking potentially in Omega? Or is it CapEx coming through the other businesses?

Andrew Heath

Okay, okay. Thanks for the question. So firstly on Millbrook. I mean, the revenue in Millbrook continues to progress year-over-year. The CapEx investment going into that business is generating further top line growth this year, albeit, certainly, the UK. environment at the moment is quite challenging. So in terms of, I think, booking new orders and billing in the year, that side of this business isn't going to be as strong as we anticipate at the beginning of the year. But we are very much sort of focused on sweating the assets that we have put into that business over the last 18, 24 months and making sure that we run Millbrook efficiently.

So we are taking appropriate actions there to make sure that our capacity is in line with what is coming into the business, to make sure the business continues to progress in a positive direction. But on the U.S. IP, we have definitely seen a softening in the first four months of this year on industrial production in the U.S. I think that's very much in line with the overall market analyst view of IP in North America. And your question as it's related to Omega, I mean, you have highlighted the impact to Omega to an extent, but I think there are greater headwinds for Omega with the U.S.-China tariff situation because a number of Omega products going into China then get incorporated into products that get reexported back to the U.S. So that's clearly impacts the business twice over.

So Omega has got a couple of headwinds at the moment. But again, point out that with the investment we made over the last 18, 14 months in terms of the new e-commerce platform that went live four weeks ago in the U.S. after going live in Canada end of last year, that's gone very well. And we are very optimistic around that generating greater sales growth in Omega for the rest of the year and beyond that.

Mark Davies Jones

Thanks very much.

And next question is from Jonathan Hurn from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Jonathan Hurn

Hi, guys. Good morning. Just a few questions for me. First, can we just come back to your commentary on tariffs? I think when we last heard from you, the guidance was between about GBP 4 million to GBP 8 million in terms of the tariff impact. And I think the guidance was for the midpoint of at a roundabout GBP 6 million. How should we think about that now? Is it still the right range? Or has it increased in terms of the potential threat to be there? That was the first question.

Andrew Heath

Jonathan, thanks for your question. I think given the latest news that's coming out on the tariff situation, clearly, we are moving towards the upper end of that range. I think when we last spoke to you, we anticipated to be sort of in the middle, but we highlighted that if tariffs were to increase given that this was a threat to that point, the upper end of our range would be a more useful guide.

Jonathan Hurn

Great. Very helpful. The second one was just to come back to – just coming back to the profit range. I think in terms of cost inflation coming through in the businesses, I think, your thoughts at a roundabout sort of the GBP 30 million. Is that still the thinking for 2019?

Andrew Heath

So the exit run rate coming out of this year is, yes, it's GBP 30 million. It's essentially what we said back in February.

Jonathan Hurn

Okay. So essentially no change, that's pretty much as before.

Andrew Heath

Absolutely, no change. And given the current market outlook and the geopolitical uncertainties as well, clearly, we are putting continued focus on our profit improvement program activity, and that's coming a way of life for us as a means to make sure that we maintain our performance.

Jonathan Hurn

Great. And then just one final question just in terms of the strong performance in Asia Pacific in Q1. Obviously, there's the VAT change in China in the first quarter, obviously, which helped demand. Do you think you benefited from that as well?

Andrew Heath

I'm not sure that it would have a direct impact on us, Jonathan. I think it's mainly driven by a spiked strong activity, so this is [indiscernible] directly into China, [indiscernible] being the most obvious.

Jonathan Hurn

Okay. That’s helpful. Thank you.

Next question is from Will Turner from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Will Turner

Good morning everyone. Most of my questions have been answered, but just on the cash conversion, which was particularly strong, is there any seasonality there? And what was the driving forces behind the over 100% cash conversion?

Derek Harding

Yes. Well, it's Derek here. It is seasonality, predominantly, I would say. If you look at – we had a very strong finish to the year last year, and that cash conversion last year wasn't where we wanted it to be. And you're seeing some of that unwind. That's the main driver. So if you look into the full year, we'd expect that to reverse back. And our full year guidance is close to the historic levels, around the high 70s, 80% rather than over 100%.

Will Turner

Great. Thank you.

Next question is from Richard Paige from Numis. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Richard Paige

Good morning. Just a simple one for me. Are you able to quantify a bit presently H1/H2 EBITDA weighting that you're expecting, please?

Derek Harding

Richard, I think after four months, it's quite difficult. The shape of the group is such that the next two months are actually still quite important, May and June, in terms of looking at where each one ultimately lands. I mean, we have made the comment that the profit improvement plan comes through more in the second half. And I think previous guidance was around 35, 65. I think, in reality, that's going to be slightly more weighted to the second half. But until we close the H1 numbers, it's hard to kind of give you a definitive view. It won't be materially different, but it might be slightly more weighted towards the second half.

Richard Paige

Right. Okay. I just wanted a clarification on that 35, 65.

Derek Harding

Yes. So that's – we'll move up that likely at the end of H1, but I can't give you a new split right now.

Richard Paige

Okay. Thank you.

Next question is from Andrew Wilson from JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Andrew Wilson

Good morning guys. And just a very quick follow-up actually from the earlier questions. Just I guess, the development in Asia is probably better than I was expecting and certainly better than what we've seen in some

Robert Davies – Morgan Stanley

earlier questions. Just I guess, the development in Asia is probably better than I was expecting and certainly better than what we've seen in some of your peers. Can you just talk about is there's any particular markets? I mean, is this a case of kind of internal initiatives driving the sales faster?

Andrew Heath

Well, Andrew, again, thanks for your question. I mean, Asia is a big market for us, an increasingly important one. We put a lot of focus on it. We have a lot of salespeople on the ground in Asia, particularly sort of looking at new opportunities as well as sustaining our current business. I mean, the markets that are sort of, I guess, sort of forming a little strongly out there are semicon, which we've already talked about, electronics, telecoms, the pharma. Fine chemical in China is doing well. Automotive out there, what we're doing is sort of – is holding up. It's not growing as strongly as it was, but it's holding up. So all that – that is ultimately good. I think we've also seen some recovery in Japan on – we have four months versus four months. It's always a bit of a difficult period to look at, but we've seen good progression in Japan as well.

So overall, we're sort of pleased with our performance there. If it wasn't for some of the trade tensions, I'm sure it will be even stronger.

Andrew Douglas

That’s great, thanks.

[Operator Instructions] We do have a follow-up from the line of Michael Blogg from Investec. Please go ahead your line is open.

Michael Blogg

I forgot how I canceled this on, but my question was asked and answered. Thank you.

Andrew Heath

A number of you have got another call to jump on at five past, so I guess if there's a final question, we're happy to stay on longer with.

Yes, so there's one final question from the line of Robert Davies from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Robert Davies

Yes, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. My question was just around the In-line Instrumentation business. Could you give us a little bit more color in terms of what's going on there amongst some of the business, as you do you have a bit more forward visibility and some level of order book? Just wondered if you could give us an update on current trends. Thanks.

Andrew Heath

I think for in-line, to be absolutely clear, we've had a strong four months. In fairness, the comparable period last year was weaker, so it's a strong performance against a weaker comparator. But equally, I think a lot of those businesses have been getting quite a bit of attention over the past 12 or 18 months in terms of strengthening their operational performance, and we are seeing the benefits that coming through as well. We've got management teams very much focused on driving sales growth as well as their profit improvement programs and seeing the benefit of that.

Robert Davies

That’s great. Thanks. And then let me just one follow-up around portfolio. You've mentioned now, I think, a couple of times in your trading statements around your potential actions on portfolio. Are there any particular end-markets that you sort of currently look at and think that's not the right business to be in? Is it more kind of regional changes you're looking to make? What are your initial assessments around potential portfolio change?

Andrew Heath

I think – Robert, I think we're having – we've rounded out the strategic review. We're very clear on the sort of where to play choices and the portfolio choices. As we said in February, we're not going to be drawn in terms of saying which businesses, which end markets are – those that we may think about moving out of over time. Our non-platform businesses are high-value niche business. And we're very much focused on creating shareholder value here. The timing of any disposal of any businesses, we will look at in terms of how we generate best value. And we don't think that's sort of declaring upfront.

Our hands in this regard will be good commercial sense. So we're not going to be relieving that, but we will more talk about it at the Capital Markets Day in June, which I think can give you better context for some of this.

Robert Davies

And then sir, if it's possible – but just one final one just on the outlook for semicon and the electronics, what are your expectations as you head into the back half of last – of this year? There's, I think, quite a lot of negative news, though it's perhaps surprising to see such strength. You mentioned maybe being a sort of bit more late cycle. But I'd be interested internally what are you planning for, for the second half of 2019 for those market specifically. What are your expectations?

Andrew Heath

Well, I think just in terms of sort of semicon, I guess, we should maybe just sort of – it's getting maybe a bit but a disproportionate focus here. I mean, it's sort of a roundabout 10% of our overall revenue in semiconductors just to sort of set it into context – sorry, semicon and electronics is 10%. The actual semicon element is less than 5% in terms of what we sell into sort of into the fabs. So – and as a group level, this is – it's been a good segment for us. We see – I think the size we see is that the market will hold up.

The larger CapEx equipment suppliers is signaling that they're expecting order intake to increase in the second half. So if that happens, then I think we may well see a slight softening. But overall, we still expect it to grow.

Robert Davies

Okay, great. Thank you.

And there's currently no further questions registered, so I'll hand the call back to the speaker. Please go ahead, Andrew.

Andrew Heath

Okay, so let's wrap up because I know you've got a busy day. So just by way of closing, I think there are clearly some macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties out there that's causing some headwinds for us. However, to be absolutely clear, our performance remains consistent with our expectations for the full year, as I said earlier. We're very much focused on driving targeted sales growth improvement this year as well as driving our overall profit improvement program hard. As I said earlier, that's going very well. There's plenty of self-help.

The initiatives are owned by the operating companies, and they're doing a really good job of driving those improvements. So we remain confident in our overall expectation for this financial year. So thanks year. So thanks for joining the call, and look forward to seeing you on the 6th of June. Thanks very much.

