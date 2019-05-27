Stocks Hit Another Roadblock - Trade Weighs On Equities And Volatility Rises

Here we go again in the stock market. After reaching a record high in early October 2018, the stock market correction took all of the leading equity indices appreciably lower throughout the fourth quarter of last year. In late December, when stocks were looking their ugliest, the market turned and began a rally that would take the equity asset class to a marginally higher high last month in April. Stocks made back all of their losses but seemed to have run out of steam when they completed their mission of erasing the correction from the minds of many market participants.

Technically, the stock market is creating lots of congestion at what could start to look like a double top formation from early October 2018 and late April 2019. It took stocks four months to erase three months of losses. With the memories of the 2018 correction still fresh in the minds of investors and traders, fear could quickly return to the equity market if the selling continues this week. For those of us who approach the markets from a short-term perspective, the volatility created by market corrections opens the door to opportunity. The inverse relationship between the stock market and the VIX volatility index makes VIX-related products like the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) a highly useful tool for nimble traders.

Stocks have been trending lower since May 1

Time will tell if May 1, 2019, turns out to be a copy of the market action on October 1, 2018, but the threat of a substantial market correction was clear and present danger in the minds of investors and traders last week.

As the daily chart of the June E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract shows, October 1 turned out to be a level that took the contract from 2958 to a low at 2319.25 on December 26, a correction of 21.6% over the final quarter of 2018. On May 1, the E-Mini hit a high at 2961.25 which was the same level on the high of the June contract back on September 21, 2018. So far, the index slipped to a low at 2799.75 on May 14 and was trading at the just below the 2830 level on Friday, May 24. We will find out over the coming days and weeks if stocks are going to give a repeat performance on the downside, but the price action on Thursday, May 23 is a sign that there could be more downside risk in the market.

Selling on Thursday on the back of Chinese rhetoric and falling oil

Last Thursday was an ugly day in markets. The escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China caused selling in many markets and buying in safe-haven assets like US government bonds, gold, and the Japanese yen. An editorial piece in Chinese newspapers took the gloves off when it comes to the trade dispute calling out the US for their negotiating tactics and understanding of the impact of protectionism on the global economy. While China is suffering more under the weight of tariffs, the US is also likely to feel the effect as Chinese retaliation will increase the cost of products to US consumers. Moreover, the trade war and actions by the Chinese to stimulate their economy creates a currency war which lifted the value of the dollar index to a new high on May 23 at 98.26. A higher dollar makes US exports less competitive in global markets.

Meanwhile, in another coincidence on May 23, the price of crude oil cascaded lower through the $60 level on NYMEX WTI futures and under the $70 per barrel level on Brent futures. In Q4, stocks fell alongside the price of oil until December. The price action last Thursday was eerily similar to the beginning of the correction during the final three months of last year.

The VIX has been a buy on dips

If we are entering a corrective period in the stock market, the cost of price insurance is likely to rise if history is a guide to the future. The VIX index measures the level of implied volatility in stocks on the S&P 500. Implied volatility is the metric that traders project price variance will be in the future. During correction in the stock market, the demand for put and call options tends to rise as options are price insurance vehicles. Therefore, the VIX index typically increases as the prices of stocks move to the downside.

As the chart of the VIX index shows, the rise to a high at 36.20 last December came as stock prices hit their lows on December 26. Since then, the VIX slipped back to a low at 11.03 in mid-April, which was the lowest level since August 2018, before the correction. However, the VIX was trading at around the 16 level at the end of last week and could go a lot higher over the coming days and weeks if last Thursday's price action turns out to be a repeat of the fourth quarter. There are more than a few issues facing markets that could cause lots of price variance in June.

June could be a volatile month

Markets are likely to be extremely nervous over the coming weeks. The first issue will be the resignation of British Prime Minister Theresa May last Friday, which will lead to a power struggle within the Tory Party. It is likely that Boris Johnson will emerge as the next Prime Minister. Mr. Johnson resigned from May's cabinet over a disagreement over Brexit. The former Foreign Secretary favors a hard Brexit which could create problems when it comes to support from a majority of MPs in the British Parliament. It is possible that an election could put Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the Prime Minister's seat. Alternatively, in the latest elections for MPs for the EU, the Brexit party led by Nigel Farage won a decisive victory. Mr. Farage could decide to position his party to put him in the Prime Minister's position. Whatever happens, the future of Brexit and the EU could hang in the balance, and the period of uncertainty is likely to lead to market volatility.

In late June, the oil ministers of OPEC will gather in Vienna, Austria to decide on if they will continue the production cut of 1.2 million barrels per day put in place at their late 2018 meeting. With Iran at the table and Russia a significant force within the cartel, even though they are not a member, a surprise from OPEC is not out of the question. The oil market is likely to experience increased volatility going into the OPEC meeting and in its aftermath, depending on the cartel's decision. Last Thursday's significant downside correction in the price of oil and the ongoing rising tensions in the Middle East between the US and Iran could cause lots of two-way action in the price of the energy commodity that powers the earth.

The most substantial event in June could turn out to be the meeting between President Trump and President Xi at the G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, just after the OPEC meeting at the end of the month. If the two Presidents agree to put the trade negotiations back on a path towards progress, we could see a significant recovery in markets across all asset classes as sentiment will shift from pessimism to optimism once again. However, if the meeting suffers the same fate as this year's summit between President Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, markets could experience a significant setback.

The bottom line is that we should fasten our seatbelts because we could be in for a wild ride in markets across all asset classes during June.

Buying dips in VIXY as a short-term approach to the market over the coming weeks

The VIX index tends to rise when stocks fall, and vice versa. With so many factors facing the markets, the VIX itself could become higher volatile over the coming weeks. I favor buying dips and taking profits on rallies using a VIX-related product from the long side.

The fund summary for the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF states:

The investment seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that over time, match the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index for a single day. The index seeks to offer exposure to market volatility through publicly traded futures markets and is designed to measure the implied volatility of the S&P 500 over 30 days in the future.

The most recent top holdings of VIXY include:

VIXY has net assets of $239.06 million and trades over 2.3 million shares on average each day. VIXY does an excellent job replicating the price action in the VIX index because it holds nearby VIX futures contracts. The VIX moved from 11.03 on April 17 to a high at 23.38 on May 9, a rise of 112%.

Over the same period, VIXY moved from $20.77 to $27.36 or 31.7%. With the VIX at around the 16 level on Friday, May 24, VIXY settled at $23.36 per share. VIXY is a short-term trading instrument that traded to a high at $42.77 in late December 2018 when the VIX was on its high.

If the markets are now entering a period that will be anything like the fourth quarter of last year, volatility is likely to move much higher making the VIX and VIXY attractive trading tools for those looking to capture short-term moves in the equity market.

