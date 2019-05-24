Skyworks: Valuating The Current Conditions

The value of Skyworks has suffered a rapid decline after releasing its guidance for the next quarter, and after the ban on Huawei, positioning it again below $70 per share.

Like many companies in the semiconductor industry, the supplier of radio frequency chips Skyworks (SWKS), suffered another severe blow following the ban on US companies from supplying Huawei with telecommunications equipment. It seems that negative news continues to add for Skyworks, which has a customer concentration with Huawei of more than 10%.

The value of the company had already suffered a rapid decline in previous sessions after releasing its latest quarterly results. Although the revenues of $810 million and the EPS of $1.23 came in line with what analysts expected for the second quarter, the guidance that executives gave for the next quarter seems to have not pleased the market. Skyworks projects that revenues for its third quarter will come in the range of $815 million to $835 million, which would represent a decrease of 7% to 9% compared to last year. These expectations, added to these new fears of one of the most valuable customers of the company, have caused the stock price to fall again below $70 per share.

The decrease in demand for smartphones in China influenced this relatively weak guidance, which is attributed not only to its most crucial customer, Apple Inc. (AAPL), but also to several Chinese OEMs. Unfortunately, these fears seem to have overshadowed the growth prospects of the secular trends of 4G and 5G for Skyworks. In this regard, some analysts have estimated that the 5G development will take longer to start than many believe since companies such as Verizon and AT&T have indicated that they have not planned an increase in capital expenditures shortly.

With this in mind, it seems that a medium-term recovery in revenues from smartphones and other devices seems less likely for all participants. We believe that both Skyworks and other providers of wireless connectivity are going through a turning point as a result of short-term factors. The problems facing the smartphone market have countered investors' future expectations about the growth drivers of the 5G radio frequency chips.

Considering this, we present a quick assessment of the current conditions of Skyworks, to determine the reasons why the shares are in undervalued territory.

Looking At The Big Picture

Skyworks has faced an intensely competitive landscape as significant players in the wireless connectivity industry try to take advantage of the upcoming trend of future 5G devices. Usually, these devices will require more complex RF chips, which will make providers such as Skyworks and Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) even more valuable participants in the smartphone market and other devices than they are today.

The complexity of both 4G and 5G has allowed these companies to benefit from their integration capabilities for many devices. The added value of this integration should help Skyworks to better defend itself from the pressure on prices that large customers try to exert on their products.

The scale of the company and the ability to supply hundreds of millions of RF products per year have enabled Skyworks to maintain commercial relationships with leading smartphone manufacturers. In the second quarter of the year, executives announced that the company had secured design contracts with Samsung for its smartphone products. Additionally, design victories for the market that is not for smartphones such as the 5G infrastructure for Ericsson and Nokia are a reaffirmation of the company's diversification into new end markets.

However, it seems that the success of Skyworks will remain linked to the smartphone industry for quite some time. The investment thesis has been based on the growth prospects of 5G technology in these devices, making it the main long-term bullish argument. Unfortunately, it seems that the demand for high-end smartphones and future 5G devices will continue to be precarious in the short and medium term.

The slow demand of the iPhone seen this fiscal year added to weaknesses in other high-end phones, seems to reflect a lower interest in consumers to update their devices frequently. As a result of this, some of the biggest manufacturers in the world such as Apple and Samsung, have published discouraging earnings reports during this year. Smartphone shipments have fallen for five consecutive quarters, which seems to mark the end of the mega trend in the smartphone market. In addition to this phenomenon, weak demand from the Chinese market as a result of the trade war with the United States has added to these difficulties.

The decrease in demand for the products of its most significant customers will continue to weigh on the short-term results of Skyworks. Revenues for the fiscal year 2019 are now expecting a decrease of 1% to 2%. On the other hand, we see that these negative forecasts do not seem to be as severe when compared with the estimates of peer companies, as shown in the following graph.

Overall, although the development of 5G technology will benefit a big part of the value chain as it continues to develop, in the case of the smartphone market, we believe that it is still too early to quantify the true potential of this trend. If demand continues to stagnate over time, especially in the high-end part of the market, companies that supply RF chips could not fully see the benefits of the development of this technology.

Skyworks’s Quick Analysis

Skyworks has benefited from operating leverage that has allowed it to maintain the same level of profitability in recent years. Despite the lower expected revenues for the fiscal year 2019, the company anticipates holding a gross margin close to 50%, and an operating margin near 30%. We think that the capability of the company to maintain these margins at historical levels is a feature that stands out among its competitors, and that makes it attractive in comparison.

This profitability has allowed the company to maintain a reasonably active share repurchase program. At the end of January 2019, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program of up to $2.0 billion for the next two years. This initiative has taken well by analysts and investors who continue to believe that the company's shares are fundamentally undervalued.

Another aspect that appeals to us comes from the payment of dividends, especially the increase in yield as a result of the fall in the price of Skyworks shares. At the beginning of May, the company declared a dividend payment of $0.38 per share, which would represent a dividend yield of 2.2% in the trailing 12-month.

Source: Data provided by Ycharts.

In relative terms, we believe that Skyworks has defended itself quite well from competition from companies specializing in radio frequency chips such as Qorvo (QRVO) and Broadcom (AVGO), as well as from the threat of wireless technology leaders such as Qualcomm. However, the company still maintains high levels of uncertainty given the cyclical nature of the wireless connectivity industry, the conditions of the smartphone market, and the company's highly concentrated customer base.

We believe that this uncertainty is what has historically prevented the value of Skyworks from trading at a premium above the rest of the industry. Due to this, the company has maintained somewhat compressed price ratios relative to peer companies, especially the EV to EBITDA and PE ratios. However, the fears surrounding the semiconductor industry, and the difficulties in the smartphone market, have caused Skyworks price multiples to fall to historically low levels.

Although we do not see the stock price worth trading at a high premium given the current conditions, it seems to us that the recent fall in price and the consequent compression of the multiples has generated an opportunity to buy that many investors interested in Skyworks expected. However, we recommend that these new investors bear in mind some of the difficulties we have presented before taking a more bullish position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.