Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund: When 'Junk' Is Great To Own

JQC presents a unique investment as it provides for high current income and a potential for capital appreciation through a decreasing discount to the net asset value.

The fund is managed in house by Symphony Asset Management which specializes in credit securities.

The Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund currently distributes a 15.96% distribution and trades at a 9.32% discount to the net asset value.

Back in January, I wrote an update on one of my favorite core holdings, the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC). JQC also happens to be the closed-end fund version of one of my core open-end mutual fund holdings, the Nuveen Symphony Credit Opportunities Fund (NCOAX).

What attracts me to the fund is that while it is not in one of my favorite asset classes at the moment, JQC is an actively managed high yield fund run by experienced managers and focuses on more secure "senior loans." While they are still below investment-grade credits, senior loans generally have higher recovery rates as they are higher up in the capital structure.

In January, I was urged to write about the fund as we had a major development. Nuveen's management decided to return about 20% of the fund's assets back to shareholders in the form of additional distributions!

Since it has now been 5 months since our last article, so let's take a look at how it has performed in light of the market rally, easing interest rates, and a few months of higher distributions.

For investors, JQC presents itself as a high income investment that now generates a significant cash flow stream. This should, in turn, attract new investors which will further prop up prices, even if we continue to have a flat market.

Has it so far? Let's take a look.

Fund Basics - Essential Information

Sponsor : Nuveen Fund Advisors.

: Nuveen Fund Advisors. Managers : Symphony Asset Management, Sutanto Widjaja (4-2-2012).

: Symphony Asset Management, Sutanto Widjaja (4-2-2012). AUM : $1,852 million in investment exposure, $1,184 million common assets. Down from $1,904 million in investment exposure, $1,198 million common assets as of last article.

: $1,852 million in investment exposure, $1,184 million common assets. Down from $1,904 million in investment exposure, $1,198 million common assets as of last article. Historical Style : Predominately, floating rate senior loans with a smaller allocation in either high yield bonds or convertible securities.

: Predominately, floating rate senior loans with a smaller allocation in either high yield bonds or convertible securities. Investment Objectives : The Fund seeks high current income and its secondary objective is total return.

: The Fund seeks high current income and its secondary objective is total return. Number of Holdings : 246.

: 246. Current Yield : 15.96% based on market price, monthly distributions.

: 15.96% based on market price, monthly distributions. Inception Date : 6/25/2003.

: 6/25/2003. Fees : 1.34% Base Expense + 1.55% Interest Expense, 2.89% as of 4/30/2019. Down from 3.01% Total Expense (As of last annual report, 7/31/2018)

: 1.34% Base Expense + 1.55% Interest Expense, 2.89% as of 4/30/2019. Down from 3.01% Total Expense (As of last annual report, 7/31/2018) Discount to NAV: 9.32%, down from 11.65%.

As we can see, the fund's discount to NAV has started closing in and the market distribution yield is up to nearly 16%! This is surely catching investor attention and will likely do so in the future as long as the stock market holds up.

Fund Updates

At the time of our last article (1/11/2019), JQC yielded an income only distribution of 5.89% and was trading at a discount of 11.65% to its Net Asset Value. Today, JQC yields a distribution of 15.96% and is trading at a discount of 9.32%.

If you have not done so already and are not familiar with Nuveen's return of capital plan, please see the Nuveen press release and Q&A.

Looking at the allocations, we can see the fund slightly lowered its allocation to senior loans, increased a little bit to corporate bonds, and decreased its cash and equivalents balance. This is consistent with what we expected.

The top 10 issuers represent 12.9% of the total portfolio with Caesars being the largest issuer.

Looking at the holdings, I also do not see the "placeholder" Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN). Liquidated for better opportunities? Or paid out as distributions?

The top sectors are generally what one would expect to find, fairly balanced with Healthcare, Hotels/Restaurants, and Media making up the largest parts of the portfolio. This has been generally the same as when we last looked at the fund.

The credit quality has largely remained unchanged as well.

Where we do see a slight shift is in the maturities breakdown.

While, as of November, we had 44.9% maturing in the next 4 years, as of April 30th, that has increased to 58.2%. This implies the fund is moving shorter in maturities. Perhaps positioning towards planned returned of capital?

To put it all together, we can take a look at the overall fund characteristics.

Here, we do see a few changes, although they were minor.

First, the fund's average effective maturity decreased to 4.76 years from 4.96 years.

Secondly, the average leverage adjusted effective duration increased from .76 years to .99 years.

What this means is that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the underlying portfolio's net asset value should decrease .99%. This is likely consistent with the fund adding some corporate bond exposure.

Looking at the YCharts risk data, we do see the fund has a very low beta to the S&P 500 and precisely the type of investment you want to add for "non-correlated" exposure.

We do have a big reminder, however, that this is a leveraged CEF and the fund had sustained a maximum draw-down of 75.13%, likely sustained during the financial meltdown.

The fund does have a meaningful Sharpe Ratio of 1.453. In short, the fund is riskier but has been worth it.

Distribution Quality

The fund currently distributes a $.1035 per share managed monthly distribution. This has increased from $.0385 per share as of January 2019. Once again, this is a reminder that the large chunk of the distribution is the planned return of capital.

As I wrote in the last article, expect return of capital. This is precisely what has occurred, at least with the initial distributions so far.

Interestingly, what we can see is that so far this year, the fund's "regular" income distribution of the $.0385 per share would be covered by the current $.0447 income distribution.

Is this "destructive" return of capital?

Technically, yes... but in this case, it is distributions that are being paid out NAV... locking in and realizing that discount to net asset value.

The difference is... unlike many other closed-end funds that sell themselves on a high distribution and pay for it with return of capital, it was planned and properly disclosed with JQC.

Leverage

Like most closed-end funds and its senior loan Nuveen peers, JQC is levered.

Since our last article, the fund's leverage decreased from $706 million to $668 million with the overall net effective leverage decreasing from 36.49% to 36.06%.

The primary source of leverage is the fund's agreement with its banks.

What has helped, however, is that since our last article, the LIBOR rates, on which the lending costs are based, have decreased slightly.

Performance Update

Since our last article on 1/11/2019, the fund has done well!

The fund achieved a total return of 7.89%. The price per share increased 1.04% while the NAV declined 2.39%. This implies the discount to NAV has closed up by around 3% as we discussed earlier and the NAV has been impacted by the return of capital, again, consistent with expectations.

Looking back over the previous 12 months, while despite being a very volatile year, it was still positive for investors with a 5.69% total return.

The price per share did, however, decline 4.3% while the NAV declined 5.4%.

Since our last article on 11/8/2017, the fund has done fairly well all things considered! The fund achieved a total return of 8.53%. The price per share decreased 5.47% while the NAV declined just 6.23%. Quite good for a rising interest rate environment.

Going back 3 years shows us the benefits of senior loan investing in a rising rate environment. During this time, investors achieved a 24.19% total return. At the same time, the price per share decreased 2.38% while the NAV declined 5.09%.

So, is it the fund? Or the asset class?

To look at the performance, we will compare the portfolio against the same peers as before.

One of the more popular funds in this space is the relatively new Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO). Generally, however, the big player in the senior loan space is the Invesco Senior Loan ETF.

Furthermore, let's take a look at senior loans versus "high yield." Here, we can look at the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the largest high yield CEF, the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT).

Year to date, we can see that JQC has been a terrific performer and has easily outperformed both the Highland Capital CEF and the Invesco Senior Loan ETF.

When it comes to high yield, we do find that the fund lagged the highly popular BlackRock High Yield CEF but outperformed the ETF.

Going back to our earliest common time period in late 2017, we can find that JQC has been the best performer on a total return basis in this space.

Looking back three years, we do find that JQC did lag the BlackRock fund; however, did outperform both the high yield ETF and, meaningfully, outperformed the Invesco Senior Loan ETF.

Bottom Line

Since we just covered the fund a few months ago, I will not go back in depth on the sponsor. In short, Nuveen is a solid CEF sponsor.

From the pricing side, the fund is doing precisely what it was expected to do. The NAV was going to slightly decline along with the discount to NAV shrinking as investors started pouring their capital chasing the high distribution yield.

From the pricing side, the fund remains attractively priced with an 8.72% discount to NAV. Yes, while the discount is below the 11.9% 52-week average, it is likely not going to get back there unless we have a major market sell off.

Bottom line, while I am not certain of whether or not I want to be invested in junk bonds and high yield credits at this point of the credit and economic cycle, JQC is certainly well positioned with a high overall distribution yield that will attract many non-sophisticated investors further helping maintain the price per share.

I hope this article was helpful.

Thank you for reading and I look forward to your comments and our discussion!

