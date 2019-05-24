View From Europe:  Preparing For Last Triumph Of The EU Establishment

Investors need to be mindful and understand the change that is taking place, because it will not only lead to failure to address the concerns of the electorate, but it will also fail the economy.

Its time for me to once more re-connect with my roots, so I am in Europe this summer. Last time I did this was the summer of 2016, and it was a very interesting stay to say the least. The Brexit vote happened while I was here. The attempted coup in Turkey, as well as the terrorist attack that happened inside the Istanbul airport. Same airport I passed though just two years before, on my visit to that beautiful country. Over 100 people were also killed and hundreds more injured in a number of terrorist attacks throughout the EU during that same eventful six week period while I was here. Of course, I felt completely safe and relatively distanced, behind the old iron curtain, where none of those issues had a direct effect on us or the region.

This summer is also being billed as being a crucial point in the EU's young history, as it prepares for elections. The story-line is dominated by the continued rise of the anti-establishment political forces, fueled by growing local discontent over migration, the sluggish economy, as well as growing resistance to environmental policies that make energy prices increasingly burdensome for the lower working classes. Investors should be aware that despite all this discontent, there is no reason to expect an euro-skeptic victory this year. At the same time we also have to keep in mind that an establishment victory will not mean what we might think it will. I do think that they will have their victory, but it will come at a price. That price being will be paid in the form of a continued lack of drive to improve Europe's economic competitiveness, in fact the establishment will take a leftward-green turn, which will prove to be detrimental. There will also be another recession between now and the next elections. It will be an election they will lose in part thanks to the misfortune timing of the next recession. But it will also happen thanks to the most likely outcome of the current election, which will lead EU policy further astray and further alienate segments of the electorate.

What happens after the election.

On the surface, it will look like reassuring continuity. The largest political group, the PPE will retain the number one spot, losing perhaps 40-50 seats compared with 2014.

Source: Politico.

The governing partners of the center EPP are the S&D Socialists, who are also set to lose about 40 seats compared with their 2014 results, in the 751 member assembly. What this means is that the two largest establishment parties will fail to secure a majority together. They will need to secure a third left-leaning partner, such as the greens or the liberals. Perhaps they might even need both of them to join the coalition. This will in effect ensure that it will be a more left-leaning, pro sacrificing the economy for the sake of saving the planet from climate change, as well as pro-migrant government. From this formula, combined with the bad luck of another economic downturn, we can easily derive what the 2024 election will look like, namely we will likely see the demise of the EPP, which is already seeing the largest drop in support compared with all other groups.

EU policies will contribute to continued economic stagnation in Europe.

One of the first things we can expect a new EU government to do is to lash out at countries where non-establishment governments are in power. Poland and Hungary are already being targeted, with both of them going through procedures that might eventually take away their voting rights. The next EU budget will likely see them targeted as well, under the excuse of protecting rule of law and other charges, of mostly questionable accuracy. For instance, when the procedures were launched against Hungary, one of the charges was anti-antisemitism, which is cynical to say the least, given that antisemitic attacks are growing in frequency in most West European countries, while in Hungary such attacks against what is the third largest Jewish community in the EU are among the lowest, and declining in frequency. Romania may become the target of such procedures as well. It is most likely an attempt to show that Hungary & Poland are not targeted due to ideological differences. Italy being the third largest economy in the Euro zone was thought to be somewhat shielded from such reprisals, but I think it too might be targeted in some ways after the new EU government will take shape.

Clearly, there is something of an ideological civil war in the EU and the establishment seeks to use its position of power to punish electorates that choose anti-establishment forces. In the Eastern part of the EU, ironically the same countries are likely to be targeted which are currently seeing the strongest rate of economic growth in the EU. Hungary for instance is currently seeing year on year growth in the 5% range, while the EU overall is well under 1.5%. Undermining the Eastern part of the EU which is the only bright spot when it comes to growth, pulling the overall average growth in the EU up by a few tenths of a percentage points, will not do the overall EU economy much good.

Green initiatives pressures will also grow if the Green group will be included in the EU governing coalition. Further resource allocations to green energy subsidies, tax levies on gasoline, electricity and other sources of energy, the continued attack on nuclear energy, will all cause further strains on the well-being of the EU.

Source: Eurostat.

As we can see, electricity prices increased dramatically in the last decade, by over 25%. The household price of natural gas has been mostly constant, in large part thanks to a decline in natural gas prices in the past decade. Electricity as well as natural gas prices are currently much higher compared with prices in North America, and among the highest in the world. Motor fuel taxes have also been on an upward trend and European countries are leading the global charts in terms of high gasoline prices.

Source: Global petrol prices.

Note: Prices are in US dollars per liter.

With energy prices already high and an increasingly powerful green political movement, which the larger mainstream political parties will become dependent on, we can be certain that energy prices across the EU will continue to increase, due to more and more environmental levies being imposed on them. We should also note that the Green and Liberal parties in Europe also tend to take a harsher line on Russia, therefore we might see a worsening of relations, which could lead to higher natural gas prices. That might be the case, especially if Nord Stream 2 and The EU section of the Turkstream projects might get obstructed. As I already pointed out in a recent article, Russia could potentially walk away from Nord Stream 2 as well the Ukrainian transit route, while still maintaining the natural gas export levels that Russia had at the time the Ukraine war began. That would leave the EU in a very difficult position.

The news media on Monday morning will probably trumpet the fact that the current entrenched political factions held off against the rising tide of anti-establishment forces. We should keep in mind however that since 2014 we had the best economic period in the EU since the 2008 crisis. The fact that the main parties lost so much ground in the past five years, through the best part of the post 2008 crisis recovery, should be reason to worry and reflect on the need for change, not celebrate the result and take it as a sign that its time to double down on liberal, pro globalist policies. The need to include the likes of the liberals and the greens in a new mainstream coalition will achieve the exact opposite of the political change of course that will be needed to prevent a massive backlash five years from now. The EU economy needs massive changes in direction as well, if it is to deliver for the electorate. For investors, we should keep in mind that if the EU economy will not deliver for the electorate, and its economic needs, it will not deliver for investors either.

