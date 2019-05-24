General Electric And Mr. Culp Move Along

The emphases will be on managing GE from the bottom up and not from the top down, a vast change in GE's corporate culture.

One of the major revelations of a recent announcement is that he is aiming to change the model of how GE businesses are run.

GE's CEO, Larry Culp, is giving us a little more insight into how he leads an organization, and the more we see, the more we learn about his approach.

Larry Culp, the CEO of General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) is an interesting study.

As readers of my posts know, I did not jump on the “Culp” bandwagon as he moved into the Number One position at GE, nor have I grown warm to what he has done so far.

My major concern has been Mr. Culp seemed to have no “overall” vision of what he believed GE could be in the future. This, to me, is something that all new CEOs in a turnaround situation should present. But maybe I missed something.

But, I have argued, maybe GE is so large and such a mess that Mr. Culp cannot, in the short-run, create such a vision because the turnaround had to be done more piecemeal.

One can produce the argument that this is just what Mr. Culp is doing.

Mr. Culp spoke at the Electrical Products Group conference last Wednesday and basically stated that his current task was to cut GE’s overall debt level and stabilize the company’s power generation division. After that, he plans to attack the company’s financial services business.

So, it appears that Mr. Culp is working his way through the company, area by area, in order to attack the most timely issues first before moving on to other problems. He still has offered little in the way of what General Electric is going to be.

The only time he discussed more general issues is when he discussed the organizational structure of the conglomerate.

“We are changing the way we run the business,” he said. “From a business that was often run top-down… to a business that’s going to be run from the bottom up.”

Mr. Culp, however, is really not ready to talk about what will be done to GE Capital going forward. He seems to be totally focused on reducing GE’s debt load and getting the power generation division on track. He keeps putting off any further comments on the financial division other than it is next on his list.

Future financial projections still show that the company will run a negative cash flow of up to $2.0 billion for 2019 and little else has changed concerning this outlook.

And, here we are… little or no real vision of what GE might become.

However, looking at this in another way might give us a different view of Mr. Culp. A company’s CEO is the individual that determines the culture of the company and then must see that this culture spreads throughout the fire. Mr. Culp seems to be doing this.

And, to be successful, Mr. Culp has a lot to overcome. He has to overcome the culture created, first of all, by Jack Welch, who basically defined the modern General Electric. Then, Jeff Immelt followed on doing very little to change how General Electric was run although he did do some division restructuring. Mr. Immelt did little or nothing to change the Board.

Although Mr. Culp has only been CEO for a relatively short time, he has gotten changes made on the Board, and there seem to be some changes in the top executive ranks.

But the insight he gave us last Wednesday about making GE a “bottom up” organization gives us some “new” insight into Culp’s operating manner and what he wants.

What a task! To change the culture of any company from being run from the top down to one that is run from the bottom up is a major job itself. To take an organization as large and complex as GE and attempt to change the culture in this way… well… it is mind-boggling.

This must be very important to Mr. Culp, to state the effort so simply and so bluntly. It is the only “vision” he has really given us of what he is trying to do at GE as a total company.

And, this kind of a strategy is not one that produces exceptional results in the short-run.

Furthermore, this kind of a strategy tells us something else about Mr. Culp. He, apparently, is not going to be running the company “top down”. He is not going to define the “vision.” The “vision” is going to have to be built from the bottom up. In this, Mr. Culp will be taking the position of a facilitator, helping others determine the path to the future and then executing it. Mr. Culp then makes sure that these “facilitators” have the resources they need to build a top-of-the-class institution.

This ride Mr. Culp is taking us on is going to be an interesting one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.