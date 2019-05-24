Hibbett Sports: Spotless Quarter, Stock Still Too Wild To Chase

Instead of HIBB, I am much more intrigued by FL and what could be a smoother ride to higher levels over the next few years.

However, I still see the stock as a highly unpredictable name best suited for short-term trading, given the wild swings in the share price.

Hibbett Sports delivered one of its widest earnings beat in history, with comps looking solid and lower opex driving much of the bottom-line strength.

It was one of Hibbett Sports' (HIBB) most impressive earnings beat in its history.

This Friday, the Birmingham, Alabama-based sporting goods retailer delivered 25% revenue growth, propelled in great part by the acquisition of City Gear, that topped expectations by a respectable $17 million. Due in great part to opex leveraging, adjusted EPS of $1.61 jumped 43% YOY, exceeding expectations by an all-time high 30 cents.

Comps continued to accelerate from 3.8% in the holiday season to 5.1%, following the unimpressive back-to-school quarter in 2018. The recent trend pointing to strength in branded footwear and apparel persisted, a narrative that was consistent with what Foot Locker (FL) had also reported for the same period.

E-commerce as a percentage of total sales looked oddly weak at 8% vs. 11% last quarter. But at play here is likely the addition of $59 million worth of City Gear revenues, which I estimate to be overwhelmingly driven by in-store transactions. Consolidated e-commerce sales growth of 49% looked impressive on the surface, although not as much as last quarter's 60% as the online channel continues to gain scale.

Whereas Foot Locker's bottom-line took a large hit from rich opex that was only partially offset by improved gross margin, the exact opposite happened to Hibbett. The Alabama retailer failed to keep the cost of sales under check, which resulted in a 40-bp YOY gross margin deleverage. The main driver was increased transportation cost, which is very much aligned with Hibbett's aggressive online growth strategy - and, for this reason, was probably well absorbed by investors.

On the other hand, opex as a percentage of revenues fell off a cliff: 23.2% from 24.8% last year. Management credited opex leveraging from higher sales, which could already reflect synergies from the City Gear acquisition. It was intriguing, however, to see adjusted SG&A rate guidance of flat for the full year after such a strong performance in the first quarter, which suggests to me that the company may be accounting for higher marketing expenses as the busier Fall and holiday quarters approach.

On the stock

Has HIBB been a good investment lately? The answer depends on the time horizon in question.

So far in 2019, the stock has skyrocketed to produce returns of +68% compared to the retail sector's (XRT) mediocre +2%. But on a trailing twelve-month basis, shares of the sporting goods retailer have lagged the sector by six percentage points and produced mind-boggling volatility (a high of $24.90/share and a low of nearly half that amount).

This is how I have traditionally viewed HIBB: as a highly unpredictable name that, while suitable for short-term trading, can be a headache for longer-term shareholders who happen to mistime the entry into the stock. For example, an investor who bought HIBB on August 23rd of last year would still be down 19% on the investment. Meanwhile, one that bought the same stock only five days later would have been up 24% today.

I continue to see HIBB as a speculative play, following the stock's 20% post-earnings spike.

Despite the solid results delivered by the company this Friday, HIBB no longer looks like an underdog stock, valued conservatively relative to peers - which had been the case between November 2018 and March 2019, see graph above. Shares now trade at a current-year EPS multiple of 12.8x, more than four turns higher than FL and despite lagging long-term earnings growth expectations.

In the sporting goods retail sub-sector, I choose to stay away from HIBB at what could prove to be a price peak. Instead, I am much more intrigued by Foot Locker and what I project will be a smoother ride to higher levels over the next few years.

