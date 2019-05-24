LTC Properties: Why I Am Adding To This 5.0%-Yielding Healthcare REIT Now

I am doubling down on my position in healthcare real estate investment trust LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) this week due to heightened market volatility and increased downside risks related to the trade stand-off between the United States and China. LTC Properties, in my opinion, is a high-quality, dependable income vehicle that will produce durable FFO and dividend growth for years to come, thanks to attractive fundamentals in the healthcare industry. The REIT's AFFO payout ratio is very conservative, which tilts the odds in favor of continued dividend growth. The monthly distribution schedule is attractive, and an investment in LTC yields 5.0 percent.

In light of recent developments in the trade conflict between the United States and China, I have sold winning stocks and raised cash. Stocks will likely remain volatile over the next couple of weeks/months, which in turn raises the appeal of high-quality dividend stocks that pay steady income. LTC Properties could be one such stock.

Source: StockCharts

Who Is LTC Properties?

LTC Properties is a U.S. healthcare real estate investment trust with large investments in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. LTC Properties' real estate portfolio included 199 facilities at the end of the March quarter, 104 of which were assisted living facilities and 94 of which were skilled nursing properties.

Here's a portfolio snapshot as of the end of the March quarter.

Source: LTC Properties Q1-2019 Earnings Supplement

LTC Properties has grown into a national presence. Today, the REIT's properties can be found in most states in America.

Source: LTC Properties

LTC Properties has a long-duration lease portfolio which improves earnings and cash flow visibility, which is something investors will value in times of heightened market volatility. The majority of LTC Properties' leases expire only after 2025.

Source: LTC Properties

Growth Trends

LTC Properties benefits from two major trends in the healthcare industry:

1. Rising healthcare expenditures; and

2. A steadily growing elderly population.

Both trends set the company up for long-term FFO growth.

The 85+ age cohort spends by far the most money on healthcare than any other (elderly) demographic and healthcare expenditures are projected to go nowhere but up over the next decade. LTC Properties benefits from these trends through its senior-focused healthcare facility portfolio.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Acquisition Activity

LTC Properties has been a strategic buyer of new senior-focused healthcare facilities in the past. From 2010 to 2018, the healthcare REIT spent an average of $155 million each year on acquisitions.

Here's an overview of LTC Properties' acquisition volume in the last nine years.

Source: Achilles Research

Acquisition activity has slowed in the last couple of years as the sector worked through overcapacity issues. So far in 2019, the company has made only one acquisition, a 74-unit assisted living and memory care community in Virginia, operated by English Meadows Senior Living.

Source: LTC Properties

Operator Diversification

Operators can make or break a real estate investment trust. Lots of REITs have run into trouble with operators in the last couple of years - one example would be Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) - that could not make contractual lease payments due to low occupancy rates and weak cash flow. The more diversified a REIT in terms of operator structure, the better.

The largest operator for LTC Properties is Prestige Healthcare, which accounts for $30.6 million (18.4 percent) of annualized rental income. I consider LTC Properties' operator diversification to be about average in the sector, but would prefer it if management added new operators to its mix in order to further reduce cash flow risks.

Source: LTC Properties

What About The Dividend?

The single biggest reason for me to add to my existing position in LTC Properties is the fact that the healthcare REIT has a very conservative FFO payout ratio, which greatly reduces dividend risks.

LTC Properties earned a quarterly average of $0.77/share in funds from operations in the last three years compared to an average dividend payout of $0.57/share. The payout ratio is VERY conservative at 74 percent (12-quarter rolling average).

Source: Achilles Research

LTC Properties pays shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.19/share for a total annual dividend payout of $2.28/share. Since shares today sell for $45.74, an investment in LTC Properties yields 5.0 percent.

LTC Properties' dividend stream is moderately valued, in my view. At today's share price of about $46, income investors seeking to add a high-quality, monthly-paying healthcare REIT to their income portfolios pay ~15.2x Q1-2019 run rate funds from operations. I consider this to be a moderate FFO multiple.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Account For

Risk factors with respect to LTC Properties include:

A U.S. recession;

Increasing competition in the skilled nursing sector that could lead to decreasing occupancy rates and lower capital efficiency;

Operator problems that could put pressure on cash flow and the distribution;

An escalating trade war between the United States and China which points to valuation risk.

Your Takeaway

Adding to my existing LTC position is an easy choice for me, considering how strong the value proposition here really is: The healthcare REIT benefits from long-term growth trends in the industry, has a long-duration lease portfolio, impressive distribution coverage, and chances are that the dividend will continue to grow... which are exactly the kind of properties I look for in a dividend stock in this market environment. Shares aren't cheap, but they aren't overpriced either. I specifically like the monthly distribution schedule and the fact that there is a very high chance of stable income during times of market hiccups. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.