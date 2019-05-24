Federal Reserve Watch: Can The Fed Stay In Control?

The question is, can these results continue to be achieved into the future?

For example, "excess reserves" in the banking system have declined by almost $650 billion without banks experiencing any disruptions or disturbances to their business.

In doing this Federal Reserve officials have pretty well controlled the economic situation allowing for modest economic growth and stable banking and financial markets.

The Federal Reserve has done a terrific job in attempting to return to a "more normal" banking environment by raising it's policy interest rate and by reducing its securities portfolio.

Right now, the Federal Reserve seems to be doing very well.

Because the Federal Reserve seems to be dong very well and seems to be controlling the situation, the value of the US dollar has strengthened this year and shows many signs of moving even higher.

The value of the US dollar is an important indicator of how financial markets feel the Federal Reserve is doing in terms of its conduct of monetary policy. Former Fed Chair Paul Volcker called the exchange rate of a nation’s currency the most important price connected with that nation.

The low for the dollar, according to the Fed’s Trade Weighted U. S. Dollar Index, Broad, following the Great Recession came in July 2011 when the index averaged 94.5 for the month.

The price of the dollar seemed to follow that of the US economy and the US stock market and trended higher reaching a level of 122.5 in December 2016. The US economy and stock market responded to the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve during this time consistent with the plan for economic recovery created by then-Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

In January 2017 the value of the dollar began to decline, responding to remarks by the newly elected president Donald Trump that he believed that the dollar should be a lot cheaper. This “talking down” the dollar resulted in the index dropping to 117.2 in January 2018. Financial market participants seemed to believe, at that time, that Mr. Trump would get his way.

Since then, however, the dollar value has moved in the opposite direction, as Federal Reserve officials continued to vote for increases in the Fed’s policy rate of interest and follow their own path.

In December 2018, the US Dollar Index averaged 128.5 for the month.

The value of the dollar in terms of the Euro followed a similar path. In December 2017, it took only $1.05 to acquire one Euro. In January 2018, one Euro cost $1.23. By early February 2019, one Euro was back down to about $1.13.

Two reasons are given for the strengthening of the dollar through 2018 and they are, one, the consistently growing US economy while Europe, especially, seemed to be acing like it was in a recession, and the fact that the Federal Reserve continued to increase its policy rate of interest.

The rate increase in December 2018 was especially important because it seem to signal that Fed officials were truly acting independently of President Trump. The foreign exchange market reacted firmly to this action.

Continuing on into 2019, the dollar has consistently strengthened every time Federal Reserve officials voiced the independence of their decision-making or responded to questions about the rate policy in patient and pragmatic ways.

This was especially true during the recent bout of economic and financial insecurity hitting the world in early March. Beginning at that time, risk-averse investors around the world moved a lot of money into safe haven investments. US bond markets benefitted from this movement based upon investors’ trust of United States markets and of the Federal Reserve System.

Furthermore, during this time, the Federal Reserve continued to reduce the size of its securities portfolio. Although Fed officials have signaled that this effort will be ended later this year, the Fed has continued to reduce the size of its portfolio up to the present time.

I believe that this is very important for markets to see because it indicates that the Federal Reserve is not turning its back on the need to continue to act in an prudent and disciplined manner.

Yes, the Federal Reserve has needed to reassess its position on monetary policy, but all the evidence put out by the Fed has indicated that it would do so in a very patient manner and not upset all that had been accomplished over the past ten years.

Overall, the securities portfolio has declined by $586.2 billion, since the start of the “reduction” effort through May 22, 2019. Since the end of the first quarter of 2019 through May 22, the securities portfolio has been reduced by $92.0 billion, or a little over 15 percent of the whole decline. Thus, the reduction of the portfolio in the second quarter of this year has been relatively substantial.

Note that during this whole time period, the reserve balances commercial banks hold with the Fed, a proxy for “excess reserves” in the banking system, have declined by almost $650 billion to the total on May 22 or just over $1.5 trillion. Since the beginning of the second quarter, “excess reserves” have declined by $100 billion.

Bottom line, the Federal Reserve has been very persistent in overseeing a substantial shrinkage in its portfolio of securities. And, it has done so without creating any disruption or disturbance to the banking system or to the financial system.

The Fed has done an excellent job, I believe, in moving from its three rounds of quantitative easing to its effort to “normalize” interest rates and its balance sheet. It has raised its policy rate of interest steadily over an extended period of time and it has also reduced its securities portfolio in an ordered, structured manner.

One could argue that in both cases, the Fed could go further in returning the policy rate and the securities portfolio to a “more normal” level, but the Fed has gone as far as it has without causing any disruptions to the banking system or the financial markets. As I have constantly argued, Fed officials have always been aware of the down-side risk of what it was doing and so erred, if they erred at all, on the side of monetary ease. And, in my mind, the Fed has succeeded in this effort.

The problem now is of going forward. There are substantial threats on the horizon that the Fed must be very cognizant of and work through.

As I have just written, there are two major issues that are looming very large. The first of these is the United States/China “economic war”, the most obvious being the battle over tariff issues. This appears to be moving into a major wrestling match involving issues that impact trade, government debt, currencies, technology, and many other areas that overlap with one another.

The second has to do with the US government debt. The Congressional Budget Office has just released figures that show that if things go on the way they are, US debt will total 152 percent of gross domestic product by 2048, up from 78 percent today. There is a lot of federal debt to finance and how this will impact the Federal Reserve and monetary policy is anyone’s guess right now.

This is why it is so important for the Fed to be the disciplined adult in the room and maintain its leadership position. The Fed must remain in command, as it has done so over the past ten years, of the current economic recovery. If Federal Reserve officials lose control of the situation, I hate to think what could happen within the United States…and, the world.

The value of the US dollar gives us a picture of how market participants interpret the actions of the Federal Reserve. Investors really need to continue to watch Fed behavior very closely and they also need to check out how the markets seem to be reacting to this behavior.

Unfortunately, because of what is going on right now and the lack of discipline being exerted here and there, Federal Reserve officials may be severely tested over the next couple of years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.