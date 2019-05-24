NextEra: Utility Sector Leads Market As More Coal Plants Are Shut Down

And NextEra is by no means done. It is moving into battery storage and its current backlog of clean energy projects sits at 9.8 GW.

One of the best-performing companies has been NextEra Energy - now the largest utility company in the US.

This was achieved despite retiring dozens of coal plants and expanding the use of supposed "high cost" wind, solar, and natural gas-fired electric power generation. "King Coal" is dead.

Over the past year, the S&P utilities sector has returned over 20% and is the top-performing sector in the market.

The utility sector has been on a tear over the past year. Over that time, it has gained over 20% and leads all S&P sectors in performance and severely trounced the S&P's 3.6% return:

Source: Fidelity

In a Seeking Alpha article from back in October of 2016, I suggested NextEra Energy (NEE) was a good buy based on its build-out of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired electrical power generation assets. Note, I also suggested that the Federal Reserve would have trouble significantly raising interest rates. At the time, the stock was at $125, paid a $3.48/share dividend, and yielded 2.8%. Today, NextEra is the largest utility company in the United States, pays a $5/share dividend, yields 2.6%, and is over $200/share.

Apparently, wind, solar, and natural gas-fired electrical power generation was not so "high cost" after all. In fact, it has been coal-centric firms like The Southern Company (SO) that have been the laggards in the utility sector. Southern Company, a big proponent of "clean coal" (an oxymoron if ever there was one), has seen its stock stay relatively flat while NextEra's rose 60%. Read about Southern Company's disastrous "clean coal" project in my Seeking Alpha article: Trump's First Policy Blunder: "Clean Coal".

King Coal Dethroned

One reason the utility sector has been outperforming the overall market is because so many coal plants were shut down and capacity replaced with wind, solar, and low-cost natural gas powered electric power generation. In fact, despite the Trump administration's plan to "Make Coal Great Again" by cutting virtually every clean-air and clean-water regulation, coal is fighting a losing battle. According to the EIA, US coal consumption in the US last year was expected to be the lowest in almost 40 years.

Source: EIA

In 2007, the EIA says 1,470 coal-fired generators had an aggregate capacity of 313 gigawatts ("GW"). By the end of 2017, 529 generators, representing 55 GW of capacity, had been closed. But at the end of 2018 (the second highest year for coal plant closures), the EIA expected another 14 GW of coal-fired capacity to be shut down.

And it hasn't stopped. Just last week, Xcel Energy (XEL) announced it was shutting down two of its coal plants a decade earlier than previously planned. Xcel has committed to reducing its carbon emissions to zero by 2050.

King Gas

Meantime, the EIA reports that more than 60% of electric power generation capacity additions in 2018 were natural gas and there seems to be pretty much a total lack of interest in the (supposed...) "clean coal" plants:

As a result, US natural gas-fired electrical power generation capacity now surpasses that of coal. Not only that, the EIA reports that 2019 electric power costs are expected to be the lowest in 5 years.

It is safe to say that "King Coal" is dead. Utility bills are going down along a drastic decrease in emissions. Long-live wind, solar, and natural gas.

NextEra - The Leader in Renewables

While NextEra certainly has some excellent natural gas assets in its portfolio (pipelines and generators), the company has made a name for itself by living up to its namesake and becoming the world leader in the era of clean energy - primarily wind and solar:

Source: May Presentation

And the cost of wind and solar power generation has dropped dramatically. Including production tax credits, the levelized cost of wind power had dropped ~70% since 2010 (from ~$60/MWh to an estimated ~$15/MWh last year). Similarly, the levelized cost of solar power has also dropped about 70%, from $145/MWh in 2010 to an estimated $30/MWh last year.

And NextEra is nowhere near done. The company is moving fast into battery storage now that prices of lithium-ion battery packs have also declined about 70% since 2010. That's a relatively new growth segment. And note the company's current backlog of clean energy projects is robust and the largest in its history:

Source: May Presentation

Summary & Conclusion

Despite the best efforts of the Trump administration to take us back in time to last century's fuel of choice, coal is dying on the vine. It is clear that the future is cleaner (and cheaper...) energy from wind, solar, and natural gas. NextEra is now the global leader in clean energy and its 9.8 GW backlog represents excellent growth as compared to its current 22 GW capacity (combined wind, solar, natural gas, nuclear). Meantime, its associated Florida Power & Light, Gulf Power, and NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) provide stable and growing cash flow.

NextEra always looks overvalued. But that is because it just keeps going up. While the 2.6% yield is certainly less than the average S&P utility company (3.3%), it is still relatively attractive compared to the 10-year Treasury at 2.3% because it offers the potential for excellent dividend growth.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.