Walmart Fights The Good Fight

The company has vowed to not lose the digital battle to AMZN. So far, WMT has kept its word.

Walmart store. Source: Fortune

Earlier this month Walmart (WMT) delivered an earnings beat, yet missed on revenue. The stock is up by single-digits post-earnings. Walmart and other traditional retailers have been trying to beat back an Amazon (AMZN) threat for several years. I assumed the company was too stuck in its old ways and would find it difficult to adapt. However, the company has fought the good fight. It continues to deliver stable top line growth and explosive online growth.

In its most-recent quarter Walmart's total revenue grew 1% year-over-year. The fact that revenue did not fall could be considered a win amid the online threat. Revenue from Walmart U.S. was up 3%, Walmart International was off 5% and Sam's Club was up by low single digits.

Walmart U.S. was the stalwart this quarter, with comparable sales growth of 3.4%. Given the segment's size ($80 billion in sales), its comparable sales growth could be considered highly positive. The average ticket size increased more than 2% while the number of transactions were up 1.1%. E-commerce contributed 140 basis points to total comparable sales growth, and online grocery was a major contributor to that.

For its most recent quarter Best Buy (BBY) generated domestic sales of more than $13 billion and comparable sales growth of 3.0%. However, Walmart's domestic sales were multiples of that reported by Best Buy. This should give a sense of how strong the quarter was for Walmart's domestic operations. It generated mid single-digit comparable sales growth for the grocery and health and wellness segments, and low single-digit growth in general merchandise. The company has vowed not to cede the online space to Amazon and so far Walmart has stayed true to its word.

Walmart International had positive comparable sales in three of its four largest markets - Mexico, China and Canada. The segment faced headwinds from the de-consolidation of Brazil. Sales from Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce stalwart, helped offset headwinds from Brazil. The problem with Flipkart is that it could drive margins lower. Walmart made a multi-billion investment in Flipkart, but market chatter suggested the e-commerce business had steep losses around the time the deal was announced.

Walmart's overall e-commerce operations were the superstar this quarter. Domestically, e-commerce revenue grew 37% Y/Y, which I would consider phenomenal given its double-digit growth of the past. Its growth is evidence that the company can effective compete in the digital space. The company's commitment to e-commerce also was reflected by its Flipkart investment.

Walmart mirrored the strategies of its competitors in other areas as well. Like Amazon, the company has expanded its delivery service to improve ease of use. Walmart has more than 2,400 grocery pickup locations and hundreds of delivery locations that offer same-day grocery delivery. In offering fashion forward pieces and private label furniture, Walmart may be taking a page out of Target's playbook:

Just in the quarter we launched a new line of jeans with Sofia Vergara, a new home line called Flower with Drew Barrymore, a private furniture brand called MoDRN, a power box delivery service called Two Box, a new baby line with Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard called Hello Bello. We also launched a completely new and upgraded baby registry experience, which has seen great early adoption and last week we began offering pet prescriptions online and opened new pet clinics in stores, as well as adding many new pet brands at Walmart.com

Higher end products may not only drive more traffic to the stores, but they could also improve pricing.

Operating Income Margins Falter

Explosive e-commerce sales could come at the expense of margins. The costs to maintain a best-in-class digital platform, and offer same-day delivery could amplify cost of goods sold and SG&A expense. Walmart's gross margin of 24.9% was down 27 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Operating expenses as a percentage of net sales improved slightly, but not enough to fully offset the deterioration in gross margin. As a result, Walmart's operating income of 4.0% was down about 21 basis points.

Operating income on a dollar basis was $4.9 billion, down 4% Y/Y, despite the growth in revenue. This has been a recurring theme for Walmart. It grows quarterly revenue, yet operating income erodes slightly. It gives the impression the company is running in quicksand. The e-commerce platform and same day service could make Walmart's revenue stream more sticky, but they appear to come with higher costs.

Conclusion

WMT is up over 25% Y/Y versus a 4% increase for the S&P 500 (SPY). The constant melt up in financial markets has helped WMT and other stocks. At some point WMT will likely be valued on its earnings growth and earnings fundamentals. I continue to rate WMT a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.