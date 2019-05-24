Adverum Biotechnologies: A High Risk/High Reward Biotech Play In 2019

The recent lift of clinical hold on investigational ADVM-022 therapy by the FDA has reignited interest in Adverum Biotechnologies.

Today, we talk about Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM), a stock that has gained 12.79% in the past one week, 38.52% in the past one month, and 191.11% in 2019 YTD. The stock has come 250.00% above its 52-week low of $2.62 and is now just 2.96% lower than its 52-week high of $9.45. Trading at around $9.17, the stock has a market capitalization close to $522.51 million.

I believe that there is significant upside potential still left in this clinical-stage gene therapy stock. In this article, we shall discuss the company’s technology platform, investigational therapies, and their market potential, and implications of recent events on stock price in greater detail.

Company overview

Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy targeting ophthalmologic and rare disease conditions. The company is using its next-generation gene delivery vector technology, the directed evolution platform, to develop therapies with improved and durable efficacy. The company uses engineered adeno-associated virus capsids with novel properties such as the improved capability to transduce certain cells or capability to evade certain types of immune responses, to deliver DNA to target cells and induce sustained expression of a therapeutic protein.

Adverum has collaborated with Regeneron (REGN), which is the current leading wet-AMD player with Eylea, for development of up to eight distinct ocular therapeutic targets. The company has also collaborated with Editas (NASDAQ:EDIT), to combine its unique gene delivery capabilities with the latter’s CRISPR-based genome editing technology, for effectively targeting upto five inherited retinal diseases.

FDA lifted the clinical hold on OPTIC Phase 1 trial

On May 16, FDA lifted clinical hold for the second cohort of the OPTIC phase 1 trial, thereby allowing for dose escalation of investigational, single-injection gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, in wet AMD (wet age-related macular degeneration) indication. The company had informed about this clinical hold in April 2019.

FDA has allowed for dose escalation to 2 x 10^12 vg/eye, which is almost three times higher than 6 x 10^11 vg/eye evaluated in the first cohort. However, the company plans to start dosing at 2 x 10^11 vg/eye from June 2019, almost three times lower than the dose used in the first cohort. The company’s strategy to start at a lower dose is indicative of the company’s confidence in the efficacy of its drug candidate. The company is confident of demonstrating sustained efficacy for ADVM-022 at 6 x 10^11 vg/eye, after single intravitreal injection, and plans to publish preliminary results from the first cohort in the second half of 2019.

ADVM-022 may help improve real-world outcomes in wet AMD indication

Wet AMD is a chronic, degenerative disease caused due to abnormal blood vessel proliferation and leakage, subsequent to VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) activity. This condition leads to vision loss and is being currently treated with regular intravitreal injections of anti-VEGF therapy. Currently affecting 1.2 million patients in the U.S. and 3 million patients globally, wet AMD has resulted in around $10 billion worth global sales of anti-VEGF therapies.

Despite the high prevalence of the disease and significant dollar spending for treatment, it has been found that real-world anti-VEGF patient outcomes fall short of clinical trial results mainly due to poor patient compliance and subsequent under-dosing of anti-VEGF therapy.

It is in this context that a single intravitreal injection like ADVM-022 can reduce the treatment burden for patients and thereby control the progression of wet AMD disease. ADVM-022 can also help control costs and reduce the possibility of hospital-acquired injections as compared to subretinal injections since intravitreal injections can be administered in outpatient settings, while the latter generally requires surgical settings.

ADVM-022 is a single intravitreal injection which provides sustained delivery of standard-of-care anti-VEGF protein. The therapy has already managed to demonstrate robust aflibercept protein expression levels in NHP (non-human primates) vitreous up to 22 months post injection and normal retinal structure upto 21 months post-injection. The promising efficacy and safety data from animal studies, coupled with robust manufacturing capabilities and collaborations with leading ophthalmologic and gene therapy players, makes Adverum an interesting watch in fiscal 2019.

Based on the current cash burn rate, Adverum expects to sustain operations till the year 2021

At end of the first quarter, Adverum Biotechnologies carried cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments worth $189.5 million as of March 31, 2019, lower than $205.1 million at end of December 31, 2018. The company expects this cash position to fund its operations into 2021.

The company carries total debt worth $25.90 million and long-term debt worth $22.08 million on its balance sheet.

Analysts are slowly but surely warming up towards Adverum Biotechnologies

A total of five analysts have been tracking Adverum Biotechnologies, of which one analyst recommends a “buy”, one recommends “overweight”, while three recommend “hold”. Though the bullish recommendations seem less in number, investors can derive comfort from the fact that they are the most recent and therefore updated ones.

On May 16, Cowen & Co. analyst, Phil Nadeau reiterated its Buy rating on Adverum Biotechnologies. In May 2019, Piper Jaffray analyst Tyler Van Buren increased price target for the company from $8 to $12.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan, Chardan analyst Gbola Amusa, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Edward Nash currently rate the company as “hold”. However, these ratings were last updated in November 2018.

But this remains a risky stock, and investors should be aware of its risk profile

In November 2018, Adverum discontinued development of ADVM-043, an investigational AAVrh.10-based gene therapy for the treatment of A1AT deficiency. The stock plunged from $4.55 to $3.34 on this news. Any such unfavorable R&D related news, especially about the lead asset, ADVM-022, can have a dramatic impact on the company’s share price.

Adverum may also have to bear higher-than-anticipated cash burn rate, in case there are unexpected safety events in its gene therapy trials. Delay in regulatory decisions can also affect timelines for Adverum, which further escalates costs. Increase in expenses can prove to be detrimental for a small early-stage biotechnology company like Adverum.

Investors can attempt to limit downside while sacrificing some upside by going for a married put strategy

I consider Piper Jaffray’s target share price of $12 to be reflective of the true growth potential of the stock in the next three-six months.

Investors can reduce risk in this volatile stock by opting for married put strategy. You can buy September put option with a strike price of $7.5 and sell September call option with a strike price of $15. While this increases the investor’s buy price for Adverum Biotechnologies by $0.55 per share to around $9.72, this strategy also provides the much-needed downside protection required for such high-risk stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.