Federated Investors: A Quality Trap?

But the stock is not a quality play, and here is why.

Source: post-gazette.com

Overview

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) is one of the largest investment managers in the U.S. with $459.9 billion in managed assets at the end of 2018. The company develops high-quality investment products in a variety of disciplines and distributes them through an extensive network of financial intermediaries in multiple channels, markets, and countries. The majority of Federated's revenue is derived from advising the Federated Funds and Separate Accounts in both domestic and international markets.

Unlike many other asset managers, Federated specializes more in the money market area, with over USD 300 billion AUM in this category (or 65% of the total AUM).

Source: Analyst Update, Q1 2019

However, the revenue-to-AUM ratio is typically not that "sexy" for money market products, and therefore, almost 50% of the gross revenue (see below) is currently coming from the equity fund business.

Source: Analyst Update, Q1 2019

Federated Investors has its global footprint but concentrates heavily on the North America market (see below) - over 90％ of the total AUM.

Source: Analyst Update, Q1 2019

Quality Score vs. Valuation

Federated Investors earns a decent Urbem Quality Score, a purely algorithm-driven model, which takes all the quantitative aspects into account, as well as finds itself a high position on the list by my factor-based quality ranking model, which considers both qualitative and quantitative factors. In the meantime, the valuation of the share looks so favorable especially in light of today's overheated market - a 14.3x P/E compared to its historical average of 16.5x, a 2.5x P/S compared to 3x historically, a 3.4x P/B compared to 4.7x, and a current dividend yield of 3.6% to 3.4% historically.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/24/2019

Wall Street predicts a high-single-digit annual growth in EPS (see below), bringing the PEG ratio to 1.5x (not too bad for an asset manager focused on low-risk money market).

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 5/24/2019

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/24/2019

Comparing FII's price multiples to the averages of industry/sector, we would see that the stock is relatively cheap.

Source: Reuters; data as of 5/24/2019

Although I am not a fan of DCF, the absolute valuation also tells us that the share is around 25% under its fair value (see the assumptions of the DCF model below), according to SimplyWallSt.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 5/24/2019

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 5/24/2019

So, is Federated Investors a truly wonderful business that you can buy at the current attractive price, or is the stock a quality trap? We need to dig deeper below.

Financial Performance

The management at Federated has been delivering superior returns on capital consistently over the past decade (including the period of the Great Recession). Annual return on invested capital never dropped below 15%, return on equity never below 20%, return on assets never below 10% (see below), indicating capital efficiencies protected by some economic moat.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/23/2019

The current capital efficiencies are close to the low end of the past 10-year range, even though benefiting from the reduced tax rate.

The company retained around 50% of its annual net profit, so it would be interesting to see how effectively the management reinvested the retained earnings. According to the definition here, the business earned only a 3.6％ return on capitals retained for the past 10 years and a 21.7% return over the past 5 years. The inconsistency indicates the possible difficulties of finding opportunities to reinvest at attractive rates of return in the long term.

The top-line growth for the past decade appeared to be struggling - only 4 out of 10 years have seen positive growths. The business clearly needs a consistent growth engine.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/24/2019

Despite the growth issue, Federated Investors does generate abundant cash flow for shareholders (i.e., FCF margin above 10%) while requiring little CapEx (i.e., less than 3% of annual sales) to sustain its operations, thanks to the asset-light business model.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/24/2019

The company also has a healthy balance sheet with an over 2x current ratio and a low debt level compared to its cash and equity levels (see below).

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/24/2019

Growth Prospect

Despite the high margins, superior returns on capital, strong cash flow, and healthy balance sheet, Federated Investors does lack a long-term prospect, in my opinion. This is mainly due to the lack of reinvestment opportunity (as mentioned above) or secular growth in the traditional active investment management space, coupled with a near-term industry headwind resulting from "the race to zero."

The management mainly relies on external opportunities (e.g., M&A) to drive growths. Last year, for a total price of GBP 260 million, the company acquired 60% of London-based Hermes, a leading provider of responsible investing across public and private (real estate, infrastructure, private equity, and private debt) markets. Hermes possesses a differentiated proposition through its 'ESG-integrated' investment process considering environmental, social and governance factors. The firm generated a strong track record of AUM growth for the past few years (see below).

Source: Analyst Update, Q1 2019

Earlier this month, Federated Investors and the PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) announced that they had reached a definitive agreement for Federated to acquire certain components of PNC Capital Advisors LLC's investment-management business for USD 52 million. The deal would result in the addition of approximately $9 billion in liquidity assets, $4.2 billion in equity assets, and $700 million in fixed-income assets to Federated's AUM.

As you can see below, Federated Investors has been a frequent consolidator in the asset management space over the past couple of years.

Source: Analyst Update, Q1 2019

While I find and appreciate the management's prudence in terms of M&A, I do prefer to see that major growth drivers come from internal reinvestment opportunities. The high-single-digit growth estimate by Wall Street mostly focuses on the near-term boost from M&A activities, which may not be sustainable over the longer haul.

Certainly, I would not blame the management for the low returns on reinvesting retained earnings since the asset management industry has been generated more secular headwinds than tailwinds for Federated as described below:

Many investors have become more cost-conscious when it comes to the fees for investment products, demonstrated by "the race to zero" in the industry.

The ongoing shift from active to passive products is expected to continue as more investors seek out low-cost options to active investment funds (like Federated's) and based on the thesis that most active fund managers cannot add value (by outperforming) in the long run.

As more and more baby boomers in the US begin reaching the retirement age, withdrawals follow, putting pressure on money flows. Meanwhile, more equity assets would convert into low-risk assets, such as money market funds, benefiting Federated.

Risk

The risk profile of Federated's business looks neutral.

On the one hand, the money market business does provide downside protection for Federated Investors and reduces its bear market risk. The heavy emphasis on money market assets lends to a stable AUM revenue stream regardless of market volatility. Actually, the money market portion of the business is a hedge on stock market volatility as any sell-off in the stock market may contribute to money market investments as a safe haven. Nonetheless, the company seems to be on its path to try to diversify away from its core competence in the money market, adding more exposure to the high-risk equity business.

On the other hand, the money market fund business does have its special characteristic in terms of the interest rate risk. The long-term low-interest rate environment resulted in the gross yield earned by certain money market funds not being sufficient to cover all of the fund's operating expenses. As a result, beginning in 2008, Federated implemented voluntary waivers in order for certain money market funds to maintain positive or zero net yields. The impact of the Voluntary Yield-related Fee Waivers for recent years are displayed below.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

There was no cost from the fee waiver program in 2018 as the fed funds rate was high enough (finally).

Increases in interest rates could also have an adverse effect on Federated's revenue from the money market and other low-risk products. In a rising short-term interest rate environment, risk-seeking investors may shift money to investments strategies in comparable instruments for higher yields than those available in the money market holding lower-yielding instruments.

Summary

Warren Buffett once laid out his 4 criteria of stock selection -

A durable competitive advantage to protect the economic castle; An able management team (with shareholder interest in mind); The opportunity to reinvest at high rates of return; A sensible price tag.

I believe that the equity investment in Federated Investors appears to satisfy 1, 2, and 4 but definitely not 3 here. Therefore, the stock cannot be regarded as a quality buy at the moment.

There might be some opportunities with regards to the multiple expansion, but as a long-term quality-focus investor, I would forgo those ones.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.