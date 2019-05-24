Seadrill: Some Evidence Of Improving Market, But Company Remains Risky

On Thursday, May 23, 2019, offshore drilling contractor Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be mixed as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts on the top-line but failed to beat earnings expectations. The market seemed to like these results though as shares were up in the pre-market session that accompanied the results (only to plummet after the market opened), although the company's optimism about the increasing number of deepwater tenders being awarded may have played a role here. As has been the case with many of the other major drilling companies though, the results themselves were fairly mixed with positive green shoots being masked by a substantial number of idle rigs that are dragging the firm's overall performance down.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Seadrill's first quarter 2019 earnings results:

Seadrill reported total operating revenues of $302 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 17.03% decrease over the $364 million that the company reported in the first quarter of 2018.

The company reported an operating loss of $71 million in the most recent quarter. This was slightly better than the $74 million operating loss that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Seadrill had an economic utilization of 93% in the quarter.

The company secured new contracts, adding a total of $170 million to its backlog over the past three months. This brings the firm's backlog up to $1.9 billion.

Seadrill reported a net loss of $296 million in the first quarter of 2019. This compares rather unfavorably to the $203 million net loss that it had in the first quarter of 2018.

One of the things that we clearly see here is that Seadrill's revenues were down compared to the year-ago quarter, but they were up a bit from the $292 million that it had in the fourth quarter. The reason for this was mostly that reimbursable revenues went up. This ultimately ends up being a wash since reimbursable expenses went up by the same amount. Basically, Seadrill spent money on certain things (such as preparing a rig to work on a contract) that its customer ultimately paid back. Thus, the quarter-over-quarter revenue increase was mostly just due to an accounting entry and not really any new money coming into the company. The year-over-year decline was due to lower average contract dayrates, which is something that we saw with just about every other major offshore drilling company that I have examined over the past few weeks.

It is important to keep in mind that as a general rule dayrates do not change in the middle of a contract. Instead, the lower average dayrate is caused by rigs completing work on high-paying legacy contracts from several years ago and not being able to secure new contracts at similar dayrates. In addition, we see things such as the West Callisto's contract extension being at a lower dayrate than previously. This also naturally pulls down the average and results in the company bringing in less revenues.

One of Seadrill's biggest problems right now is that the company has a substantial number of unemployed rigs. This is a problem that the company shares with other major drilling contractors like Ensco Rowan (ESV). As we can see here, eleven of the company's nineteen floaters are currently without work as are eight of its sixteen jack-ups:

Source: Seadrill Ltd.

All told, 54% of the company's rigs are without work. We also see that its affiliate Seadrill Partners (SDLP) also has a number of unemployed rigs. However, Seadrill Partners is not consolidated into Seadrill's results, so this is not dragging down the larger company's financials. Seadrill's own idle rigs are indeed a drag on its performance though due to the fact that the company still needs to maintain them without having the benefit of the rig bringing money in to cover these costs. In addition, these rigs will have higher costs to bring back into service, and ultimately, they may cause writedowns or just be converted to scrap, which also causes a writedown.

As I mentioned earlier in the article, Seadrill appeared optimistic that it could put some of these idled rigs, particularly the ultra-deepwater floaters, to work. This is due to the increasing level of contracting activity. As I discussed in an article earlier this week, floater (drillships and semisubmersibles) have indeed seen rising new contract dayrates and utilization rates are indeed above their lows. Semisubmersibles, though, have not benefited from this to the same degree. This is clearly visible here:

Source: IHS Markit

As I observed in my earlier article though, utilization rates globally are still not high enough to begin pushing up dayrates on a sustained basis so the improvement that we do see here may not last.

Seadrill does have a few reasons to be optimistic about the industry as it managed to secure a number of positive contract developments in the first quarter. Here are just a few of them:

The AOD I was awarded a three-year follow-on contract with Saudi Aramco, keeping the unit fully employed until June 2022.

Norway's Equinor (EQNR) exercised two options for the West Hercules in Norway. This keeps the unit employed until the first quarter of 2020.

The West Telesto was awarded a six-well contract in Malaysia, with options for an additional two wells.

The West Carina was awarded a one-well contract with Petronas in Brunei.

The West Gemini was hired to complete an additional well in Angola, which keeps the rig employed until June 2019.

As mentioned, these new contracts added an additional $170 million to the company's contract backlog. This is a good thing for the company because contract backlog is about as close as one can get to guaranteed future revenue in this business. This is because Seadrill's customers are contractually obligated to pay it a certain amount of revenue in exchange for the drilling services of its rigs. As there are typically large penalties for contract cancellation, it is rare for the customers to cancel contracts, but it did happen during the oil bear market in the middle of this decade. Thus, we can assume that Seadrill will end up receiving the backlogged revenues. As of May 23, 2019, Seadrill had a contract backlog of $1.9 billion. This is enough for the company to continue to generate revenues at the first quarter level for 6.29 quarters. Thus, this contract backlog should provide at least a bit of comfort should the industry weaken for some reason.

It was somewhat disappointing that Seadrill was not able to shed more of its debt in its recent Chapter 11 proceedings. As a result, the company remains highly indebted. The company has $416 million in current debt and $6.503 billion of long-term debt for a total of $6.919 billion. This compares to total equity of $2.741 billion, which gives the company a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. This is actually higher than the company had prior to its restructuring! The concern here is that this high debt poses a great deal of potential risk should the industry recovery remain muted or otherwise does not proceed as strongly as what some in the industry are hoping for.

In conclusion, Seadrill continues to struggle despite the rather upbeat attitude of its management on the conference call. The company did benefit from some improving conditions in the offshore drilling industry, which was nice to see. The increase in backlog was also somewhat comforting to see. However, Seadrill remains very highly levered, which could prove risky if the market does not recover with the strength that it hopes. Thus, the stock does not really appropriate for long-term investors at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.