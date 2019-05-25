Qualcomm: The Party's Over

Judge Lucy Koh. Source: Law.com.

On May 21, Judge Lucy H. Koh issued her 233-page decision in the FTC anticompetition suit against Qualcomm (QCOM). It basically played out along the lines I had outlined in my last article on the Apple-Qualcomm settlement:

In summary, I see Judge Koh shaping her decision along much the same lines as previous regulatory agencies. Nobody likes a bully, and nobody likes Qualcomm threatening to withhold chips, so that obviously goes. If she finds that Apple's contract manufacturers were likewise threatened, she could indeed require that the licensing agreements be renegotiated, but this likely has already been superseded by the new agreement between Apple and Qualcomm.

Except that Koh went further than I expected in demanding that Qualcomm renegotiate all of its licensing agreements. In this article, I'll discuss the consequences of that decision, as well as drill down into the relationship with Apple (AAPL). Koh's decision provides fascinating insights into Apple's procurement process as well as Qualcomm's business strategies that are useful for investors in either company.

The troubled Apple relationship

Apple first approached Qualcomm in 2005 as it was preparing to launch the first iPhone in 2007. This in itself should give some idea of how far in advance new products are planned at Apple. As described in the Koh decision:

Tony Blevins (Apple Vice President of Procurement) testified . . . that Qualcomm informed Apple of Qualcomm's practices of not selling modem chips exhaustively and requiring OEMs to sign a license before purchasing modem chips: "Instead of offering us samples and specifications, we got a letter indicating that they had a licensing agreement that had to be completed prior to them shipping us any samples or having any engagement." Tony Blevins . . . testified that Qualcomm's practices were unique in multiple respects. First, that Apple could not even obtain samples without a Qualcomm patent license: "I'd spent 20 years in the industry, I had never seen a letter like this. . ." Second, that Qualcomm required Apple to cross-license its patents to Qualcomm: "We later learned that license also required Apple to cross-license its IP back to Qualcomm, which we found unsettling. . . . This is the only one that I've ever personally seen." As a result, Tony Blevins testified, Apple elected not to buy chips from Qualcomm that year . . .

In January 2007, Qualcomm and Apple reached what was termed the Marketing Incentive Agreement (MIA). The contract manufacturers (CMS) paid Qualcomm a 5% royalty rate on each handset based on the manufacturer's selling price to Apple, regardless of the supplier of the handset wireless modem.

This was an example of Qualcomm's practice of licensing its broad patent portfolio, which included standards essential patents (SEPs) and non-standards essential patents, to OEMs rather than less profitable licenses to chip makers. At trial, Qualcomm claimed that its portfolio included over 140,000 granted and pending patents.

Apple was unhappy with the royalty and proposed a 5% royalty rate on the chipset alone, which would have amounted to $1.50 per phone. Jeff Williams testified that the $7.50 per handset royalty was what the companies agreed to under the MIA, after rebates from Qualcomm. Koh writes:

Although Jeff Williams (Apple COO) testified that Apple viewed the $7.50 per handset royalty payment the companies settled on as excessive, Apple had no alternative: "If we didn't agree, then we would be paying the contract manufacturer rate, which was in the high teens; or if we somehow challenged it, we stood the risk of our brand new iPhone we were working on getting enjoined."

Qualcomm used the MIA to discourage any Apple interest in a competing wireless standard, WiMAX, being sponsored by Intel (INTC). Under the MIA, Qualcomm's rebates would end if Apple shipped more than 1000 WiMAX equipped phones. The agreement effectively killed Apple's interest in pursuing the technology. This was considered a strategic win for Qualcomm, since it meant that Apple would opt for a cellular standard that Qualcomm favored called WCDMA.

Further agreements followed that were not quite licensing agreements. In February 2011, Qualcomm received an exclusive supply deal from Apple, the so-called Transition Agreement (TA). Qualcomm essentially paid Apple to transition its chip business to Qualcomm. Apple was motivated to agree to the TA by the higher cost of CDMA chips from Qualcomm and a desire to transition to LTE.

Qualcomm demanded exclusivity in return for increased royalty rebates. Once again, exclusivity was employed as a means to stifle competition, according to Koh:

A June 2010 Qualcomm modem strategic plan, which Steve Mollenkopf (QCT President) received, listed "Competition is laser focused on thin modem with significant cost advantage based on scalable architectures" among threats to Qualcomm's modem business. . . Thus, in an August 2010 email, Steve Mollenkopf (QCT President) told Paul Jacobs (Qualcomm CEO), Derek Aberle (QTL President), and Steve Altman (Qualcomm President) that if Qualcomm secured Apple exclusivity in the TA, Qualcomm could prevent those thin modem competitors from becoming threats: "There are significant strategic benefits as it is unlikely that there will be enough standalone modem volume to sustain a viable competitor without that slot."

Qualcomm committed to paying Apple up to $1 billion for that exclusivity. The termination provisions of the TA were designed to discourage Apple from developing a second modem source as described in the Koh decision:

The TA would automatically terminate if Apple sold any "Apple product commercially that incorporates a non-Qualcomm cellular baseband modem."

And, there were "clawback" provisions that required Apple to pay Qualcomm back transition funds of hundreds of millions of dollars if Apple sold a phone with a non-Qualcomm modem in calendar 2013.

Apple continued to try to develop alternatives to Qualcomm, including ST Ericsson, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), and Intel. Ericsson and Broadcom didn't pan out, but Intel, which had acquired Infineon's wireless business in January 2011, appeared to be viable in October 2012. Apple intended to use an Intel modem in a 2014 iPad as a test run for a future iPhone, according to Blevins.

During negotiations for extensions of the TA, Apple informed Qualcomm that it was considering Intel as an alternative supplier. Negotiations led to the now infamous Business Cooperation and Patent Agreement (BCPA), in January 2013. A breakdown in the negotiations to extend the BCPA in late 2016 would lead to all-out legal war between the companies.

The BCPA and associated agreements continued the royalty rebates of the MIA, but at a reduced level that effectively raised the royalty payments to $10 per iPhone and $9 per iPad, whereas before the effective rate had been $7.50 per iPhone. In return for the rebates, there were provisions designed to maintain Qualcomm's monopoly position, according to Koh:

In exchange, Apple promised that "all the Apple Phones it markets, offers to sell and sells will implement one or more CDMA standards." Apple would forfeit the BCPA rebates if Apple took any of three actions adverse to Qualcomm's licensing business: (1) initiating FRAND litigation against Qualcomm; (2) inducing a third party to initiate FRAND litigation against Qualcomm; or (3) arguing that any Qualcomm modem chip sale exhausted Qualcomm's patents.

Qualcomm would also pay additional marketing incentives of $2.50 per iPhone and $1.50 per iPad for each one that had a Qualcomm modem. Thus, Apple could get back to the earlier effective royalty rate of $7.50 per device by buying Qualcomm modems.

And, if this wasn't enough to ensure exclusivity, there were "clawback" provisions that required that Apple return the marketing incentives if Apple sold more than 1,000 devices with non-Qualcomm modems. The new agreements effectively forced Apple to disengage from Intel. Intel's Chief Strategy Officer at the time, Aicha Evans testified to the effect of the Apple decision:

We went back to the kid's table in the sense that we didn't have now that deep engagement with their engineers and so on and so forth. . . It also sort of slowed us down in terms of getting to a more credible position with the operators, as well as with, with standards and TEMS. So, yeah, it set us back two years, and, frankly, it was a near-death experience.

Even while Apple was under the restrictions of its agreements with Qualcomm, it made a decision in 2014 to work with Intel for an iPhone modem. Apple was able to launch an iPhone with an Intel modem in September 2016, and for the iPhone 7 launch, Apple offered a CDMA capable version with a Qualcomm modem and a GSM version with an Intel modem.

Winning Apple's business enhanced Intel's position in the wireless industry and led to its acquisition of VIA in 2015. VIA had a version of a CDMA modem that Intel thought would be desirable to offer Apple as an alternative to Qualcomm.

Relations between Apple and Qualcomm quickly deteriorated after the iPhone 7 launch as negotiations to extend the BCPA in late 2016 collapsed, and Qualcomm withheld further rebate payments. In early 2017, Apple's contract manufacturers stopped paying Qualcomm the royalties owed under the licensing agreements. Qualcomm's response was the usual no-license, no chips stance. Qualcomm refused to sell modems for any new Apple devices, although it would continue to support existing devices. From that point on, no new iPhone models would contain Qualcomm modems.

Qualcomm's anti-competitive practices, according to Judge Koh

Qualcomm's conduct with respect to Apple was repeated with slight variation for a large number of OEMs, including Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Motorola, Lenovo, and Huawei.

Koh's summary of anticompetitive conduct:

In sum, Qualcomm has engaged in extensive anticompetitive conduct against OEMs. In practices that are unique within Qualcomm and unique in the industry, Qualcomm refuses to sell its modem chips exhaustively and to sell modem chips to an OEM until the OEM signs a separate patent license agreement. To enforce those licensing practices, Qualcomm has cut off OEMs' chip supply, threatened OEMs' chip supply, withheld sample chips, delayed software and threatened to require the return of software, withheld technical support, and refused to share patent claim charts or patent lists. In addition, Qualcomm has required OEMs to grant QCT cross-licenses (often royalty-free) to OEMs' patent portfolios and charged OEMs higher royalty rates on rivals' chips. All of these tactics ensure that OEMs will sign Qualcomm's license agreements and generally result in exclusivity. In addition to these "sticks," Qualcomm has offered OEMs the carrot of chip incentive funds to induce OEMs to sign patent license agreements. Those chip incentive funds result in exclusivity and near-exclusivity and, by preserving Qualcomm's royalty rates, enable Qualcomm to continue to collect its unreasonably high royalty rates on rivals' chips. Lastly, in 2018, Qualcomm paid to extinguish Samsung's antitrust claims and to silence Samsung.

Koh also describes in detail Qualcomm's repeated refusals to provide SEP licenses to other chip makers in violation of its FRAND (Fair, Reasonable, and Non-Discriminatory) commitments to standards-setting bodies. These organizations generally require FRAND licensing in return for a given patent being incorporated into a telecommunication standard.

Koh makes an inference that Qualcomm's royalty rates are "unreasonably high" based largely on Qualcomm's own internal studies about whether to split the licensing business from the chip business. Qualcomm concluded that it couldn't separate the businesses because Qualcomm's high modem market share was essential to sustain its royalty revenue. David Wise (now Qualcomm CFO) stated in a 2015 email:

Notably, we are seeing in the market today that there is a high correlation between our modem (CHIP) share and licensing compliance and royalty rate sustainability. Where we have low chip share we are seeing challenges with compliance and maintaining the royalty rate. So in a sense, QCT has provided the 'give/get' relationship highlighted in the last point. If its share falls, however, we lose that important element to sustaining our royalties. SO IT'S CRITICAL THAT WE MAINTAIN HIGH MODEM SHARE TO SUSTAIN LICENSING.

Koh also cited testimony from a number of Qualcomm customers that in licensing negotiations, Qualcomm never provided patent lists or patent claims charts. Generally, this was considered very unusual, since other companies with large wireless patent portfolios, such as Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Ericsson, and Siemens, had been willing to do so.

Koh concludes that Qualcomm understood full well that its licensing practices were anti-competitive and could lead to regulatory action as in this slide from a May 2012 briefing QTL Legal Counsel Fabian Gonell:

And, in this slide created by Derek Aberle (then QTL President) in July 2012:

And, Koh has some unkind things to say about lawyers, at least, Qualcomm's lawyers:

Lastly, lawyers - including Derek Aberle, Steve Altman, Eric Reifschneider, Fabian Gonell, and Lou Lupin - were the architects, implementers, and enforcers of Qualcomm's licensing practices. Lawyers explicitly stated that Qualcomm's licensing practices raised concerns about antitrust liability, but chose to continue those practices anyway, with full knowledge that Qualcomm's unreasonably high royalty rates violate FRAND and that Qualcomm's licensing practices harm rivals. That willful, conscious decision to continue Qualcomm's licensing practices is further evidence of intent to harm competition. Although intent is not dispositive, evidence of Qualcomm's intent confirms the Court's conclusion that Qualcomm's licensing practices cause antitrust harm because "no monopolist monopolizes unconscious of what he is doing."

Remediation required by Koh

Koh fundamentally believes that Qualcomm is not entitled to a royalty based on the entire handset, and cites Federal circuit law that requires that "royalties be based not on the entire product, but instead on the smallest salable patent-practicing unit." Yet the remedies she proposes do not explicitly require that Qualcomm abandon the practice.

Furthermore, the concept of patent exhaustion, where the initial sale of a product containing patented technology terminates all patent rights, doesn't play a big role in her remediation order. Patent exhaustion had been central to both Apple's and the FTC's claims that Qualcomm's assessment of royalties at the handset level is illegal.

Instead, Koh seems content to require that Qualcomm renegotiate its license agreements and allow that process to unwind whatever anticompetitive abuses were embedded in the previous license agreements. The points of her remediation order:

Qualcomm cannot withhold chips as a negotiation tactic or make supplying chips contingent upon a license agreement. Qualcomm must renegotiate all of its existing patent license agreements free of the threat to withhold chips. Qualcomm must make SEP licenses available to competing chip manufacturers under FRAND terms. Qualcomm must not enter into exclusive supply arrangements. Qualcomm must not restrict the ability of a customer to communicate with government regulators. Qualcomm must submit to compliance monitoring for seven years.

It's worth noting what Koh did not require. She didn't demand that Qualcomm cease the practice of assessing royalties based on the value of the handset, although she clearly disapproves of the practice.

She didn't forbid Qualcomm from offering licenses to bundles of SEP and non-SEP patents. Although she clearly stated that she thought the terms for the bundles were unreasonable, she couldn't demand that Qualcomm not engage in the practice of licensing patent bundles.

In her decision, Koh didn't address the recent settlement with Apple, but it seems that there is no restriction on the sweeping requirement to renegotiate all licensing agreements. In fact, she points to the recent 2018 settlement with Samsung as something she evidently feels needs to be renegotiated.

This brings up some interesting questions. Did Apple know or get wind of Koh's ruling prior to the settlement? Did Apple only agree to terms favorable to Qualcomm because they knew the agreement would be renegotiated later?

Investor takeaways

Qualcomm, of course, will appeal the decision, and the appeals process could drag on for years. This may be the answer to the questions regarding the Apple settlement. Apple may have realized that even a favorable ruling by Koh in the FTC case wouldn't get it closer to being able to field a 5G capable iPhone in any reasonable time frame without Qualcomm's cooperation and support.

Through its appeals, Qualcomm may be able to soften the blows of Judge Koh's decision, but the decision is in line with other regulatory actions around the world in terms of the findings of anticompetitive conduct. The main difference is the sweeping requirement to renegotiate all of the existing patent licenses.

Qualcomm may be able to modify this, but I think it's clear that Qualcomm will not enjoy the level of profitability in the future that it enjoyed when it had free rein to impose its preferred licensing regime on the OEMs. At this point, it's difficult to quantify the effect of the renegotiated agreements, but it appears that the profitability party is over.

I recently completed a review of the Rethink Technology position in Qualcomm following the Apple settlement announcement and Qualcomm's fiscal 2019 Q2 earnings report. Factoring in the lump sum settlement consideration by Apple of $4.5-4.7 billion, and licensing and chip sales revenue from Apple going forward, I modified my DCF model with the new revenue inputs. This yielded a calculated fair value of $81/share.

On the basis of the fair value and my expectation that the trade war would cause Qualcomm's share price to decline in the near term, I sold Qualcomm on May 13 at about $83/share. The threat of an adverse decision in the FTC case was not a factor in my sell decision, other than I've held it as a longstanding risk for Qualcomm.

In my review article, I concluded that Qualcomm was a sell, based on the fact that it was already fairly valued and likely to decline in the near term. I still rate Qualcomm a sell based on the likely negative impact to profitability of the Koh decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.