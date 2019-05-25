Best Buy: Growth Is Dead

Best Buy store. Source: Barron's.

Best Buy (BBY) reported quarterly earnings Thursday. The company delivered revenue of $9.14 billion, non-GAAP EPS of $1.02 and GAAP EPS of $0.98. The company delivered an earnings beat, while revenue was in-line. Despite the positive earnings report the stock was off by over 4%. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Growth Appears Dead

Best Buy has done a yeoman's job of navigating economic headwinds and the potential disruption of bricks-and-mortar stores by Amazon (AMZN) and other online retailers. It was one of the first traditional retailers to embrace online sales and its upfront investment has paid off handsomely. In my opinion, Best Buy has been rather successful at beating back the Amazon threat. However, the bigger it gets the harder it is to grow revenue at a respectable clip. This quarter may have proved that out as total revenue of $9.1 billion grew Y/Y by less than 1%. This could be considered paltry by Best Buy's standards.

Domestic revenue of $8.5 billion was up less than 1% Y/Y. Domestic represents over 90% of the company's total revenue. The increase was spurred by (1) comparable sales growth of 1.3% and (2) revenue from GreatCall, a leading connected health services provider, acquired in the second half of 2018. Comparable sales growth was partially offset by the closure of 105 Best Buy mobile and large-format store closures in the past year. Will Best Buy be able to capture this lost revenue at other store locations or via its direct-to-consumer ("DTC") platform? That appears to be what management has in mind.

On a product basis, comparable sales growth was driven by appliances, and computing and mobile phones. They were slightly offset by a comparable sales decline of 12.7% in entertainment. Domestic online revenue of $1.3 billion was up 13.6% Y/Y. The segment was the stalwart again this quarter and it could drive Best Buy's growth going forward. On a comparable basis domestic online revenue grew 14.5% on higher traffic and higher order values.

Revenue for the international segment was $661 million, down 5.2%. Comparable sales were off 1.2%. Entertainment and computing and mobile phones dragged down comparable sales, falling 14.0% and 4.0%, respectively.

All About Margins

Amid stagnant top line growth Best Buy must find a way to expand margins if it wants to grow the bottom line. Last quarter gross margin ticked down slightly. This quarter gross margin of 23.7% was up 40 basis points versus the year earlier period. The improvement was driven by higher gross profit at GreatCall. On a dollar basis, gross profit of $2.2 billion rose 2.1%. This outstripped the dismal growth in revenue.

SG&A expense of $1.8 billion was 20.1% of total revenue, the same as that of the previous year. GreatCall's operating expenses were partially muted by lower incentive compensation expense. Operating income on a dollar basis was $334 million, up Y/Y by double-digits. Heading into the quarter I suggested the company needed to keep SG&A costs under control. Cost containment efforts drove the narrative this quarter and will likely drive the narrative for the foreseeable future. SG&A costs could be the one variable management can actually control. Revenue growth and gross margins could be more difficult for management to have a major impact on.

That said, it could be difficult for management to keep a lid on SG&A costs going forward. To keep pace with Amazon, Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) it must offer same day or next day deliverance service to customers. The service is great, but it comes at a cost. The company must also keep innovating and investing in its DTC channel to make the online shopping experience best-in-class. The company's Geek Squad, In-Home Advisors and Total Tech Support offer assistance to customers who may not be tech-savvy. In a gig economy filled with people who work independently and may not have access to a corporate IT staff, Geek Squad could be the next best alternative. I personally rely on Total Tech Support and Geek Squad for more complicated computer issues.

These services make Best Buy stand out from the pack, but they too come at a cost. The company must constantly train staff to ensure they remain abreast of the latest developments in IT. The costs for these value-added services occur each quarter, but at some point the increasing costs to maintain this infrastructure could outpace Best Buy's top line growth.

Takeaway

BBY's revenue growth has ground to a halt. Will investors ground the stock also? BBY is off over 2% Y/Y and could fall further. Sell BBY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.