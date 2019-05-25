Recent stock movements have made the stock excessively valued, and I believe that at current valuation, it warrants your attention and a place on your watchlist.

The company has a history of profitability and is in the business of selling recession-resistant products in various price segments.

In this article, we'll take a look at one of my favorite holdings, Kimberly-Clark (KMB). This company has been part of my portfolio for several years, and I look to add further when opportunities present themselves.

As usual, we'll look at the company basics, to begin with before moving on to a financial review and what makes the company investable from the perspective of fundamentals. We'll then move onto risks and headwinds facing the company going forward, before going into the stock valuation. Here we'll look at what price you should pay to own the shares, and what sort of returns you should expect.

Kimberly-Clark is a company well-deserving of your money in the long term, if not today - and here I'll show you why I think that is.

(Source: IndustriALL Global Union)

Kimberly-Clark - We'll all need diapers (mostly)

Kimberly-Clark is an almost 150-year old company which have specialized into one of the most fundamental needs that human beings have - hygiene. The company sells its products in more than 175 countries, and its products are, as such, used by almost ~2 billion people worldwide, going by that logic.

(Source: Kimberly-Clark Investor Presentation)

Business segments are divided simply as follows:

Personal Care, including Diapers, Baby Wipes, Feminine Care, Incontinence care and Training/Youth/Swim pants

including Diapers, Baby Wipes, Feminine Care, Incontinence care and Training/Youth/Swim pants Consumer Tissue, including Facial Tissues, Bathroom Tissues, and Paper Towels.

including Facial Tissues, Bathroom Tissues, and Paper Towels. KCP (K-C professional), including Tissues for away-from-home use, wipers, and Safety Products.

In terms of size, the Personal care Segments represents almost half of 2018 sales and over half of company operating profit. K-C Professional is the smallest segment, at about $3.4B in annual sales.

This also has to do with the fact that most of the company's multi-billion dollar brands are located in the Personal Care segment.

(Source: Kimberly-Clark Investor Presentation)

Company sales are becoming increasingly more diversified outside of the US. Production is being relocated as well, as many of the company's products are being manufactured to areas with cheaper labor, and as such, higher margins. Important to point out is that developed market sales, excepting the USA, are actually declining (3% compared to 2017) while emerging markets are growing at twice the 3%-rate of USA. It's likely that future sales growth will come to an increasing degree from emerging markets.

Poppin' the Hood

Operating a company on the scale of Kimberly-Clark means utilizing the benefits of economies of scale to produce products at a very cost-effective basis and negotiate favorable terms from suppliers.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

This is something that can be clearly observed in the company's historical margins. Compared to European producers of similar products, we're looking at significantly better margins on these very basic products.

In addition, this company has a massive advertising budget. Over the past few years, this has shrunk some, but the company still spends a massive ~$650M annually on advertising alone. (Source: Statista)

One must remember that we're not talking about a glass of marinara sauce. The physical dimensions of KMB products are strictly speaking, larger, than many other products in the supermarket/store. This translates to limited shelf space in most stores, which means that retailers are likely to keep to brands that consumers are used to and want to buy - and this is where the company's massive advertising budget comes in and translates to potential long-term consumer loyalty with regards to the company's brands.

This also means that despite the company's products being relatively simple, KMB's massive size and economies of scale means that it can be considered relatively tricky for new entrants to break into this market and enjoy the wide distribution that Kimberly-Clark currently enjoys.

This also means that the company can outspend most any company trying to break into their turf - and all of this is the reason, I believe, that the company is #1 or #2 in as many as 80 countries (as seen in the first graphic).

Stable, Market-beating Returns and Aggressive Cost-Cutting

(Source: Kimberly-Clark Investor Presentation)

The company consistently enjoys very high rates of return on invested capital. This can also be observed from a historical perspective.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

The company is, simply put, a very fine-tuned machine, running extremely well and with very good margins. There are several reasons for this, but operational excellence and a tradition of cost-cutting are the primary drivers here.

(Source: Kimberly-Clark Investor Presentation)

The company's FORCE-initiative has created a company culture where the focus on savings has yielded some incredible returns over the past ten years, with further savings potential being continually identified and executed. Going forward, as we can see, the company intends for further lofty savings of beyond $1.5B.

This includes a massive restructuring program launched in 2018.

(Source: Kimberly-Clark Investor Presentation)

The aim, of course, is to make the company leaner still. The company has an aggressive focus on discretionary spending. While the company is reducing BTL (Between the line) spending - from 17.9% to 16.2% in 3 years - this does not, and will not include R&D and advertising costs, areas where the company continues to invest (Source: Kimberly-Clark Investor Presentation).

The restructuring also calls for divestment of lower-profitability businesses, the closing of 10 manufacturing facilities and a reduction of the global workforce by 13%. The divestment targets businesses that altogether represent 1% of the company's total sales.

Due to these initiatives and plans, both historical and going forward, Kimberly-Clark has been able to showcase a recession-resistant business model (in terms of dividends and returns) that thrives in a number of different market climates and provides reliable funds from which to pay out shareholder dividends.

The company has increased its dividend by 7% annually on average for the past 20 years. Since 2000, the dividend has increased from roughly $1/share to $4/share, representing a 300% increase. The payout ratio hovers around a relatively conservative ~60% and has for the past 4 years.

(Source: Kimberly-Clark Investor Presentation)

The company has also been buying back its own shares and continues to target a strong reduction in Shares outstanding, further adding to shareholder value.

Debt

In terms of debt, Kimberly-Clark can be considered conservative, at an excellent 1.82X Net Debt/EBITDA ratio, with an interest cover ratio (operating income/interest expense) of 11.99X. The company has a strong rating trend.

S&P Global Ratings on Nov. 28 affirmed the long- and short-term issuer credit ratings of Kimberly-Clark Corp. at A/A-1 to reflect the rating agency's expectation that the company's restructuring program will restore profitability and improve its cost structure. (Source: S&P)

These ratings are unlikely to change unless the company exceeds a 2.X basis in terms of EBITDA on a sustained basis, but given the company's cost savings and restructuring initiatives, I believe this unlikely to happen. What we may see, is a short term debt level of 2.X or above, but the agencies have included this in their calculations and consider this insufficient reason to re-evaluate the company's ratings unless it becomes a long-term ratio. (Source: S&P)

Looking forward

Given the mature American/developed markets, the company needs to find other targets for future growth - and so it has.

(Source: Kimberly-Clark Investor Presentation)

The company targets a number of geographic areas which have an inherent larget number of births, which translates into better growth opportunities for the company's products.

There are several arguments as to why expanding further into emerging markets not only is a possibility, but a requirement going forward for a company like Kimberly-Clark.

Firstly, 90% of global births today are in emerging markets, which translates into a high potential market demand increase for diapers and many of the company's core products. Secondly, the ongoing middle-class expansion in India and China will create customers that have the purchasing power to buy the company's products, which can be considered more premium in the US, and most certainly are in these geographies and markets. Thirdly, and this is more of a negative toward established markets, established markets are very mature at this stage. Growth opportunities here will be small, next to the opportunities abroad. It requires the company to adapt.

(Source: Kimberly-Clark Investor Presentation)

That's babies - and that's not mentioning the potential growth in Adult and Feminine care in these markets, which show growth rates in sales far beyond the established market rates.

(Source: Kimberly-Clark Investor Presentation)

All in all, there's little wonder KMB is expanding into these markets, and we should expect more here going forward.

Company Risks

Expansion and mature markets carry with them key risks. Here are some things to consider prior to investing your money with Kimberly-Clark.

Despite the company's overall strength, there are risks to relocating production outside of the US. The company did this to, among other things, fight FX effects in relation to import/export, but a short-term rising USD will, of course, impact sales outside of the US. FX effects for a company this active internationally are always something to be taken into consideration, and given the company's growing focus on international sales and production, we can only expect FX risks to increase.

This, to me, translates to a less "reliable" Kimberly-Clark, as numbers will start to fluctuate more due to these currency effects.

Perhaps most distressingly, however, Kimberly-Clark's products, usually #1 in many markets, have begun to lose their position in home markets. In the US, the Huggies diapers have fallen to second place after diapers from Procter & Gamble (PG). While these two companies have virtually controlled the American diaper market for almost 40 years and their market share has gone up and down, this shows an unfavorable trend for KMB. The same development is true for adult diapers.

Besides Procter & Gamble, there's also the private label/store label competition, as with all other products prone to such development. Increased competition and possibilities to order things online mean that many shoppers are less likely to buy brand products and focus on savings.

What I believe this means going forward are two things.

Issues/increased complications in passing on costs to consumers/retailers, influencing the company's pricing power.

Issues/challenges in maintaining market-beating investment returns and margins due to this competition, putting into question any premium the company may have enjoyed in terms of the share price.

It also means that as we've previously mentioned, that established market segments are much less profitable than emerging markets - and recently, Kimberly-Clark has been struggling in these markets as of annual reports for 2016 and 2017.

In addition, we're looking at significant raw material risk for the company. The company's primary raw material is cellulose and polypropylene, and these are subject to price fluctuations. Any such volatility affects the company's profits.

Valuation

Having balanced the pro/con portion of the equation, we now move forward to company valuation.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

As we can see, the time of appealing valuation is, in effect, past for this time. The company has a history of bouncing up and down, but usually returning to the premium norm to which it has become accustomed over the years. The market typically ascribes a premium to the stock price, making it trade at an average of 19.3 in blended P/E.

This is also pretty much the exact, current valuation of the stock.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

As we can see, an investment at this stage yields less than acceptable returns, even going by a premium valuation. If we give the company some leeway and accept it's historical P/E high, we're looking at returns of ~12% annually, but this is, of course, unrealistic if put into relation to company key risks.

Moderating our expectations going forward shows us that clearly, the company would be a poor investment at this juncture, even allowing the company it's premium valuation.

I disagree with the two upgrades given in April, as specified by this article. While my long-term position is a definite hold, and I'm always looking to add further to my Kimberly-Clark position, doing so at these valuations would be too great a risk with too little of a reward, going by future expectations and historical performance indicators.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Looking at historical stock price developments, we can see volatility during times of macro uncertainty. This means that especially given the new company risks going forward here (including more FX risks, emerging market risks, etc), the volatility may be larger this time around, once another drop in valuation comes.

My own position in the company was initiated at a valuation of ~16.0, to a yield of roughly 3.7%. I viewed this as an acceptable risk to reward ratios with returns of about 12.5% going forward. I still view this as a favorable risk/reward ratio.

I do believe that today's DGI/value investor should temper expectations even further, and we should be looking for P/E valuations of closer to below 16.0 before buying this company, in order to offset potential future risks.

I also want to mention that KMB has previously been a very "easy" company to forecast. FactSet analysts have had a 100% accuracy on the stock forecasts, discounting a 10% margin of error, with the highest error being back in 2010 at an earnings miss of 9% (still not enough to qualify for a "miss" according to this metric).

Thesis

Kimberly-Clark is a great company.

It's a well-oiled machine with a planet-spanning network of sales distribution, and I believe it will enjoy future profits, growth and will continue to reward shareholders accordingly. With a 45+ year dividend growth history, it's one of the textbook definitions of a "blue-chip", and I hope my presentation of the risks faced by the company, or my recommendation against a current purchase doesn't give the wrong impression here. Apart from its 45+ year dividend aristocrat status, it has paid dividends for 80 consecutive years.

(Source: Kimberly-Clark Investor Presentation)

Payout ratios remain safe, and the company will continue to generate impressive amounts of free cash flow. Unlike many other companies, KMB has been running its restructuring and optimization initiatives for over a decade and has saved billions of dollars.

The key uncertainty here is whether KMB can return to, and maintain its targets while maintaining it's market-beating ratios of profitability. To this, my answer is 'i doubt it'.

This means that the company premium valuation, and expectations for the company, should be lowered, as the key risks facing KMB are material enough from a long-term (declining birth rates, emerging market risks, FX, raw material) perspective.

Because of the combination of uncertainty regarding future growth rates (they will grow, but how fast?), and just how their emerging market initiatives will go forward (just how profitable will they be long-term?), I believe the best way to approach a KMB investment is to catch the stock during a lower valuation to guarantee an acceptable rate of return.

It is my opinion that 15-16 in terms of blended P/E would be enough to offset potential risks while guaranteeing the investor a decent return from the dividend.

My current price target, as such, is below $110/share, and at this valuation, the stock constitutes a "HOLD".

Recommendation

At these valuations, I consider Kimberly-Clark a "HOLD". A share price of ~$110 and a blended P/E valuation of 16 or below would constitute a "BUY" for me and would be the position where I would increase my current exposure further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG, KMB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.