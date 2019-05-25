Buyers Of Gap Stores Stock Today Are Only Paying For Old Navy

For those willing to wait for the 2020 Old Navy split to close, you can get the rest of the brands for free.

Shares of Gap initially soared on news the company would separate Old Navy from the rest of the business.

Back in February, investors were initially exuberant over Gap Stores' (GPS) plan to separate Old Navy from the rest of the company. The shares were never going to get a reasonable valuation given their reliance on mall-based brick and mortar locations of the Gap and Banana Republic brands, which globally operate more than 1,800 stores (roughly 50% of the company's total footprint). However, the value-based, family-oriented Old Navy brand was mostly positioned as a strip center location model, with minimal exposure to enclosed malls. Old Navy is undoubtedly the crown jewel of Gap Stores.

As you can see from the chart below, investors cheered the announcement initially, but since then have moved on to the "here and now." With the separation not expected until 2020, and apparel sales weak lately, Gap stock is making new lows:

For contrarian minded, long-term value investors, the long-term nature of the Old Navy split, coupled with negative near-term sentiment, is offering a unique opportunity to buy Gap Stores today in anticipation of receiving shares of a newly independent Old navy next year. The stock will pay a 4.5% annualized dividend yield while you wait, and based on our EBITDA forecast for the entire company for 2019 (roughly $1.65 billion), you are paying a rock bottom multiple of less than 4.5x EV/EBITDA.

The biggest factor in buying Gap Stores today is the idea that using a reasonable conservative valuation, we can conclude that investors at today's price are getting all of the non-Old Navy brands for free. Here is the breakdown:

Projected Old Navy results for 2019:

Revenue: $7.9 billion

EBITDA Margin: 13%

EBITDA: $1.02 billion

Assumed Standalone Old Navy Valuation Multiple: 8.0x EV/EBITDA

Implied Old Navy Value: $8.160 billion

Current Gap Stores Valuation:

Stock Price: $21.50

Share Count: 383 million

Cash: $1.369 billion

Debt: $1.249 billion

Total Company Enterprise Value: $8.12 billion

As you can see, Gap stock today reflects Old Navy at an 8x EV/EBITDA multiple, and excludes the rest of the business entirely. Gap Stores in total should generate EBITDA of $1.65 billion this year, of which roughly $630 million, or 38%, is from the non Old Navy brands.

Even assigning a 50% valuation discount (4x EV/EBITDA) for the mall-based business, implies a value of $2.52 billion, or $6.50 per Gap share, but investors are getting that entirely for free at today's stock price.

The strongest long-term thesis for this investment is that Old Navy should continue to thrive as a standalone business, and will likely even see its financial results improve with a management team squarely focused on that brand and nothing else. Over time the company should remain a cash cow in North America and quite possibly expand overseas (only 1% of store count currently).

The risk/reward is quite striking, and for those worried about the mall-based piece of Gap, the margin of safety there is the company's balance sheet, which as of year-end 2018 had a net cash position of $120 million and only $1.25 billion of debt (due in April 2021). In fact, that debt will likely be refinanced and moved to Old navy's balance sheet, giving the mall-based brands no leverage whatsoever.

Long term, I see Old Navy shares as gaining far more interest than Gap Stores, and possibly being mentioned in the same arena as Ross Stores, TJ Maxx, Target, etc. If the company performs well, there is probably even valuation upside to 10x EV/EBITDA, where many other non-mall based retailers trade. Simply put, from current levels the downside appears minimal, with fair value on current financial results at about $28 per share ($21.50 for Old Navy spin-off plus $6.50 for the stub), and future upside residing with improvement in Old Navy over the long term as a laser-focused management team tries to deliver for its new investor base.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.