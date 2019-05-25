Xinyuan: The Future Is Starting To Brighten

Its stock price continues lower than what its P/E and dividend rate would suggest it should be.

Elliott R. Morss, Ph.D. ©All Rights Reserved

Introduction

In recent posts on Xinyuan (XIN), I have been cautious:

The Oosten units have stopped selling;

XIN’s tendency to get “off track, and

The TPG shares.

The first quarter results are in, and while there are still some worrying items, things look a lot better than they did three months ago.

The Numbers

The first quarter is usually the slowest for XIN. In fact, XIN lost money in the first quarter of 2018. The first quarter of 2019 is quite different: sales and revenues were much higher and the net loss in 2018 has turned into a profit.

Table 1. – XIN First Quarter Financials (mil. US$)

The Chinese Real Estate Market

There is much talk of economic problems in China. And granted, there are some. But FocusEconomics projects the Chinese GDP growth rate will only fall from 6.6% to 6.3%. I can live with a 6.3% growth rate. And of greatest importance for XIN, the market for first and second tier cities in China remains strong. This is because the housing demand in these cities continues to exceed supply.

XIN Investments Outside of China

I view these as XIN’s Achilles' Heels. Most urban real estate markets turn on considerable local knowledge and political connections. XIN has these in China but not elsewhere. As I have noted in earlier postings, XIN’s Oosten project in Brooklyn is in trouble. There were no sales in the last two quarters of 2018 and only one sale in the first quarter of 2019. That means that out of the 215 total units, 38 remain unsold. We hear that progress is being made on other overseas investments. I am keeping my fingers crossed.

The Really Good News

During the last quarter, the XIN ADS stock price has been in the range of $4.27 and $5.00, way below what one would expect, given its earnings and dividend. However, in my last posting on XIN, I noted that TPG is liquidating its XIN position. TPG started with 18.6 million shares (about 20% of XIN’s total shares). As of February 25, 2019, it still held more than 7 million shares of XIN.

I suggested that until TPG had liquidated its position, the XIN price was not likely to go much above $5.

I just checked TPG’s holdings. As of May 23rd, TPG held only 2,274,014 shares, meaning that since February, TPG has sold 4.9 million shares! No wonder the price has been “under pressure.”

Source: Fintel

Conclusions

Real estate investing is a tough and risky business. And on top of all that, a major XIN shareholder is liquidating its position. But it has only 2.3 million shares left to sell. So the share price will probably remain below $5 for the next quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.