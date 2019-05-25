Polyus Q1 2019 Results: Expectedly Strong

I continue to consider Polyus as one of the best Russian stocks.

The company finished most of its infrastructure modernisation projects, which will lead to higher FCF and lower capex during the year.

Company Overview

Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY) published solid financial results for the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to $751 million, a decrease of 3% (22% Y-o-Y) compared to $774 million in the previous quarter due to a decrease in the volume of flotation concentrate sales from 75 thousand ounces in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 22 thousand ounces during the reporting period.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

The total cash costs (TCC) of the company for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 8% to $358 per ounce against $331 per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily due to a decrease in the sales of antimony flotation concentrate in the reporting period, which led to lower effect of by-product sales ($7 per ounce in the Q1 2019 against $31 per ounce in Q4 2018). These factors were partially offset by a seasonal mining suspension of the structurally higher cost alluvials and lower repair expenses at Natalka compared to the previous quarter.

Source: Corporate presentation

Adjusted EBITDA reached $488 million, an increase from $484 million in the previous quarter (1% Q-o-Q; 26% Y-o-Y), as the effect of lower gold sales and TCC growth per ounce was completely offset by rising gold prices and a decrease in general, commercial and administrative expenses in the reporting period.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

The adjusted net profit for the first quarter of 2019 was $243 million, a seasonal decrease of 16% compared to the Q4 2018 (9% Y-o-Y).

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Capital expenditures in the reporting period amounted to $99 million, a decrease of 48% Q-o-Q (-46% Y-o-Y) amid a lower level of capital expenditures in all Polyus' business units.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

I expect Polyus’ capex to decline further, as most company's projects are already completed.

Source: Corporate presentation

The company's free cash flow increased by 3.3 times compared to the first quarter of 2018 and by 58% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and amounted to $339 million.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Polyus presented expectedly strong results for the first quarter of 2019. The revenue growth rate was 22% compared to the first quarter of 2018, which was a result of an increase in gold sales by 24% in the reporting period with a slight decrease in gold prices.

The company's EBITDA margin in Q1 reached 65%, which is close to the maximum values ​​in the company's history and is the leading result among the world's gold miners. The increase in margins and sales volumes had a positive impact on the Polyus' net profit, which increased 2.5 times. Also, the ruble weakening had a significant positive effect on profit, which resulted in additional $189 million due to currency revaluation.

Another positive point is a significant increase in free cash flow. FCF increased by 58% Q-o-Q and 3.3 times compared to Q1 2018. Here, gold sales in Q1 played the most significant role, with a seasonal decrease in capex and working capital optimization.

Revisiting Sukhoi Log

Source: Company’s website

Sukhoi Log is an essential part of Polyus’ long-term investment case. With estimated reserves of more than 2,000 tonnes of gold (64.3 million troy ounces), Sukhoi Log is one of the world's largest untapped gold deposits. The deposit accounts for at least 28% of all gold reserves in Russia.

Polyus has drilled approximately 160,000 meters since October 2017 and completed the first stages of hydrogeology and geotechnical drilling. In order to further update of gold reserves estimates at Sukhoi Log, the company expanded the drilling campaign. Polyus now expects to drill approximately 223,000 meters by the end of 2019, compared to 197,000 meters of initially planned drilling.

Source: Corporate presentation

The company plans to present the results of the first assessment of proved and probable reserves in the first half of 2020, after the completion of the drilling program. Polyus is expected to make a final investment decision in 2020-2021. Polyus estimates capital expenditures for the development of Sukhoi Log at $2-2.5 billion, the launch is scheduled for 2026.

Polyus said the Sukhoi Log processing facility would use a conventional gravity/flotation process to treat an average of 30 million tonnes of ore a year. The company plans to reach average annual production at the deposit of around 1.6 million ounces of gold with a total cash cost of $420-470 per ounce.

With Sukhoi Log running at full capacity, Polyus would be able to almost double its gold production. The development of Sukhoi Log has the potential to make the stock price skyrocket in the long term, so truly patient investors will be certainly rewarded with spectacular returns.

Risks

High dependency on the Olimpiada mine (more than 50% of the company's revenue) carries a significant risk to the company's attractiveness in case of the mine's underperformance.

There is a risk that the updated data of the Sukhoi Log economic parameters may imply higher capex which will result in lower FCF after 2020.

I think that the sanctions risk is the least relevant to Polyus. The company has no export to the US, doesn't have much to do with the Russian government and looks like the least likely target for sanctions.

Final thoughts

By and large, it’s hard to say something more about Polyus. The company just works and makes every effort to remain one of the best gold mining companies in the world. Amid the global economic instability, the company looks attractive due to rising demand for gold.

It's also important to note that OPYGY trades on very little volume and "by appointment only," so look toward the London Stock Exchange where Polyus' shares are also traded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.