Renault - Why I Just Doubled Down

The company hit my price target last night, dropping to below €50, and I doubled my position at a price of €49.92/share, and a new position YoC of 6.8%.

While we may be going into a period of uncertainty, valuations for one of Europe's largest automotive companies are favorable.

Renault, as of the trade worries currently affecting the market, is trading at a 5-6 year low.

Over the past few weeks, I've been keeping an extremely close eye on Renault (OTC:RNSDF) (OTCPK:RNLSY). The reason has been simple - the share price is collapsing day-by-day as we speak. My own position is/was closing on a -10%, which incidentally also is the price/valuation I set myself when I was going to increase my position.

Last night, and this morning (though the stock is slightly in the green now), the stock broke the €50/share level and went below. This morning, I called my broker in my private banking account (yes, we still have to use phone orders for French stocks, damn Euronext) and ordered him to double my position in terms of the number of shares, increasing my Renault position to a respectable (in my view) ~0.66% portfolio allocation, making Renault my second-largest automotive stock (pure automotive brand, not parts/electronics).

Let me show you why.

Renault - From decent 2018 to 1Q19 of horrors

Back in March, I wrote about Renault in my article, Renault: Get Behind The Wheel. My stance was bullish (and still is), and I pointed out very clearly that I did not share the company's partial optimism/view of relative stability for 2019 compared to 2018.

It turns out, I was right to doubt this.

I don't share the company's optimism for a "stable" FY19 compared to FY18, and I don't believe you should either. I believe headwinds for car manufacturers will continue for some time yet - but that doesn't mean the stock is uninvestable or in any way uninteresting. (Source: "Renault - Get Behind the Wheel" Seeking Alpha Article)

In my article, I declared an approximate valuation of ~5 in terms of P/E to be appealing for the carmaker, representing a stock price of €56-€60. Clearly, this is now seen as too generous by the market, which is currently punishing the company. Of course, Renault isn't the only carmaker being slaughtered. Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DMLRY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and other manufacturers are receiving similar treatment.

So what's happened, beyond Brexit and trade worries, to warrant this crucifixion?

The Quarterly - horrible

(Source: 1Q19 Presentation)

Some short points above. The comparison to H1, as the company writes, is jarring, and certain markets are down hard.

(Source: 1Q19 Presentation)

In AMI, we can clearly see the results of Iran sanctions/troubles. While Europe actually did not look as bad as that, the overall global group result is bad, regardless of how the result was achieved or what influenced key markets.

Overall unit sales were down 5.6%, representing almost 60,000 cars less sold during the quarter. Group Revenues were down similarly, at 4.8%. It's important to point out, however, that this was largely due to FX effects. At constant exchange rates, the drop in revenues would have been approximately half of current.

The company now expects the following for FY19.

Europe to remain stable (provided there's no hard Brexit)

Significant growth in Brazil (10%)

Small growth in Russia (3%)

A global automotive market of -1.6% in terms of sales, provided there's no hard Brexit.

The automaker then goes on to reaffirm its guidance for 2019 and guides for an increase in group revenues and margins of ~6% or above. A positive operational FCF in the automotive sector is also a key goal.

Nissan and Renault

In the article, "4 Reasons Why I Would Not Invest In Renault Now", by Frederic Laudenklos, the author goes on to point out specific risks in the stock, despite current undervaluation. These include, among others, a very complex partnership structure wherein an obvious lack of trust becomes apparent if you lift the lid a tiny fraction. The author also goes on to argue with regards to the hatchback market, increased EV competition, and a case for the overall legacy of Carlos Ghosn potentially poisoning future profitability for a while to come.

The article is well-written and the point is one that is made across the continent by other investors as well. That the headwinds potentially facing Renault considering the executive shakeup following Ghosn and the current partnership structure need to be put to bed before Renault becomes an investable stock.

It's not a bad argument to make, and the risks here to the stock are valid.

Any positives at all?

So, that was a terrible quarter. Yet, I'm still a strong Renault bull, and I don't believe my long-term thesis for Renault is materially impacted in any way by any of these risks. Why? Well, for one, certain segments in the company performed well despite 1Q19 and global headwinds.

(Source: 1Q19 Presentation)

A quarter of the French market belongs to Renault, even more in Russia, and numbers are growing in other key markets as well. The Kwid was introduced in Brazil, which recorded sales increases of almost 30% in a single quarter! The market share here is almost 9% at this point. In Russia, the Lada Granta is a strong best-seller (providing 7.1% more contributions to during 1Q19), and the company keeps gaining market share in Argentina and Turkey as well.

(Source: 1Q19 Presentation)

While there are sunspots in Renault, there are successes to be certain, with more product launches coming during 2019. Renault continues, in my view, to be one of Europe's premier automotive manufacturers. The company's share price and valuation are currently under fire from macro tendencies, global market headwinds as well as Renault/Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) (OTCPK:NSANF)-specific challenges which need resolving.

However, there's no doubt in my mind that the parties involved will come to an agreement that leaves Renault either better off, or at the very least, not worse off than prior to the agreement. This is the source of my long-term Renault bullishness.

Wrapping up & Thesis

In this short article, I've updated you as to my Renault thesis, and I've provided you a justification why I called my broker and doubled my Renault position size this morning. However, my arguments do come with a few risks.

Firstly, I overall believe we're headed for further macro challenges. My reason for buying at this time was simple - Renault at a bare ~4 P/E valuation when other automotive manufacturers trade at double those valuations is too good to ignore entirely.

I do believe we'll face future headwinds, however, and those might very well impact the share price negatively, providing grounds for further drops. It doesn't matter that this price represents an almost 5-year low - it can fall further.

I also referred to another author's article, affirming a well-made point. It's likely that we may see future fallout from the Ghosn scandal, and the problems with the current partnership structure, where smaller Renault essentially owns its bigger brother, are far from over.

However, Ghosn has been removed, and so have his top aides (Source: Bloomberg). Some of the issues here have been put to rest, and those that remain, while potentially affecting the share price, are issues I deem to be handleable by the company long term.

Stocks may fall further. We may see a recession in 2019, or in 2020, or 2030. There may be increased competition in key markets, key segments and headwinds the company needs to face. However, I don't deal in maybe's and what-may-happen's. I try to make the best investment decisions for the day. For the week. For the month. For the year. I don't have a crystal ball.

Nothing changes the fact that you're buying France's answer to Volkswagen in terms of "The Common man's Car" at a valuation of ~4 P/E. At a dividend yield of ~7%.

My defense against buying at the "wrong time" or the "wrong stock" is to:

Maintain a sizeable cash position with which to invest further, if prices are appealing.

Never overexpose any non-core (defensive) position to more than 3% and defensive/core positions to 5%.

Never purchase in quantities considered "too large" in relation to my overall portfolio value, or current available capital.

This strategy has served me well over the years.

I believe in the end it comes down to two simple questions every dividend investor should ask him/herself prior to investing in a company.

Am I buying a good company?

Am I buying it at an appealing valuation/price?

At Renault's current valuation, and considering Renault as a company, my answer to these questions is obviously a resounding "Yes".

Thank you kindly for reading.

Recommendation

At a stock price of ~€50, I believe Renault represents a "Strong Buy". I do believe one should never overexpose oneself, however, and the stock price and all automotive stocks may very well fall further. My next price target for Renault is below €42, at which point I would once again buy more stock, this time increasing my position by a third.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RNSDF, RNLSY, DDAIF, DMLRY, BMWYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.