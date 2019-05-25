Stocks To Watch: Walmart's 5260, Computex And Healthcare Headwinds

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning.

No formal trade talks are scheduled between the U.S. and China, but President Trump and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are meeting in Tokyo. Japanese officials said a trade deal on automobile tariffs is unlikely to be worked out just yet. Healthcare sector investors may need to have their hard hats on next week with President Trump potentially signing an executive order to mandate the disclosure of prices across the healthcare industry and the first major opioid trial kicking off. Economic reports will come pouring in on May 30 as preliminary Q1 GDP, pending home sales, jobless claims and international trade data all come out. Finally, the week finishes off on autopilot in a sense, with National Autonomous Vehicle Day set for May 31. Don't be surprised to hear an announcement or two.

Notable earnings reports: Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO), Nio (NYSE:NIO) and YY (NASDAQ:YY) on May 28; Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) on May 29; Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), Dell (NYSE:DELL), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Gap (NYSE:GPS), Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) on May 30; Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) and Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) on May 31. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for the complete list of earnings reporters.

IPO watch: A relatively slow week is ahead for the IPO market with no deals expected to price, although Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ:BYND) analyst quiet period expiration on May 28 is going to put underwriters Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, BAML, Jefferies and William Blair on the hook. Shares of Beyond Meat have more than tripled from their IPO pricing level to place BYND's valuation in the stratosphere. Keep an eye on Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) as the Beyond Meat reports pile in. Both food companies plan are expected to make meat alternative announcements sometime this year, which could reset growth/valuation expectations. TransMedics (NASDAQ:TMDX), Sciplay (NASDAQ:SCPL) So-Young (NASDAQ:SY) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) also have analyst quiet period expirations on May 28.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) to $0.55 from $0.48 and Guess (NYSE:GES) to $0.1125 to $0.2250. Guess tipped off its dividend cut in April, saying it planned to redeploy capital and return incremental value to shareholders through share repurchases.

Project 5260: Walmart (NYSE:WMT) hosts an event in New York City called 5260 that could rattle the advertising industry. Hundreds of major consumer products companies are expected to trek to New York City to hear pitches on the advertising opportunities off the Walmart e-commerce platform. Some of the major players reported to be invited are Procter & Gamble PG, Unilever (NYSE:UN), Coca Cola (NYSE:KO), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and NBC Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA). With the 5260 initiative, Walmart is going after some of the advertising spending that typically goes to Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), leveraging the data it picks up on consumers who see online ads then buy in WMT stores. Right now, Google and Facebook control roughly 60% of U.S. online ad spending, while Amazon has about 5.5% market share.

M&A tidbits: The go-shop period on Siris Capital's $1.7B acquisition of Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) expires on May 29. The $4B modified Dutch auction tender for shares of Johnson Controls expires on May 31. More reports tipping the DOJ's direction on the Sprint (NYSE:S)/T- Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) merger are likely.

Computex Taipei: PC players are expected to talk about new products at the event running in Taipei from May 27-June 1. Look for news from Acer on new laptops (Nitro 5, Swift 3), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on its GPU build, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) on its 5G dreams, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) on its Ryzen chip, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) on artificial intelligence applications and both Asus and Dell (DELL) with laptops. AMD (AMD) CEO Dr. Lisa Su is giving the keynote address, which can be watched Sunday night New York time.

Spotlight on 5G: EE (NYSE:BT) is set to launch the UK's first 5G mobile service when service becomes available in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast on May 30. Vodafone's 5G network will go live in July in seven U.K. cities. Both EE and Vodafone have paused their launches of Huawei's 5G phones.

Analyst/investor meetings: Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF) says it will outline its top priorities at its analyst day event on May 28. Pareteum's (NASDAQ:TEUM) management team will provide updates on the company's vision, new product offerings and growth strategies also on May 28. Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) on May 30. Tronox (NYSE:TROX) hosts its Investor Day event on May 30.

Drug watch: Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) plans to present new data from its mental health portfolio at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 28-31. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) says it will present data from its oncology pipeline at the 55th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology that begins on May 31.

FDA watch: Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) could find out if its Vascepa sNDA has been accepted for FDA review. The FDA is holding a public hearing on May 31 to discuss potential regulation for cannabis products.

Cannabis World Congress Expo: The cannabis conference runs from May 30-31 in New York City, highlighted by a "state of the industry" address by Canopy Growth's (NYSE:CGC) Bruce Linton and branding talk from "America's Cool Weed Grandma" Martha Stewart. Canopy adviser Stewart is helping the company develop cannabis products for people and their pets. Also making an appearance at the expo is Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF).

Legal stuff: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is due to hear next week on what it will owe in punitive damages from a case involving a link between baby powder and cancer. The company was already ordered to pay $25M in compensatory damages. Meanwhile, the first major opioid trial starts in Oklahoma for Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA), J&J (again in harm's way) and Allergan (NYSE:AGN). Other opioid lawsuits outside of Oklahoma involve Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK), Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK).

Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference: The headliner of the multi-sector, large-cap conference might be Boeing (NYSE:BA) with CEO Dennis Muilenberg due to give a strategy talk at a crucial time for the aerospace manufacturer. General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) CEO Phebe Novakovic, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) CEO Marillyn Hewson and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) CEO Alex Gorsky are also on the speaking roster at the event that typically covers wide-ranging topics. Other companies due to make an appearance include JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Centene (NYSE:CNC), Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 3M (NYSE:MMM), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), CitiGroup (NYSE:C), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP), Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII), Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), Visa (C), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), ANTM, BSX and General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

The Etsies: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is launching its first Etsy Design Awards event, with handcrafted, designed or vintage pieces needing to be submitted by May 28 to be eligible to win. The global competition will recognize the work of extraordinary creatives from around the world in September and promote the Etsy brand along the way. Shares of Etsy are up 33% YTD and 114% over the last 52 weeks.

Medical technology on display:: Guggenheim's MedTech Disruptors Summit running on May 29 in New York City features SetPoint Medical, Senseonics (NYSEMKT:SENS), Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD). Meanwhile, on the opposite coast in San Francisco, Oppenheimer's MedTech Day will include AIT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AITB) and some private companies. "MedTech is the next frontier in healthcare; state-of-the-art technologies and emerging therapies have the potential to fundamentally alter how the industry operates," previews Oppenheimer ahead of the event.

Data watch: The Nevada Gaming Control Board will release gaming win totals for April sometime next week. Gaming win has been over $1B the last two months, led by strength on the Boulder Strip and downtown Las Vegas. A strong print that includes Vegas momentum could lift Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), MGM Resorts (MGM), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR). The monthly report from the RV Industry Association is also due out. Watch Camping World (NYSE:CWH), LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII), Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) and Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) for volatility if the numbers surprise.

Rihanna: LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) is setting the online store for Rihanna's Fenty label to go live on May 29. The Fenty collection will also be featured in various pop-up stores. Early reviews for Rihanna's extensive collection have been extremely positive and analysts think the direct-to-consumer Fenty model (instead of fashion show runways) could be a major hit. LVMH is up 26% YTD, despite all the China trade headwinds.

Notable annual meetings: Climate protests are expected at the annual meetings scheduled on May 29 for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) after huge disruptions marked the Royal Dutch Shell and BP shareholder meetings last week. Lowe's (LOW) has its annual meeting scheduled for May 31.

Business calls: Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) will provide an update on May 30 regarding strategy and its future direction.

Sports betting: West Virginia could see live mobile sports betting next week if DraftKing's (DRAFT) betting app goes live as planned. FanDuel (DUEL), William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHF) and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) also have betting partners in the state and could follow with apps of their own shortly.

Box office: Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Aladdin is expected to bring in $60M to $70M across 4.4K locations during the holiday weekend to top the U.S. box office. Lionsgate's (NYSE:LGF.A) John Wick: Chapter 3 is expected to churn up another $24M and Avengers: Endgame is anticipated to add another $17M to its staggering domestic tally of $780M.

Barron's mentions: Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Visa (NYSE:V) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are profiled very favorably in the cover story. The MVP group is up 154% over the past three years, compared with 127% for the FAANGs and 38% for the S&P 500 Index, notes Tae Kim. The payment companies are expected to continue to benefit from the network effect of linking merchants, consumers, and banks. MGM Resorts (MGM) is called attractive on a free cash flow and EBITDA basis, and with activist investors in the house. FMC (NYSE:FMC) is seen as a safer bet than Corteva (CTVA) in the agriculture sector. The negative impact of tariffs on Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) and Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) is broken down in detail, while the insider buying by John Malone and others of Quarate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) attracts the publication's attention.

Sources: CNBC, Nasdaq, EDGAR, Engadget, Bloomberg, Variety

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.