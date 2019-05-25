Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

New Brexit phase

Theresa May on Friday announced she will resign as U.K. prime minister on June 7, while the process for electing a new leader will begin next week. "It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit," she declared, adding that it will be for her "successor to seek a way forward that honors the result of the Brexit referendum." Sterling gained on the news, but could face far more volatility over the next few trading days.

'Transitory' inflation effects and 'patience'

Some members of the Fed's monetary policy-setting committee noted "downside risks" to inflation have increased, according to the minutes from its April 30-May 1 meeting. Participants noted that "at least part of the recent softness in inflation could be attributed to idiosyncratic factors that seemed likely to have only transitory effects on inflation," in line with Chair Jerome Powell's remarks that lower-than-expected inflation could be "transitory." Members also saw the "patient approach" to determining future rate adjustments "would likely remain appropriate for some time."

Trade war headlines

Chipmakers started the week on the back foot as key semiconductor manufacturers cut off supplies to Huawei, only for the Trump administration to grant a temporary reprieve on the trade blacklist the following day. There were also concerns that the trade war would result into a broader tech war as the U.S. considered cutting off the flow of vital American technology to as many as five Chinese companies - including Hikvision. President Trump then signaled a trade deal with China could lift tough restrictions on "dangerous" Huawei and predicted a swift end to the ongoing tensions.

Difficult week for Deutsche Bank

Shares in the embattled German lender hit a record low ahead of what turned out to be an acrimonious board meeting at which Chairman Paul Achleitner took the brunt of the backlash from investors complaining about the group's dismal performance. Deutsche (NYSE:DB) is now prepared to make "tough cutbacks" again at its struggling investment bank in an attempt to restore market confidence following the breakdown of merger talks with Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY). It may also target its U.S. equities business, including prime brokerage and equity derivatives.

Qualcomm practices violated antitrust law

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh sided with the FTC in an antitrust case, saying Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) "strangled competition" by charging unreasonably high royalties for its patents. She ordered Qualcomm to renegotiate licensing agreements with customers free of unfair tactics - such as threatening to cut off access to its chips - and said it can't sign exclusive supply agreements with smartphone makers like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which last month settled a lawsuit and agreed to continue paying licensing fees. The decision could challenge the company's business model and will require Qualcomm to submit to monitoring for the next seven years.

Federal smoking age to 21?

In an unusual bipartisan moment, Republican Sen. McConnell and Democrat Sen. Kaine introduced a bill that would raise the federal minimum age to buy tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to 21. Majority Leader McConnell said a spike in vaping use among youth is a public health crisis and notes his home state of Kentucky has the U.S.'s highest rate of cancer tied to smoking. Fourteen states and hundreds of local governments have already raised the minimum age, and federal legislation has been anticipated. Related: MO, PM, BTI, JUUL

Saudis buying U.S. natural gas

Saudi Arabia agreed to purchase U.S. liquefied natural gas from Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), marking a new strategic direction for the kingdom as it seeks to establish a footprint in the growing global market for the fuel. The transaction demonstrates how the U.S. energy boom is dramatically changing global trade. Historically, Saudi Arabia has been a major supplier of oil to the U.S., but due to the shale revolution, the Energy Department predicts America will become a net energy exporter in 2020.

Teslageddon

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares had a rough week, which began with Morgan Stanley analysts slashing their worst-case scenario for the stock price to just $10 (from $97) because of concerns the electric car leader has saturated the market. "Demand is at the heart of the problem," analysts led by Adam Jonas said in a note. "Tesla has grown too big relative to near-term demand, putting great strain on the fundamentals." Tesla's stock has plunged 42% YTD, which would make the company the worst performer in the S&P 500 this year if it were in the index.

Shaking up the broadband industry

A SpaceX (SPACE) Falcon 9 rocket launched its heaviest payload ever, blasting off from Cape Canaveral on Thursday night with 60 satellites on board. The mission represents the company's ambitious plan to build an interconnected satellite network - called Starlink - which will beam high-speed internet to anywhere on the planet. SpaceX eventually plans to build a mega-constellation of nearly 12,000 satellites to generate much-needed cash for Musk's larger ambitions in space.

737 MAX making summer plans?

Although the agency is not committing to a timetable, FAA representatives reportedly told the United Nations' aviation agency that the grounding of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX in the U.S. could end as early as late June. The target, if achieved, means U.S. airlines would likely not have to greatly extend costly cancellations of MAX jets they have already put in place for the peak summer flying season. American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Southwest (NYSE:LUV) and United (NASDAQ:UAL) previously suspended 737 MAX flights into July and August.