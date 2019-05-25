Crude Oil: Sell, And Sell Short

Refining is choosing to allow imports to capture cracks rather than running to meet demand - as long as this continues, look out below.

USO is exposed to roll yield and we are likely to see this roll yield continue to hamper performance.

The last month has been hard for holders of the United States Oil ETF (USO) with shares falling by over 11%, nearly half of which occurred in the last week. In this article, I will examine the nuances of the USO ETF and explain why price has been falling and why it is likely to continue to do so.

Roll Yield

First and foremost, when you interact with an ETF that gives exposure to the commodity markets, you need to understand its rolling mechanism and what it does to shift exposure on the curve as futures near expiry. The basic problem with seeking constant exposure to something which expires is that you’ll have to sell out of your position and buy back at a further point on the curve to avoid holding into expiry.

How USO handles this is that during a period of a few days, it rolls positions from the prompt WTI contract into the next contract out on the curve. This process results in exposure to a source of gains and losses called roll yield. Roll yield is the gain/loss associated with holding positions further back in the curve and generally is highly correlated with market structure. When the market is in backwardation (front contracts above back contracts), roll yield tends to be positive as investments further out on the curve trade towards the front-month contract as time progresses. When the market is in contango, the inverse holds true and prices in the back of the curve tend to fall towards the spot price.

Unfortunately, for holders of USO, the WTI futures market has been caught in contango for many months with only a few brief days of relief seen this year.

This tangibly means that even though the outright price of WTI futures have been increasing, the shares of USO have experienced a constant weight on performance from the roll yield associated with rolling in a contango market. In fact, the last time USO saw any serious relief and gains from roll yield was during the price run-up of 2018 in which there was such a shortage of physical crude that cash traded several dollars above prompt futures for a brief time.

Crude Technicals

For those who monitor the unfolding price action of crude oil futures, the collapse in USO over the last month fits into the mold of a pullback which has failed.

Beginning in 2019, crude markets rallied strongly in a fairly consistent trend in which price rose by around $20/bbl from low to high. This rally was significant in that there were no substantial pullbacks in which price made any serious attempt at breaking the trend through breaking previous support. Until May, this trend has been a textbook bull market. That changed this week.

Coming into this week, the market indicated that the pullback was likely to continue with price finding support in the bottom of the pullback which started in mid-April. Market participates were willing to buy futures to defend the lows and it appeared that price was setting up for a rally towards fresh highs. However, this week, traders rolled over and smashed through support, officially ending the technical uptrend and swinging the market into an established downtrend. Price is currently finding support at around $57.40 and I believe this level will likely hold for the next week or so as the market assesses the fundamental landscape. Speaking about those fundamentals…

Crude Fundamentals

The fundamentals of the crude market have been fairly consistent this year until two weeks ago. Starting in February, the market was bullish from a fundamental standpoint in that crude stocks began to fall versus seasonal averages and the market veered towards potential undersupply.

In the late April and early May time frame, crude inventories took a swing higher as two key things happened: imports resumed to normality and refining runs failed to show up as anticipated.

These twin fundamental forces have essentially been the reason for the recent price movements to the downside in that they indicate that both supply and demand are bearish for the flat price of oil. However, the real question is around the future and what will likely happen going forward. If we can get an idea of future fundamental drivers, we can get a pretty good idea of where the price of USO is headed.

When it comes to crude oil, refining is the massive demand sink. Understanding the oil markets is inextricably linked with a thorough understanding of the refining industry. The refining industry appears to be going through a transition in which it is allowing barrels from other countries to meet demand. Specifically, it is entirely possible that the decreased run rates we are seeing in refining are linked to IMO 2020 and the required spec change for maritime fuel usage. It is possible (but cannot be confirmed) that on net, refineries are choosing to spend longer in turnarounds and refrain from full production given the rapidly approaching January 1st deadline for the production of a new type of fuel.

Not only is IMO 2020 a potential issue impacting runs but also PADD specific factors like weather events are dragging down run rates as seen with the recent collapse in PADD 2.

For a variety of reasons, refineries on net are choosing not to capture strong cracks and instead are allowing imported products to satisfy U.S. demand.

For crude, this means that as long as this relationship continues (decreased runs, higher product imports), we are likely to see decreased demand for oil. When you couple this with the fact that production is on a tear and exports growth is relatively slow, we’ve got the perfect storm for growing inventories.

As long as this situation remains, I expect crude prices to fall. This situation may only last for a few months, but until then, my bias has switched from bullish to bearish. The technical, fundamental, and roll factors are all bearish for holders of USO and I believe that further downside remains for shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.