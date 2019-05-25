Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of May 26

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies have declared dividends which are higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Clorox Company (CLX) 7/30 8/16 0.96 1.06 10.42% 2.83% 42 Flowers Foods (FLO) 6/6 6/21 0.18 0.19 5.56% 3.31% 18 Monro Inc. (MNRO) 5/31 6/17 0.2 0.22 10.00% 1.07% 15 First Financial Corp. (THFF) 6/14 7/2 0.51 0.52 1.96% 2.69% 31 Universal Corp. (UVV) 7/5 8/5 0.75 0.76 1.33% 5.28% 48

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Tuesday May 28 (Ex-Div 5/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Chemed Corp. (CHE) 6/19 0.3 No Change 332.82 0.36% 10 Evergy Inc (EVRG) 6/20 0.475 No Change 59.41 3.20% 14 Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) 6/14 0.46 No Change 53.35 3.45% 17

Wednesday May 29 (Ex-Div 5/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) 6/11 0.54 No Change 98.42 2.19% 17 Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) 6/28 0.515 No Change 32.61 6.32% 10 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) 6/28 0.5025 No Change 42 4.79% 12 Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) 6/14 0.15 No Change 52.66 1.14% 26 Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) 6/14 0.71 Increase 96.49 2.94% 26 CSX Corp. (CSX) 6/14 0.24 No Change 74.9 1.28% 15 Dover Corp. (DOV) 6/17 0.48 No Change 90.9 2.11% 63 Evercore Partners Inc. (EVR) 6/14 0.58 Increase 82.07 2.83% 13 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 6/18 0.72 Increase 280.17 1.03% 21 Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) 6/17 0.84 No Change 118 2.85% 11 International Speedway Corp. (ISCA) 6/28 0.49 Increase 45.39 1.08% 14 Meredith Corp. (MDP) 6/14 0.575 No Change 54.71 4.20% 26 NACCO Industries (NC) 6/14 0.19 Increase 51.42 1.48% 34 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) 6/12 0.37 No Change 49.78 2.97% 19 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 6/18 0.21 Increase 47.35 1.77% 17 RLI Corp. (RLI) 6/20 0.23 Increase 86.06 1.07% 44 Stepan Company (SCL) 6/14 0.25 No Change 85.54 1.17% 51 Tennant Company (TNC) 6/14 0.22 No Change 58.92 1.49% 47 Union Pacific (UNP) 6/28 0.88 No Change 172.17 2.04% 13 Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) 6/28 0.24 Increase 27.29 3.52% 38

Thursday May 30 (Ex-Div 5/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) 6/17 0.3275 Increase 69.82 1.88% 50 Expeditors International (EXPD) 6/17 0.5 Increase 71.71 1.39% 25 Kellogg Company (K) 6/14 0.56 No Change 56.56 3.96% 15 Lockheed Martin (LMT) 6/28 2.2 No Change 338.78 2.60% 16 McKesson Corp. (MCK) 7/1 0.39 No Change 129.92 1.20% 11 MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) 6/15 0.3375 No Change 70.84 1.91% 43 Monro Inc. MNRO 6/17 0.22 Increase 82.55 1.07% 15 Nike Inc. (NKE) 7/1 0.22 No Change 82.16 1.07% 17 Northrop Grumman (NOC) 6/19 1.32 Increase 312.07 1.69% 16 Realty Income Corp. (O) 6/14 0.226 No Change 70.53 3.85% 27 Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) 6/28 0.54 No Change 54.22 3.98% 10 Polaris Industries (PII) 6/17 0.61 No Change 86.34 2.83% 24 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 6/17 0.11 No Change 29.89 1.47% 16 Wendy's Company (WEN) 6/17 0.1 No Change 18.97 2.11% 10

Friday May 31 (Ex-Div 6/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) 6/14 0.26 No Change 33.73 3.08% 25 Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) 6/14 0.26 No Change 45.74 2.27% 17 Old Republic International (ORI) 6/14 0.2 No Change 22.56 3.55% 38 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 6/18 0.66 No Change 132.8 1.99% 51

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week. Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) 6/3 0.4 1.98% American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) 5/28 1.5 6.02% Aflac Inc. (AFL) 6/3 0.27 2.08% Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) 5/31 0.31 2.24% American States Water (AWR) 6/3 0.275 1.48% Black Hills Corp. (BKH) 6/1 0.505 2.59% Church & Dwight (CHD) 6/3 0.2275 1.22% CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) 5/31 0.3825 2.67% Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) 5/30 0.24 0.99% Carlisle Companies (CSL) 6/3 0.4 1.18% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) 6/3 0.16 2.13% Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 6/1 0.738 7.88% W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) 6/1 1.44 2.23% Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) 6/3 0.71 5.63% Invesco Limited (IVZ) 6/3 0.31 6.07% Kroger Company (KR) 6/1 0.14 2.36% Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) 5/29 0.2 3.35% Lindsay Corp. (LNN) 5/31 0.31 1.60% Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) 5/31 0.165 0.64% Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) 6/3 0.24 1.57% National Bankshares (NKSH) 6/3 0.67 3.41% Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) 5/31 0.24 3.26% Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) 5/30 0.6 1.59% Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) 5/31 1.13 1.05% J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) 6/3 0.85 2.68% SJW Corp. (SJW) 6/3 0.3 1.91% Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) 6/3 0.23 2.00% Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) 5/31 2.05 4.79% Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) 6/3 0.36 2.07% WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) 6/1 0.59 2.86% Winmark Corp. (WINA) 6/3 0.25 0.57% Walmart Inc. (WMT) 6/3 0.53 2.06% Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) 5/31 0.48 3.69% Aqua America Inc. (WTR) 6/1 0.219 2.21% Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) 6/3 0.37 1.46%

Conclusion

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.