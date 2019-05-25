Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of May 26

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies have declared dividends which are higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
7/30
|
8/16
|
0.96
|
1.06
|
10.42%
|
2.83%
|
42
|
Flowers Foods
|
(FLO)
|
6/6
|
6/21
|
0.18
|
0.19
|
5.56%
|
3.31%
|
18
|
Monro Inc.
|
(MNRO)
|
5/31
|
6/17
|
0.2
|
0.22
|
10.00%
|
1.07%
|
15
|
First Financial Corp.
|
(THFF)
|
6/14
|
7/2
|
0.51
|
0.52
|
1.96%
|
2.69%
|
31
|
Universal Corp.
|
(UVV)
|
7/5
|
8/5
|
0.75
|
0.76
|
1.33%
|
5.28%
|
48
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Tuesday May 28 (Ex-Div 5/29)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Chemed Corp.
|
(CHE)
|
6/19
|
0.3
|
No Change
|
332.82
|
0.36%
|
10
|
Evergy Inc
|
(EVRG)
|
6/20
|
0.475
|
No Change
|
59.41
|
3.20%
|
14
|
Maxim Integrated Products
|
(MXIM)
|
6/14
|
0.46
|
No Change
|
53.35
|
3.45%
|
17
Wednesday May 29 (Ex-Div 5/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Analog Devices Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
6/11
|
0.54
|
No Change
|
98.42
|
2.19%
|
17
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP
|
(BEP)
|
6/28
|
0.515
|
No Change
|
32.61
|
6.32%
|
10
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP
|
(BIP)
|
6/28
|
0.5025
|
No Change
|
42
|
4.79%
|
12
|
Badger Meter Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
6/14
|
0.15
|
No Change
|
52.66
|
1.14%
|
26
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers
|
(CFR)
|
6/14
|
0.71
|
Increase
|
96.49
|
2.94%
|
26
|
CSX Corp.
|
(CSX)
|
6/14
|
0.24
|
No Change
|
74.9
|
1.28%
|
15
|
Dover Corp.
|
(DOV)
|
6/17
|
0.48
|
No Change
|
90.9
|
2.11%
|
63
|
Evercore Partners Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
6/14
|
0.58
|
Increase
|
82.07
|
2.83%
|
13
|
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
6/18
|
0.72
|
Increase
|
280.17
|
1.03%
|
21
|
Hubbell Inc.
|
(HUBB)
|
6/17
|
0.84
|
No Change
|
118
|
2.85%
|
11
|
International Speedway Corp.
|
(ISCA)
|
6/28
|
0.49
|
Increase
|
45.39
|
1.08%
|
14
|
Meredith Corp.
|
(MDP)
|
6/14
|
0.575
|
No Change
|
54.71
|
4.20%
|
26
|
NACCO Industries
|
(NC)
|
6/14
|
0.19
|
Increase
|
51.42
|
1.48%
|
34
|
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
|
(NUS)
|
6/12
|
0.37
|
No Change
|
49.78
|
2.97%
|
19
|
Perrigo Company plc
|
(PRGO)
|
6/18
|
0.21
|
Increase
|
47.35
|
1.77%
|
17
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
6/20
|
0.23
|
Increase
|
86.06
|
1.07%
|
44
|
Stepan Company
|
(SCL)
|
6/14
|
0.25
|
No Change
|
85.54
|
1.17%
|
51
|
Tennant Company
|
(TNC)
|
6/14
|
0.22
|
No Change
|
58.92
|
1.49%
|
47
|
Union Pacific
|
(UNP)
|
6/28
|
0.88
|
No Change
|
172.17
|
2.04%
|
13
|
Weyco Group Inc.
|
(WEYS)
|
6/28
|
0.24
|
Increase
|
27.29
|
3.52%
|
38
Thursday May 30 (Ex-Div 5/31)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Connecticut Water Service
|
(CTWS)
|
6/17
|
0.3275
|
Increase
|
69.82
|
1.88%
|
50
|
Expeditors International
|
(EXPD)
|
6/17
|
0.5
|
Increase
|
71.71
|
1.39%
|
25
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
6/14
|
0.56
|
No Change
|
56.56
|
3.96%
|
15
|
Lockheed Martin
|
(LMT)
|
6/28
|
2.2
|
No Change
|
338.78
|
2.60%
|
16
|
McKesson Corp.
|
(MCK)
|
7/1
|
0.39
|
No Change
|
129.92
|
1.20%
|
11
|
MGE Energy Inc.
|
(MGEE)
|
6/15
|
0.3375
|
No Change
|
70.84
|
1.91%
|
43
|
Monro Inc.
|
MNRO
|
6/17
|
0.22
|
Increase
|
82.55
|
1.07%
|
15
|
Nike Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
7/1
|
0.22
|
No Change
|
82.16
|
1.07%
|
17
|
Northrop Grumman
|
(NOC)
|
6/19
|
1.32
|
Increase
|
312.07
|
1.69%
|
16
|
Realty Income Corp.
|
(O)
|
6/14
|
0.226
|
No Change
|
70.53
|
3.85%
|
27
|
Principal Financial Group Inc.
|
(PFG)
|
6/28
|
0.54
|
No Change
|
54.22
|
3.98%
|
10
|
Polaris Industries
|
(PII)
|
6/17
|
0.61
|
No Change
|
86.34
|
2.83%
|
24
|
Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
(SLGN)
|
6/17
|
0.11
|
No Change
|
29.89
|
1.47%
|
16
|
Wendy's Company
|
(WEN)
|
6/17
|
0.1
|
No Change
|
18.97
|
2.11%
|
10
Friday May 31 (Ex-Div 6/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Arrow Financial Corp.
|
(AROW)
|
6/14
|
0.26
|
No Change
|
33.73
|
3.08%
|
25
|
Cass Information Systems Inc.
|
(CASS)
|
6/14
|
0.26
|
No Change
|
45.74
|
2.27%
|
17
|
Old Republic International
|
(ORI)
|
6/14
|
0.2
|
No Change
|
22.56
|
3.55%
|
38
|
Stanley Black & Decker
|
(SWK)
|
6/18
|
0.66
|
No Change
|
132.8
|
1.99%
|
51
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week. Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AmerisourceBergen Corp.
|
(ABC)
|
6/3
|
0.4
|
1.98%
|
American Financial Group Inc.
|
(AFG)
|
5/28
|
1.5
|
6.02%
|
Aflac Inc.
|
(AFL)
|
6/3
|
0.27
|
2.08%
|
Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
5/31
|
0.31
|
2.24%
|
American States Water
|
(AWR)
|
6/3
|
0.275
|
1.48%
|
Black Hills Corp.
|
(BKH)
|
6/1
|
0.505
|
2.59%
|
Church & Dwight
|
(CHD)
|
6/3
|
0.2275
|
1.22%
|
CMS Energy Corp.
|
(CMS)
|
5/31
|
0.3825
|
2.67%
|
Columbia Sportswear Co.
|
(COLM)
|
5/30
|
0.24
|
0.99%
|
Carlisle Companies
|
(CSL)
|
6/3
|
0.4
|
1.18%
|
Enterprise Bancorp Inc.
|
(EBTC)
|
6/3
|
0.16
|
2.13%
|
Enbridge Inc.
|
(ENB)
|
6/1
|
0.738
|
7.88%
|
W.W. Grainger Inc.
|
(GWW)
|
6/1
|
1.44
|
2.23%
|
Helmerich & Payne Inc.
|
(HP)
|
6/3
|
0.71
|
5.63%
|
Invesco Limited
|
(IVZ)
|
6/3
|
0.31
|
6.07%
|
Kroger Company
|
(KR)
|
6/1
|
0.14
|
2.36%
|
Landmark Bancorp Inc.
|
(LARK)
|
5/29
|
0.2
|
3.35%
|
Lindsay Corp.
|
(LNN)
|
5/31
|
0.31
|
1.60%
|
Landstar System Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
5/31
|
0.165
|
0.64%
|
Middlesex Water Co.
|
(MSEX)
|
6/3
|
0.24
|
1.57%
|
National Bankshares
|
(NKSH)
|
6/3
|
0.67
|
3.41%
|
Oil-Dri Corp. of America
|
(ODC)
|
5/31
|
0.24
|
3.26%
|
Reinsurance Group of America Inc.
|
(RGA)
|
5/30
|
0.6
|
1.59%
|
Sherwin-Williams Co.
|
(SHW)
|
5/31
|
1.13
|
1.05%
|
J.M. Smucker Co.
|
(SJM)
|
6/3
|
0.85
|
2.68%
|
SJW Corp.
|
(SJW)
|
6/3
|
0.3
|
1.91%
|
Standard Motor Products Inc.
|
(SMP)
|
6/3
|
0.23
|
2.00%
|
Simon Property Group Inc.
|
(SPG)
|
5/31
|
2.05
|
4.79%
|
Sensient Technologies Corp.
|
(SXT)
|
6/3
|
0.36
|
2.07%
|
WEC Energy Group Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
6/1
|
0.59
|
2.86%
|
Winmark Corp.
|
(WINA)
|
6/3
|
0.25
|
0.57%
|
Walmart Inc.
|
(WMT)
|
6/3
|
0.53
|
2.06%
|
Williams-Sonoma Inc.
|
(WSM)
|
5/31
|
0.48
|
3.69%
|
Aqua America Inc.
|
(WTR)
|
6/1
|
0.219
|
2.21%
|
Xilinx Inc.
|
(XLNX)
|
6/3
|
0.37
|
1.46%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.