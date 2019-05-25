Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of May 26

|
by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies have declared dividends which are higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Clorox Company

(CLX)

7/30

8/16

0.96

1.06

10.42%

2.83%

42

Flowers Foods

(FLO)

6/6

6/21

0.18

0.19

5.56%

3.31%

18

Monro Inc.

(MNRO)

5/31

6/17

0.2

0.22

10.00%

1.07%

15

First Financial Corp.

(THFF)

6/14

7/2

0.51

0.52

1.96%

2.69%

31

Universal Corp.

(UVV)

7/5

8/5

0.75

0.76

1.33%

5.28%

48

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Tuesday May 28 (Ex-Div 5/29)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Chemed Corp.

(CHE)

6/19

0.3

No Change

332.82

0.36%

10

Evergy Inc

(EVRG)

6/20

0.475

No Change

59.41

3.20%

14

Maxim Integrated Products

(MXIM)

6/14

0.46

No Change

53.35

3.45%

17

Wednesday May 29 (Ex-Div 5/30)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Analog Devices Inc.

(ADI)

6/11

0.54

No Change

98.42

2.19%

17

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP

(BEP)

6/28

0.515

No Change

32.61

6.32%

10

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP

(BIP)

6/28

0.5025

No Change

42

4.79%

12

Badger Meter Inc.

(BMI)

6/14

0.15

No Change

52.66

1.14%

26

Cullen/Frost Bankers

(CFR)

6/14

0.71

Increase

96.49

2.94%

26

CSX Corp.

(CSX)

6/14

0.24

No Change

74.9

1.28%

15

Dover Corp.

(DOV)

6/17

0.48

No Change

90.9

2.11%

63

Evercore Partners Inc.

(EVR)

6/14

0.58

Increase

82.07

2.83%

13

FactSet Research Systems Inc.

(FDS)

6/18

0.72

Increase

280.17

1.03%

21

Hubbell Inc.

(HUBB)

6/17

0.84

No Change

118

2.85%

11

International Speedway Corp.

(ISCA)

6/28

0.49

Increase

45.39

1.08%

14

Meredith Corp.

(MDP)

6/14

0.575

No Change

54.71

4.20%

26

NACCO Industries

(NC)

6/14

0.19

Increase

51.42

1.48%

34

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

(NUS)

6/12

0.37

No Change

49.78

2.97%

19

Perrigo Company plc

(PRGO)

6/18

0.21

Increase

47.35

1.77%

17

RLI Corp.

(RLI)

6/20

0.23

Increase

86.06

1.07%

44

Stepan Company

(SCL)

6/14

0.25

No Change

85.54

1.17%

51

Tennant Company

(TNC)

6/14

0.22

No Change

58.92

1.49%

47

Union Pacific

(UNP)

6/28

0.88

No Change

172.17

2.04%

13

Weyco Group Inc.

(WEYS)

6/28

0.24

Increase

27.29

3.52%

38

Thursday May 30 (Ex-Div 5/31)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Connecticut Water Service

(CTWS)

6/17

0.3275

Increase

69.82

1.88%

50

Expeditors International

(EXPD)

6/17

0.5

Increase

71.71

1.39%

25

Kellogg Company

(K)

6/14

0.56

No Change

56.56

3.96%

15

Lockheed Martin

(LMT)

6/28

2.2

No Change

338.78

2.60%

16

McKesson Corp.

(MCK)

7/1

0.39

No Change

129.92

1.20%

11

MGE Energy Inc.

(MGEE)

6/15

0.3375

No Change

70.84

1.91%

43

Monro Inc.

MNRO

6/17

0.22

Increase

82.55

1.07%

15

Nike Inc.

(NKE)

7/1

0.22

No Change

82.16

1.07%

17

Northrop Grumman

(NOC)

6/19

1.32

Increase

312.07

1.69%

16

Realty Income Corp.

(O)

6/14

0.226

No Change

70.53

3.85%

27

Principal Financial Group Inc.

(PFG)

6/28

0.54

No Change

54.22

3.98%

10

Polaris Industries

(PII)

6/17

0.61

No Change

86.34

2.83%

24

Silgan Holdings Inc.

(SLGN)

6/17

0.11

No Change

29.89

1.47%

16

Wendy's Company

(WEN)

6/17

0.1

No Change

18.97

2.11%

10

Friday May 31 (Ex-Div 6/3)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Arrow Financial Corp.

(AROW)

6/14

0.26

No Change

33.73

3.08%

25

Cass Information Systems Inc.

(CASS)

6/14

0.26

No Change

45.74

2.27%

17

Old Republic International

(ORI)

6/14

0.2

No Change

22.56

3.55%

38

Stanley Black & Decker

(SWK)

6/18

0.66

No Change

132.8

1.99%

51

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week. Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

(ABC)

6/3

0.4

1.98%

American Financial Group Inc.

(AFG)

5/28

1.5

6.02%

Aflac Inc.

(AFL)

6/3

0.27

2.08%

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.

(AIT)

5/31

0.31

2.24%

American States Water

(AWR)

6/3

0.275

1.48%

Black Hills Corp.

(BKH)

6/1

0.505

2.59%

Church & Dwight

(CHD)

6/3

0.2275

1.22%

CMS Energy Corp.

(CMS)

5/31

0.3825

2.67%

Columbia Sportswear Co.

(COLM)

5/30

0.24

0.99%

Carlisle Companies

(CSL)

6/3

0.4

1.18%

Enterprise Bancorp Inc.

(EBTC)

6/3

0.16

2.13%

Enbridge Inc.

(ENB)

6/1

0.738

7.88%

W.W. Grainger Inc.

(GWW)

6/1

1.44

2.23%

Helmerich & Payne Inc.

(HP)

6/3

0.71

5.63%

Invesco Limited

(IVZ)

6/3

0.31

6.07%

Kroger Company

(KR)

6/1

0.14

2.36%

Landmark Bancorp Inc.

(LARK)

5/29

0.2

3.35%

Lindsay Corp.

(LNN)

5/31

0.31

1.60%

Landstar System Inc.

(LSTR)

5/31

0.165

0.64%

Middlesex Water Co.

(MSEX)

6/3

0.24

1.57%

National Bankshares

(NKSH)

6/3

0.67

3.41%

Oil-Dri Corp. of America

(ODC)

5/31

0.24

3.26%

Reinsurance Group of America Inc.

(RGA)

5/30

0.6

1.59%

Sherwin-Williams Co.

(SHW)

5/31

1.13

1.05%

J.M. Smucker Co.

(SJM)

6/3

0.85

2.68%

SJW Corp.

(SJW)

6/3

0.3

1.91%

Standard Motor Products Inc.

(SMP)

6/3

0.23

2.00%

Simon Property Group Inc.

(SPG)

5/31

2.05

4.79%

Sensient Technologies Corp.

(SXT)

6/3

0.36

2.07%

WEC Energy Group Inc.

(WEC)

6/1

0.59

2.86%

Winmark Corp.

(WINA)

6/3

0.25

0.57%

Walmart Inc.

(WMT)

6/3

0.53

2.06%

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

(WSM)

5/31

0.48

3.69%

Aqua America Inc.

(WTR)

6/1

0.219

2.21%

Xilinx Inc.

(XLNX)

6/3

0.37

1.46%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.